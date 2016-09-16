ADVERTISEMENT

Home

Top Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of U.A.E. Armed Forces, General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi on January 25, 2017.
India, UAE agree to expand cooperation in defence, security, energy, investments

India and the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday agreed to expand cooperation in the field of defence to new areas, including in the maritime domain, and to sustain the momentum of their relations in other key areas such as energy and investments.

All Headlines
About NetIndian | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Subscription
© Copyright 2012 NetIndian. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of NetIndian content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of NetIndian Media Corporation. Write to info[AT]netindian[DOT]in for permission to use content. Read detailed Terms of Use.