Upcoming GST Payment Increase Effective From July 2025 [$1,066 Annually] – Check Dates & Rates

Upcoming GST Payment Increase Effective From July 2025: Canada Revenue Agency is revising GST credit payments to all the tax payers in the country over eligible to receive the quarterly benefits of GST/ HST credits. It will provide an increased payment of 2.7% in the new quarterly payment in July 2025. If you are eligible to get the Upcoming GST Payment then can check the new rates of Canada revenue agency GST credits for July 2025 in this article including the maximum payout you can get, eligibility criteria, procedure to get the Upcoming GST Payment Increase Effective From July 2025, benefits for taxpayers etc.
The Government of Canada is charging multiple tax from their citizens for the Welfare of the state throughout the year but provides the refund or credits over their tax under GST and HST credits program. The Canada GST scheme is designed for low income individuals in Canada who are paying the tax but are not able to manage their financial expenses such as arrangement of tuition fees, fund for renovation of the house, maintain physical and medical fitness etc. So they can get back their Canada Tax amount through these programs. However, apart from the quarterly benefits of GST payments, for this quarter, beneficiaries will see 2.7% hike in their payment due to annual revision in the GST payment rates.
Upcoming GST Payment [2.7% Rates Increased]
The Government of Canada is revising the COLA rates for the financial year of 2025 and 2026 to all the eligible individuals who are getting regular benefits of GST and HST payments. This increment is made according to the inflation in the country in the existing year. According to the current rate of inflation, the government is expected to increase a 2.7% hike in the pay out of the GST credits. However the payment for the upcoming GST credits is scheduled on 5th July 2025, so the final decision of increasing the payment is still awaited which will officially be announced before releasing the July payouts.
Increased GST Payment Eligibility 2025
If you also want to get the benefit of GST credits in Canada then you can read the following eligibility criteria and terms and conditions to receive the payment:
- The applicant should be a permanent resident of Canada
- Annual income of the applicant should be less than $11,337 for single applicants.
- The minimum age of the application should be at least 19 years old to receive the benefit of this program. children under the age of 19 can apply with their parents GST credits accordingly.
- Only tax payers in Canada eligible to receive the credits for GST in this program.
GST Payment Amount in Canada in 2025
Beneficiaries are getting the regular payouts of GST credits in Canada according to the income condition and the number of members in the family. If you are a single applicant then you will receive a reduced benefit as compared to couples living with children. Currently, the maximum payment under this program is $680 for couple applicants which will increase by 2.7% and will offer a maximum pay out of $ 698. The same increment will be followed to all the applicants which are mentioned in this table.
|Type of Person or Family
|2025 GST Credit Amount
|Existing rates
|Single adult
|Up to $349
|$519
|Per child
|Up to $184
|$179
|Couple (married or common-law)
|Up to $698 total
|680
How to Get the Benefit of the GST Program Canada?
You are not required to file any additional application form to receive the GST credits in your bank account as it is the part of your tax application form. You need to enter your GST credit details while filing your tax for the financial year of 2024. Once you submit the application, the department will automatically verify your details and will release your payment according to the payment schedule date in your bank account which is linked with Canada revenue agency.
GST Credits Schedule for July 2025
Canadians are provided quarterly benefits of GST credits in their bank account in July, October, January and April. The payment of the program is provided between July to June for each year. Now beneficiaries have received their payments for the financial year of 2023, now the new payment for 2024 is scheduled from July 2025. The 5th day of these months are scheduled for GST and HST credits in Canada. However the 5th day is falling on weekend or any government holiday, then the payment is released earlier on the working day. The GST schedule payment for July will be released on 4th July 2025.