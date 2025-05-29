SSC GD Result 2025: एसएससी जीडी रिजल्ट सबसे पहले यहां देखें – Direct Link, Merit List & Cutoff

SSC GD Result 2025: Guys! Get ready for the SSC GD Result 2025. SSC is going to announce the result soon for the SSC GD exam conducted. The candidates can get the result by visiting official website at ssc.gov.in soon. SSC Official announcement is not done yet. The SSC GD Result 2025 will be published soon in late May. You will get the result in the PDF format and along with that you will get the state wise cut-offs and merit lists that will help you in determiningyour next move that you are going to the next phase or not.
The Staff Selection Commission’s this SSC Recruitment Drive was to fill 53690 positions across various paramilitary forces, such as the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), and Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy). And this is the largest recruitment you can say. Many candidates have given the examination back then and they are waiting for the SSC GD Result 2025.
Attention seeker element is the highest number of vacancies provided by the recruitment board. Attraction among the students is generated only due to the high number of vacancies and the intense competition among applicants. In the result you can see various information about the candidates including names, categories, and roll numbers. The examination was over and it has taken placefrom 4th February to 25th February. Including Hindi and English, the exam was conducted in 15 languages in all total.
SSC GD Result 2025
The candidates are eagerly waiting for their SSC GD Result 2025, so wait for that. Almost 53 lakhs of candidates have submitted the application to be present at the examination centre but from the applied candidates, 26 lakhs of candidates have given the examination. The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 will be announced to choose qualified candidates for positions like Constable in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.
|Particulars
|Details
|Examination Name
|SSC GD Constable 2025
|Exam Conducting Body
|Staff Selection Commission
|Post
|Constables
|Number of Vacancies
|53690
|Date of the CBT examination
|04.02.2025-25.02.2025
|Answer Key released on
|March 4, 2025
|Result Mode
|Online
|Result Date
|May last week
|Official Website
|ssc.gov.in
|Selection Process
|CBT
|PET/PMT
|Document Verification
|Medical Test
SSC GD Merit List 2025
The merit list will be declared after the publication of SSC GD Result 2025. The candidates can go to the official website and can check every detail they want. They can check the merit lists along with the cut-off marks after publication of result.
SSC GD Result Link 2025
You will find the link to download the result after it is officially revealed. The Result what you are waiting for, will be available for download on the official website of SSC which is at ssc.gov.in. Candidates can have their Result 2025 PDF through the direct link provided below. This PDF will list the roll numbers of those who have been selected. So guys stay updated.
How to Check SSC GD Result 2025?
If you want to see your result, then you have to follow certain steps. So to get your SSC GD result, the candidates should go to the official website at ssc.gov.in and follow all the steps.
- Then after that once be on the homepage they need to find and click the link for the SSC GD Result 2025.
- Then download the SSC GD Result 2025.
- After downloading the result PDF the candidates can look for their name or roll number.
- You can use Ctrl+F to find the name easily.
- It is important to check the cut-off list relevant to their state and category.
SSC GD Exam Qualifying Marks 2025
As you know the result is going to be published soon. So you need to know the qualifying mark for your upcoming phase that you are going to crack it or not. The result will be announced soon. There will be category wise qualifying mark for different reservation category. So the General candidates need to score at least 30%, then the OBC or Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections require 25 %, while Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) must achieve 20%.
SSC GD Cut-off Marks 2025
State wise cut-off marks and merit list is important. Each state has its own minimum qualifying scores, which are shown in a table in the result PDF. The SSC GD cut-offs 2025 will be provided based on categories and posts with different standards for male and female candidates. This thorough analysis will assist candidates in understanding their position relative to others in their state and category.
SSC GD Expected Cut Off 2025
|Reservation Category
|Expected Cut Off Marks
|UR
|145-155
|SC
|130-140
|ST
|120-130
|EWS
|138-148
|OBC
|135-145
|ESM
|60-70
Just wait for some more days. The Staff Selection Commission will not notify the candidates about the result release via SMS as this has not been officially confirmed. The candidates can get the access to view and download the result PDFs from the official website ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD 2025 result is anticipated to be released at any time in May 2025 and it could potentially be announced in between these days. Wait for the result as there is currently no official update regarding the result. after the announcement of result you can get the result on the SSC official website.
FAQs About: SSC GD Result 2025
Is the result for SSC GD 2025 announced yet?
On ssc . gov . in, the Staff Selection Commission will shortly publish the GD Constable Result 2025.
In 2025, will there be an SSC GD exam?
The results will be announced along with the SSC GD 2025 scorecard and cutoff. In 2025, the SSC GD Constable exam took place between February 4 and February 25.
What are the SSC GD 2025 pass scores?
It is anticipated that the cut-off for General (UR) candidates will fall between 138 and 148.