UP Police Recruitment 2025: 24000 पदों पर सीधी भर्ती, जल्दी से करें ऑनलाइन आवेदन

UP Police Recruitment 2025: In a major development for aspirants preparing for government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, the UP Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is set to release a new notification for 24,000+ vacancies in UP Police Constable and Sub-Inspector (SI) posts. This comes right after the announcement of 60,244 constable vacancies, further boosting employment opportunities in the police department.

The UP Police Recruitment 2025 ad is anticipated to be published by June 15, 2025, according to reports. The DGP headquarters sent the plan, which calls for 4,543 sub-inspector positions and 19,220 constable positions.

Latest Update on UP Police Recruitment 2025

Parameter Details Organization Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment & Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Total Vacancies 23,763 posts (Constable + Sub-Inspector) Advertisement Release Date Expected by 15 June 2025 Application Mode Online Recruitment Type Direct Recruitment Job Location Uttar Pradesh

Vacancy Details for UP Police Recruitment 2025

UP Police Constable Vacancies (Total: 19,220)

Post Name Number of Posts Constable PAC 9,837 Constable PAC (Women Battalion) 2,282 Civil Police Constable 3,245 PAC/Armed Police Constable 2,444 Constable, Special Security Force (SSF) 1,341 Mounted Police Constable 71 Total 19,220

UP Police SI Vacancies (Total: 4,543)

Post Name Number of Posts Sub-Inspector (Civil Police) 4,242 Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector (Armed Police) 106 Platoon Commander / Sub-Inspector (Armed Police) 135 SI / Platoon Commander (Special Security Force – SSF) 60 Total 4,543

Key Highlights of UP Police Recruitment 2025

3 Years Age Relaxation in SI Recruitment

For candidates applying for sub-inspector (SI) and related positions, the Yogi government has granted a one-time age relaxation of three years. The official announcement in this respect has already been released by the Home Department.

20% Reservation for Agniveers in UP Police

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, headed by CM Yogi Adityanath, has approved a 20% horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment of UP Police Constables, PAC, Mounted Police, and Firemen.

Agniveers will also get a 3-year age relaxation in addition to regular relaxations.

in addition to regular relaxations. This reservation is applicable to direct recruitment posts only.

UP Police Recruitment 2025 Important Dates (Tentative)

Event Date Notification Release By 15 June 2025 Online Application Start Date To be announced Last Date to Apply Online To be announced Written Exam Date Expected in 2025 Result Declaration To be announced Physical Test & Interview To be scheduled

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police Recruitment 2025

Educational Qualification

Constable : Candidates for the position of constable must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) at an accredited school.

: Candidates for the position of constable must have completed Class 12 (Intermediate) at an accredited school. SI: Graduate degrees from accredited universities in any field are required of candidates.

Age Limit

Constable : 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per category)

: 18 to 22 years (Relaxation as per category) SI: 21 to 28 years (General category, plus 3 years extra relaxation announced)

Physical Standards

Detailed physical criteria like height, chest measurement, and running tests will be announced in the official notification.

How Can I Register for the 2025 UP Police Constable & SI Recruitment?

Visit the official website: uppbpb.gov.in For the UP Police Constable/SI Recruitment 2025, click the link. Enter a working email address and mobile number while registering. On the online application form, enter accurate information. Upload documents, photographs, and signatures Pay the application fee Get a printout for your records after submitting.

Selection Process for UP Police Recruitment 2025

The selection for both constable and SI posts will be based on

Written Examination Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Document Verification Medical Test Interview (only for SI)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. When will the notification for the UP Police Recruitment 2025 be made public?

Ans: The notification is expected to be released by 15 June 2025.

Q2. How many vacancies are there in the UP Police 2025 recruitment?

Ans: A total of 23,763 vacancies—19,220 for constables and 4,543 for sub-inspectors (SI).

Q3. What is the educational qualification required for UP Police SI 2025?

Ans: A graduate degree from an accredited university is required of candidates.

Q4. What is the age limit for UP Police SI posts?

Ans: The basic age limit is 21 to 28 years for the general category. A one-time 3-year age relaxation has been approved.

Q5. Will Agniveers get any reservation in this recruitment?

Ans: Yes, Agniveers will receive 20% horizontal reservation and an age relaxation of 3 years.

Q6. What is the UP Police Recruitment official website?

Ans: The official website is uppbpb.gov.in.

Stay tuned for the official advertisement and begin your preparation early. The upcoming UP Police Constable and SI Recruitment 2025 offers a golden opportunity for lakhs of aspirants aiming for a career in law enforcement.