ADVERTISEMENT

Home

Top Story

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arriving at Parliament House to present the General Budget 2017-18, in New Delhi on February 1, 2017.
Budget 2017: Tax rate halved on income upto Rs. 5 lakh; Rs. 3 lakh limit on cash transactions

In a major relief for honest tax payers and salaried employees, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to reduce the existing rate of taxation for individual assesses with income between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh to 5% from the present rate of 10%.

All Headlines
About NetIndian | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Subscription
© Copyright 2012 NetIndian. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of NetIndian content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of NetIndian Media Corporation. Write to info[AT]netindian[DOT]in for permission to use content. Read detailed Terms of Use.