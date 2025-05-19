Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: Apply Online For Officers, Notification PDF, Vacancy, Salary & Eligibility

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025: If you also want to serve the Indian Army after the completion of basic education, then important information is being issued by the Army Department. All those candidates who focus on their physical fitness along with education and want to join the field of service can apply for the post of Territorial Officer of the Army Department Under the Territorial Army Recruitment 2025.

Explain that a Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 notification has been issued by the Army Department for appointment to the posts of Territorial Officers, in which the Territorial Army Vacancy 2025 of about 19 posts has been said. Women and male candidates can apply for this post, whose complete details have been released on the Army Recruitment official website of the Territorial Army.

For the information of the readers, tell the Territorial Army is a paramilitary force. Through this paramilitary force, the Indian Army provides an opportunity for part -time service to ordinary citizens. This paramilitary force is appointed to help the army regularly, while in case of emergency, they have to provide support to the civil administration. That is, they are usually appointed only for the help of the army, they are appointed for civil administration in situations like natural disasters and war.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2025

The Territorial Army is addressed as a reserve force of the Indian Army in which candidates are admitted to the army and provided complete training and they are deployed for various services so that they can help the army when needed and maintain the country’s administration.

This appointment proves to be a much better option for those who want to join the Indian Army but do not want to become a career in full and they can pay attention to more active campaigns by getting training in the regular army.

Territorial Army 2025 Important Dates

As we said that we are going to constitute appointments for about 19 posts in the Territorial Army by the Indian service.

The Territorial Army Officer 2025 application process for these appointments has been released on the official website, this appointment process has started from 12 May 2025.

for these appointments has been released on the official website, this appointment process has started from 12 May 2025. In which the last date to apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 has been fixed on 10 June 2025.

has been fixed on 10 June 2025. Candidates can pay the application fee by 10 June 2025 after applying.

After which their Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 Exam can also be formed by 20 July.

can also be formed by 20 July. However, the admit card and details for the result will be made available on the official website soon.

Join Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 Online- Vacancy Details

Appointments will be constituted for 19 posts for recruitment to the posts of Territorial Army, out of which 18 men and 1 female post will be appointed.

Territorial Army Officer Eligibility 2025

Eligibility criteria for Territorial Army Officer Recruitment 2025 to the posts of Territorial Army have been set as follows.

To apply for these posts, the age of the candidate should be more than 18 years.

At the same time, the age of the candidate should not be more than 42 years.

However, candidates coming from special categories Are being given a relaxation in the age limit.

With this, to apply for these Territorial Army posts, the candidate must have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution.

the candidate must have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution. Along with this, it is necessary for the candidate to be a citizen of India.

Also, the candidate’s performance in class 10th and 12th should be better.

Apart from this, it is also necessary for the candidate to be physically fit because the candidate’s fitness test is formed before the appointment.

because the candidate’s fitness test is formed before the appointment. In such a situation, the entire details for fitness have been released on the official website so that the candidates get the complete details and complete the application process.

Territorial Army Officer Vacancy 2025 Application Fee

To apply for various posts of Territorial Army, the candidate has to pay the application fee in the following form

General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 500

SC / ST /: 500

The candidate will have to pay this fee online.

Territorial Army Officer Selection Process

In this appointment process to be constituted by the Territorial Army, the selection of candidates will be formed under the following phase rate phase process. First the written examination of the candidates will be conducted. The candidate who passed in the written examination will be invited for physical efficiency testing. Medical checkup will be taken after physical efficiency and after this the document verification process will be done.

Territorial Army Officer Exam Pattern 2025

Under this appointment process to be constituted by the Territorial Army, the candidates will have to appear in the written examination. This exam will be of 2 hours in which 100 questions will be asked. This question paper will be of 100 marks in which questions of four subjects will be conveyed

Reasoning

Elementary mathematics

General knowledge

And English

This exam will be formed as a computer based test in which one digit will be deducted on each correct answer and one -third on the wrong answer.

Territorial Army Officer Pay Scale

After various appointments under the Territorial Army, the candidate will also be paid according to his post.

Salary for Lieutenant 56,100 to 1,00,000 per month salary

61,300 to 1,13,900 per month for captain Salary

59400 to 2 ,72,000 salary for Major

1,11200 to 2,12,400 salary for lieutenant colonel

1,36,000 to 2,15,900 salary for colonel

Salary of 1,49,600 to 2,17,600 for Brigadier

How to Apply for Territorial Army Recruitment 2025?

To apply for appointment to the Officer posts of Territorial Army, the first candidate will have to visit Join Indian Army.nic.in.

the first candidate will have to visit Join Indian Army.nic.in. On this official website, the candidate will have to complete the login process by clicking on the option of the officer entry.

After logging, click on the option of T erritorial Army Officer 2025.

By clicking here, they will have to enter their mobile number and email ID and enter login credentials.

After registering login credentials, the candidate will have to fill the application form carefully.

After filling this application form , the candidate will have to scan and upload all the documents and pay an application fee of ₹ 500

, the candidate will have to scan and upload all the documents and pay an application fee of ₹ 500 After paying the fee, the candidate will have to click on the option to submit.

Conclusion

In this way, all those candidates who want to apply to these Territorial Army Recruitment 2025 posts can complete the application process before 10 June 2025 and start preparing for the written examination to be held in July. After the written examination, SSB interview and medical test of the candidate is formed after which only after which there is a final selection.