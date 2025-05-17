Welcome to netindian.in! By accessing or using our website, you agree to the following terms and conditions. Please read them carefully.

1. Acceptance of Terms

By using this website, you accept these Terms and Conditions in full. If you disagree with any part of these terms, please do not use our website.

2. Use of Content

This website’s text, pictures, graphics, and other content are all presented solely for informational purposes.

Without netindian, no content may be distributed, copied, or changed. co . prior written approval.

3. Disclaimer of Liability

Although we make every effort to present accurate information, we cannot guarantee that any of the content is reliable, accurate, or complete.

Any mistakes, omissions, or choices based on the information on this website are not our responsibility.

4. Third-Party Links

Our website may contain links to external websites. We are not responsible for the content, privacy policies, or practices of third-party websites.

5. Intellectual Property

Unless otherwise noted, netindian.co.in owns all of the materials and content on this website.

Unauthorized use of our intellectual property is strictly prohibited.

6. User Conduct

Users must not:

Post or send offensive, libellous, or illegal content.

Make an effort to compromise the security or functionality of the website.

7. Privacy Policy

You accept our Privacy Policy, which controls how your personal information is collected and used, by using our website.

8. Changes to Terms

These terms and conditions are subject to change at any time and without prior notice. You agree to the updated terms if you keep using the website after they are published.

9. Governing Law

The laws of India govern and are interpreted in accordance with these terms, and the courts in New Delhi will have exclusive jurisdiction over any disputes.