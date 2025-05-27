UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration Starts: Check Dates, Application Process & All Details

UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration: The UPSSSC has declared that the UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration procedure for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET 2025) is going to starts on 14 May. The applicants have been greatly relieved by the commission this time around and the PET score will now be good for three years. This modification will take effect for UPSSSC PET exams in 2025 and after.
The announcement indicates that the UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration deadline begins on 14th May and will complete on 17th June, 2025. The deadline for changing applications and adjusting UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration fees is June 24, 2025. Date of application start is May 14, 2025 and Application deadline is June 17, 2025. The application deadline for fee amendments and corrections is June 24, 2025. We would like to inform you that in order to apply for recruitment to Group “C” positions, you must appear in PET, per the Subordinate Services Selection Commission.
UP PET 2025 Eligibility
The minimal educational requirement for UPSSSC PET 2025 applicants is a 10th grade diploma. In addition, the candidate should be at least eighteen and no older than forty years. The age limit will be loosened for the prohibited categories in accordance with government rules.
UPSSSC PET Posts 2025
For many significant government positions, the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission’s Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) is now required. You must show up in PET if you are getting ready to be hired for any of the following positions:
- Revenue Accountant
- Gram Panchayat Officer
- Forest Guard & Wildlife Guard
- ITI Instructor
- Assistant Boring Technician
- X-Ray Technician
- Agriculture Assistant
- Junior Assistant in Revenue Department
- Accountant & Auditor
- Surveyor in Sugarcane Department
- UP ANM andMandiParishad Joint Cadre
- Combined Technical Services
To apply for any of these Group ‘C’ positions, you must pass the PET exam. It is not possible to apply for these positions without a qualifying PET.
UPSSSC PET Exam 2025 Application fee
Candidates can review the application costs below in accordance with the official notification:
|Category of Candidates
|Application Charges
|Online Processing Fee
|Total Amount
|UR/OBC
|160
|25
|185
|SC/ST
|70
|25
|95
|PH
|Nil
|25
|25
UPSSSC PET 2025 Registration
To apply for the UPSSSC PET 2025 exam, candidates must adhere to the guidelines provided:
- First, visit the official UPSSSC website.
- Complete the form for candidate registration.
- Press the “Apply” link for the 2025 Preliminary Eligibility Test.
- Complete your registration if this is your first time using the site. Go over the entire statement and agree to it.
- Enter your qualifications, personal information, and other pertinent facts to complete your registration.
- Proceed to the online application and complete all the necessary fields. Provide a scanned copy of your passport-sized picture and signature in the format specified.
- Finish your application by sending in the last few details and, if necessary, paying the fee.
- The application form must be saved on the applicant’s computer for future use.