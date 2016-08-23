ADVERTISEMENT
In a major relief for honest tax payers and salaried employees, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday proposed to reduce the existing rate of taxation for individual assesses with income between Rs. 2.5 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh to 5% from the present rate of 10%.
