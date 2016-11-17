ADVERTISEMENT

Demonetisation: RBI enhances ATM withdrawal limit to Rs. 10,000 per day

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday enhanced the limits placed on withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATMs) and current accounts in the wake of the November 8 demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 bank notes.

