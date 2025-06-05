Trump Suspends Foreign Student Entry to Harvard for Six Months, Citing National Security Concerns

Trump Suspends Foreign Student Entry to Harvard: In a dramatic move escalating tensions between the White House and one of the world’s most prestigious academic institutions, former. The admission of international students who plan to study or participate in exchange programs at Harvard University has been suspended for six months by U.S. President Donald Trump. This proclamation, released on Wednesday, cited national security concerns and accused Harvard of harboring “extensive entanglements” with foreign governments.

The executive order not only halts new visa issuance for international students bound for Harvard but also directs the Secretary of State to consider revoking existing visas of students currently enrolled. The proclamation may be extended beyond six months, throwing the future of thousands of international students into uncertainty.

Harvard University Expresses Disapproval of Trump’s Declaration

In response, Harvard University called the order “retaliatory” and “yet another illegal action” by the Trump administration, emphasizing its commitment to protect international students and uphold its First Amendment rights. According to Reuters, Harvard stated that the move is part of a broader campaign against academic freedom and foreign student participation in the U.S.

This follows a court decision last week where a federal judge prevented the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from removing the university’s ability to admit international students, and after Harvard declined to abide by White House directives in April.

Harvard and the Trump Administration’s Ongoing Legal Battle

Harvard has been at the center of a legal and political battle with the Trump administration, particularly after the federal government froze billions of dollars in funding and accused the institution of failing to address antisemitism on campus. The DHS, led by Secretary Kristi Noem, previously attempted to revoke Harvard’s certification for hosting international students—a decision blocked by a federal judge.

The proclamation accuses Harvard of failing to provide the DHS with adequate information on foreign students allegedly involved in illegal or dangerous activities, stating that the university submitted “deficient data” on only three students.

Impact on International Students After suspension order by Trump administration

The suspension order has significant implications. For the 2024–2025 academic year, Harvard enrolled nearly 7,000 foreign students, comprising approximately 27% of its total student population. These students, hailing from countries such as China, India, South Korea, and others, now face severe uncertainty regarding their academic futures.

Just days before the announcement, a Chinese student at Harvard delivered a powerful message of unity during the university’s graduation ceremony—an event that coincided with Trump’s vow to aggressively revoke Chinese student visas amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The White House Increases Pressure on U.S. Universities

The Trump administration has increasingly cracked down on higher education institutions, accusing them of failing to control antisemitic protests amid widespread demonstrations against the Israel-Gaza conflict. Citing abuses of Jewish students’ civil rights, the White House threatened to de-accredit Columbia University earlier that same day as the Harvard announcement.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Conclusion: Trump Suspends Foreign Student Entry to Harvard

The six-month suspension of foreign student entry at Harvard University marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s crackdown on U.S. higher education institutions. With national security cited as the justification, the proclamation has triggered legal backlash and widespread concern across the academic community. As thousands of students face an uncertain future, Harvard vows to continue fighting for its international community and academic independence.