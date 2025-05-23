SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Coming Soon | SSC जीडी कांस्टेबल रिजल्ट 2025 जल्द होगा जारी

SSC GD Constable Result 2025 : If you are one of those 25.69 lakh candidates who gave the SSC GD Constable Exam 2025 and now refresh the SSC website 10 times a day—take a deep breath. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025 this week at the official website www.ssc.gov.in. No, the exact date and time are not announced yet, but let’s not pretend like we haven’t already marked our calendars for the last week of May.
This year’s recruitment is no small affair. With 53,690 total vacancies for both male and female candidates, the competition is as high as summer temperatures in India. The exam was conducted from February 4 to 25, 2025, and now, the results will be released in PDF format, including state-wise and category-wise cut-off marks and the merit list.
SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Expected Date and Time
As per SSC’s usual behavior (and we mean very usual), results are announced 3-4 months after the exam ends. Based on that, here’s what we’re looking at:
|Event
|Date & Time
|SSC GD Constable Result Date
|Last Week of May 2025
|SSC GD Constable Result Time
|Around 5 PM
here’s how the past results looked:
|Year
|GD Exam Date
|Result Date
|2024
|20th Feb – 7th Mar 2024
|10th July 2024
|2023
|10th Jan – 13th Feb 2023
|8th April 2023
SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Overview
The SSC GD constable exam 2025 was conducted by a CBT mode. It’s a computer-based examination system. This time there were only 53,690 posts but almost more than 25.69 lakh student appeared in the examination. This exam was conducted in form February 4 to 25, 2025, now as you can see that there is a massive competition in the examination, that’s why each and every person is waiting for the examination result.
Shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) following the release of the writing results. Yes, it’s time to run, jump, and meet the height and chest measurements after spending hours in front of a computer.
Total Vacancies Breakdown for SSC GD Constable 2025
Now, let’s look at the total number of vacancies. Yes, it’s a long list. But don’t worry, we’ve made it simple:
|Force
|Male Vacancies
|Female Vacancies
|Total Vacancies
|BSF
|13,880
|2,491
|16,371
|CISF
|14,910
|1,661
|16,571
|CRPF
|13,787
|572
|14,359
|SSB
|902
|0
|902
|ITBP
|2,948
|520
|3,468
|AR
|1,750
|115
|1,865
|SSF
|132
|0
|132
|NCB
|11
|11
|22
|Total
|48,320
|5,370
|53,690
So, if you think competition is tough—yes, it really is. It is very hard competition and if you want to crack the exam, you will have to work as much hard as much the toppers are doing.
Expected Cut Off Marks (Category-Wise)
The SSC is yet to release the official cut-off, but experts (and past year trends) say the cut-off will be somewhere around the values listed below. If your score falls in these ranges, you might want to keep your running shoes ready.
|Category
|Expected Cut-Off Marks
|General (UR)
|146 – 156
|OBC
|136 – 146
|EWS
|137 – 147
|SC
|129 – 139
|ST
|121 – 131
|Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
|62 – 72
Note:always remember these are just expected cut off of the examination. Don’t feel depressed and anxious, if your expected result is below the cut off marks. Final result is still yet to be release, it is possible that you can crack the final result, because no one know the future.
What Happens After the Result?
Once your CBT result is out, then you have to clear the below given steps, if you are passed in the CBT test then you can somehow belive that you have cleared half way of your recruitment process. Now you just have to focus on below given steps. Once you will clear these steps, you will get your dream job.
|Physical Efficiency Test (PET)
|You’ll need to run and show stamina.
|Physical Standard Test (PST)
|Your height, chest (for males), and other measurements will be checked.
|Medical Examination
|To make sure you’re fit to serve.
Only those who clear the CBT will get admit cards for PET/ PST. SSC will publish the exam schedule and admit card dates soon after the result.
How to Check SSC GD Constable Result 2025?
No, you don’t need to bribe your coaching teacher or refresh 100 websites. Just follow these simple steps:
- Visit www.ssc.gov.in, the official website.
- From the site, select the “Results” section.
- Go to the section for Constable-GD.
- Select the “SSC GD Constable Result 2025” link.
- Look for your Roll Number in the PDF that opens.
- Congratulations, you’ve been chosen if your roll number appears!
- Print off a copy and save it securely for later use.
Conclusion: SC GD Constable Result 2025
The SSC GD Constable Result 2025 is almost here. While the exact date may still be a mystery, the signs are clear—SSC will soon update the result link on ssc.gov.in. If you are among those who gave the exam, keep your admit card and roll number ready.
FAQs:
Is the SSC GD result released in 2025?
The official SSC website, ssc . gov . in, will soon release the SSC GD Constable Result 2025. Last year, more than 40,000 candidates were shortlisted.
What are the SSC GD 2025 passing scores?
Each category has a different expected passing score for SSC GD 2025. The cut-off is typically between 138 and 148 for General (UR) candidates and between 135 and 145 for OBC candidates.
Will 2026 see the arrival of SSC GD?
Indeed, the 2026 exam date for the SSC GD Constable is set. The exam itself will take place in January or February of 2026, with the notification being issued on November 11, 2025.