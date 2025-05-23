Trump’s $5 million “Gold Card” Visa Registration -Promising Green Card Benefits!

Trump’s $5 million “Gold Card” Visa Registration: As early as next week, wealthy foreign people who want to live permanently in the United States may be able to apply under a new $5 million visa program. In order to draw in ultra-wealthy foreign investors, the U.S. government is planning to introduce a new “Gold Card” immigration program that would grant them permanent residency in return for a $5 million investment in the American economy. According to CNN, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the new government website trumpcard.gov would soon be accessible for registration for the much awaited “gold card” visa, which was initially suggested by former President Donald Trump.

The announcement was made during Axios’ “Building the Future” event in Washington, DC. “I anticipate that a website named ‘Trump card dot gov’ will be launched within a week,” Lutnick stated. “People can begin to register, but the specifics will be announced soon.”

Gold Card Visa Program’s Salient Features

The Gold Card Visa Program’s main requirements include an investment of at least $5 million in the American economy.

Citizenship and Residency: Provides a possible route to U.S. citizenship together with permanent residency.

Provides a possible route to U.S. citizenship together with permanent residency. Improved Vetting: Seek to implement more stringent background investigations and openness.

Seek to implement more stringent background investigations and openness. Limited Availability: It’s estimated that up to one million Gold Cards might be distributed.

The “Gold Card”: what is it?

In February, former President Donald Trump first suggested the new visa program, promising foreigner’s permanent citizenship in exchange for a $5 million investment. It replaces the current EB-5 visa structure, which requires either a $1.8 million investment or $900,000 in specified high-unemployment areas, and offers green card privileges and a road to citizenship in return for a sizable investment.

Trump stated earlier this year from the Oval Office, “We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million and that’s going to give you green card benefits, in addition to serving as a pathway to citizenship.” “This card will be used by wealthy individuals to enter our nation.”

The EB-5 Program Will Be Replaced with Gold Card Visa!

The current EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, which was created to encourage economic growth in the United States through foreign investments of $900,000 to $1.8 million, would essentially be replaced by the “Gold Card.” In an effort to draw in quality investors and lower the danger of fraud, the new program has a far higher investment barrier of $5 million.

Interest is already high, according to Lutnick. In reference to discussions he had while recently in the Middle East, he stated, “Basically, everyone I meet who is not an American is going to want to buy this card if they have the fiscal capacity.” Lutnick promoted the concept as a source of income in addition to immigration. “They’re reaching to pay $5 million, and these are aiming to be awesome individuals who come and bring businesses and opportunity to America,” he included.

200,000 persons paying is equivalent to a trillion dollars. That covers everything. However, the legality of the Gold Card Visa scheme has been called into doubt by the immigration experts, who have noted that a new visa category cannot be established without Congressional permission. The government, however, appears upbeat and promises more information in the upcoming weeks.