TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025: Eligibility, Online Form & Dates [27 May to 25 June]

TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025: Tamil Nadu Lok Seva Aayog TNPSC has issued a TNPSC group IV recruitment 2025 notification PDF for recruitment to 615 posts under the TNPSC Joint Technical Services (CTS) examination for 2025. Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission latest job update are being constituted to fill various posts, through which important posts will be filled in various departments of the state, Junior Planning Inspector, Statistics Specialist, Library President will be filled, this TNPSC non interview vacancy will be ensured only through written examination, interview will not be set up for this.
All those candidates who want to secure their post through this TNPSC group IV recruitment 2025 released by TNPSC 2025 can complete the TNPSC one-time Registration Process in time.
TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 Dates
For the information of the readers, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Recruitment notification PDF for the TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 of 615 non -interview posts under the Joint Technical Services Examination, under which the application process has started from 27 May 2025 to 25 June 2025.
The Tamil Nadu TNPSC Recruitment 2025 last date has been fixed on 25 June 2025. Also, window reforms have been formed between 29 June to 1 July 2025. After this, the details of the TNPSC Group 4 non-interview post application status of the candidates will be released on the TNPSC official website. After this, a written examination will be conducted between August 4 to August 10, 2025.
As we said, this Tamil Nadu Lok Seva Aayog 2025 Vacancy will be ensured only through written examination. No interview will be conducted for this. All those candidates who are involved in this TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025 process will have to join the computer based test, for which the candidates will have to go to the official website and complete the TNPSC One Time Registration Process. After this, the appointment of candidates will be formed on various posts of TNPSC 2025.
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission TNPSC posts Without Interview
As we said, appointments are to be constituted for a total of 615 posts under TNPSC 2025, in which the appointment details are as follows.
- Assistant Engineer 116 posts
- Assistant Engineer (Civil) 47 posts
- Junior Plan 30 posts
- Assistant Installation 38 posts
- Agricultural Officer 8 posts
Apart from this, appointments will also be ensured on the posts of Junior Electricity Inspector, Library President, and Computer Programmer etc.
TNPSC Non-Interview Vacancy Eligibility
Qualification and age limit
- To apply for these posts, the age of the applicant has been fixed at 21 years and the maximum age is 30 years. However, candidates coming from special categories will also be given special discounts in the age limit.
- Under the educational qualification, the candidate should have a degree/ diploma from a recognized educational institution.
- Candidates on the same different posts must have educational qualifications such as B.Tech/ B.Sc/ BE/ MTech/ MBA/ MCA/ PGDM/
TNPSC Job Vacancy 2025 Application fee
To apply for these TNPSC upcoming exams 2025, the candidate will have to complete the TNPSC One Time registration 2025 Process, for this, they will have to pay a fee of ₹ 150. Candidates will also have to pay the examination fee of ₹100 while filling the TNPSC application form 2025.
How to Apply for TNPSC Non-Interview Job Recruitment 2025?
Candidates can visit this TNPSC official website apply online for recruitment to these posts.
- On the TNPSC official website, candidates will have to complete the Apply Online TNPSC OTR first.
- After OTR, the candidate will have to enter the details and login.
- After the login, the link of CTS 2025 will appear in front of the candidates. Candidates will have to click on this link.
- After clicking here, the TNPSC 2025 application form comes in front of the candidates, the candidate will have to fill this TNPSC Non Interview Posts application form, upload the document and pay the examination fee and submit the TN Government Jobs form.