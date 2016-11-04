ADVERTISEMENT

Nine miners killed in cave-in at Rajmahal Open Cast project in Jharkhand

At least nine miners were killed and some more are feared trapped when a portion of the Lalmatia opencast coal mine in the Rajmahal area of Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand on Thursday night, official sources said.

