UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: Check Eligibility, Criteria And Application Date

UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025: All those candidates who want to join the country’s defense academy and want to appear in the Common Defense Service Examination to join this academy, a very big news has been released by the UPSC for all of them. Through these examinations, students are selected for recruitment to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. CDS 2 is also going to be organized for the year 2025, for which UPSC is going to start the application process soon.
As we said, all those candidates who want to appear in the Common Defense Service Examination can visit official notifications. Through this notification, the application process will be started soon and after the application processes, a written examination of CDS will be formed. Let us tell you that the details of this entire process have been released on the official website and the link will also be activated to apply soon. This link will be activated on 28 May 2025. After this, the application process will start and the application window will be closed on 17 June 2025 and the CDS 2 examination will also be formed in September 2025.
What is CDS 2 2025?
As we told you, UPSC forms a written examination of the Common Defense Service every year. This exam is a national level examination. After this, the candidates are selected for the recruitment of commission officers in the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. After this, candidates are sent for training in four different academies. The CDS exam is held 2 times a year, the application process is going to be started on the official website for the September exam in April and in September, on which we will provide you complete details in this article today. Where we are going to give you information like application process, selection process, eligibility criteria, details of examination application fee.
CDS 2 2025 Training Academy Details
After the written examination of CDS 2 2025, interviews are conducted for the intelligence and personality testing of the selected candidates. Based on the performance of the interview and written examination, candidates are sent for training in different academies. Through the written examination, the selected candidates are selected for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Navy Academy or Air Force Academy, under which candidates are sent for training in the following academy:
- Indian Military Academy, Dehradun
- Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimla
- Air Force Academy, Hyderabad
- Officer Training Academy SSC (Male), Chennai
- Officer Training Academy SC (Women), Chennai
CDS 2 2025 Datewise Description
Date -wise details for CDS 2025 have been released by UPSC.
- Application process starts: 28 May 2025
- Application process expires: 17 June 2025
- Admit Card: released 10 days before exam
- Exam Date: 14 September 2025
- Result announcement: September-October 2025
- SSB Interview: Will be informed soon
- Last merit list: will be notified soon
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Active Link
Let us know that the dates have been announced for CDS 2 Exam 2025. Soon the details for the link active will be released on the official website. Before activating the link on the official website, the vacant details will be released by the UPSC in various academies, on the basis of which the candidates will be selected in various academies.
CDS 2 2025 Eligibility Criteria
The applicant will have to check the following eligibility criteria to appear in the CDS 2 2025 examination.
Nationality
- It is mandatory for the candidate who appears in this examination to be an Indian citizen.
- A resident of Nepal Bhutan or Tibetan refugee can also apply in this examination.
- However they have to have valid documents
Age limit
- To appear in this examination, the age of the candidate is mandatory on 1 January 2026, 20 to 24 years of Sony.
- Only unmarried men and women can apply in this examination.
- Also, it has to be ensured that candidates do not marry even during training.
Educational qualification
- It is mandatory for the candidate applying for the Indian officer Training Academy to be a graduate in any subject from a recognized university.
- The candidate applying to the Indian Navy Academy is mandatory to graduate in engineering from a recognized university or educational institution.
- The candidate applying for admission to the Air Force is required to be a graduate from a recognized university. However, it is mandatory for the candidate to have a physical and mathematics subject in graduation.
Physical standard
- To appear in the CDS2 examination, it is also mandatory for the candidate to be physically fit for which different criteria are set.
- Separate criteria have been set for the Navy, Air Force and Army Army, whose complete details are released on the website. However, every time this detail is probably the same which can be like this.
- Minimum height for general class men 157
- The minimum height for men coming from centimeters, Gorkha and India’s mountainous region of North East Garhwal and Kumaon 152 cm
- Ladakh region, Andaman and Nicobar Lakshadweep tribal and minimum height for candidates from additional region 155 cm
- Body mass index 25 cm
CDS 2 2025 Application Form – Apply Link active at upsconline.nic.in, Check Here All Details!
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Application Fee
To appear in the CDS 2 exam, the candidate has to pay the following application fee in the following form
- General and OBC Men: ₹ 200
- Women: Free
- SC/ ST Male: Free
CDS2 Exam Selection Process
- Under the CDS 2 exam, candidates will have to go through the written examination first.
- Under this written examination, candidates are asked questions of subjects like English, General Knowledge, Early Mathematics.
- In the same officer training academy, candidates are asked questions of English and general knowledge.
- After passing the written examination, candidates are interviewed SSB interview and personality exam
- Short listing of candidates is done based on the performance of candidates in written examination and personality test and they are called for document verification.
- After the document verification, medical examination of selected candidates is done and physically and mentally fit candidates are sent for training in the academy.
CDS 2 Exam 2025 Application Process
- The application process will start from 28 May 2025 for CDS 2 Exam 2025. To appear in the examination, candidates have to apply from the official website in which the candidate will first have to visit the official website of UPSC.
- On the official website of UPSC, the candidate will have to click on the return of CDS 2.
- PDF format will have to get complete details and read carefully.
- After reading the details, the candidate has to click on the link to the CDS 2 online application.
- After clicking on this link, the candidate will have to fill this form carefully.
- After filling the form, the candidate will have to upload the documents and pay the application fee.
- After paying the fee, the candidate will have to click on the option to submit.
Conclusion: UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025
In this way , all those candidates who want to contribute to the country service and through CDS 2 exams through CDS 2 exams want to get training at the Indian Navy Academy, Air Force Academy or Official Training Academy and want to get appointment in service, they can complete the application process for CDS 2025 between May 28 to 17 to 17 June 2025.
FAQs: UPSC CDS 2 Notification 2025
Has the notification for CDS 2025 been released?
However, on May 28, 2025, the CDS 2 2025 notification will be made public.
Candidates must meet CDS 2025 eligibility requirements, which include nationality, educational attainment, age, marital status, and physical attributes, in order to apply for the CDS exam. Only unmarried applicants between the ages of 19 and 25 are permitted to take the CDS 2025 exam, per the eligibility requirements.
What is the format of the 2025 CDS exam?
The written exam consists of three papers: Elementary Mathematics, English General Knowledge, and English. Each paper has a time limit, which is as follows: a) English takes two hours; b) General Knowledge takes two hours c)Elementary Mathematics takes two hours.