SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Check CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE & GD Exam Dates, Download SSC Schedule PDF

SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: The anticipated exam schedule for the 2025–2026 sessions has been made public by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC). This includes important dates for various recruitment tests. The updated schedule for the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 has been published by the SSC. SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 is available on the official website ssc.gov.in for candidates who want to take participate in one of the committee’s exams. Divisional tests such JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC, ASO, and others will be included in the program starting on June 8th, 2025.
SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 of the next major open tests have been announced by Staff Selection Commission. Apart from these, the CGL exam 2025, which are set for August 13– August 30, 2025, and the CHSL exam 2025 are planned for Sep 8– September 18, 2025. In addition to several other noteworthy examinations, the Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector (SI) exam is scheduled for September 1–6, 2025, while the Stenographer Grades C and D exams are scheduled for August 6–11, 2025.
SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26
SSC exams have had enrollments of over 30 lakh students per year in prior recruitment cycles, and it is anticipated that this number would surpass 30 lakh for the 2025–2026 cycle. Depending on the position and department, the tests will include over 100 subjects in various stages and levels.
All SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 that are announced still use the Computer Based Examination (CBE) format as their main assessment method. More than 1,000 exam locations in urban and semi-urban areas will be used throughout the exam period, according to the SSC, guaranteeing broad accessibility and practicality for applicants across the country. These testing facilities will serve exams administered by the Delhi Police, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and Ministry of Home Affairs, among other ministries.
SSC Schedule 2025-26 [Official]
A overview of the main tests and SSC exam schedule PDF download may be found in the following table.
How to Download SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26?
By doing the actions listed below, candidates can obtain the updated SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26:
- Check out SSC’s official webpage at ssc.gov.in.
- On the main page, select the link labeled “Updated provisional exam schedule for 2025–2026.”
- Your computer device will show the ‘SSC Revised Exam Calendar’ in PDF format.
- After downloading it save a hard copy for your files.
- It is recommended that candidates consult the official website for further relevant information like SSC exam notifications 2025-26.
Recruitment Of SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26
The computer-based examination method will be used for all exams, and safe, standardized digital evaluation will be provided. By implementing real-time monitoring tools and time-bound result disclosures, the SSC commission has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding efficiency and openness in its hiring procedures.
Additionally, it is anticipated that the SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 online application procedure, centralized admit card distribution, and AI-based proctoring at testing locations would simplify the applicant experience and minimize anomalies. Each posted position will have its own registration and updating links on the SSC Portal.
SSC Upcoming Exams 2025-26
The SSC exam calendar 2025-26 publishing is an important step for departments that rely on staff appointments being made on schedule, as well as for candidates. The SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 reflects the operational and administrative variety within the central government, with positions ranging from technical engineering and police services to entry-level secretarial duties.
It is recommended that candidates often check the official SSC Portal for SSC upcoming exams 2025-26, syllabus information, and particular rules. As competitive tests are scheduled to start on June 8, 2025, candidates now have a clear plan for organizing their study.
FAQs: SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26
Which SSC test is simple?
The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is frequently regarded as the most straightforward SSC exam.
Are there two SSCs per year?
No, only once a year is the SSC CGL exam administered.
SSC 2025 is open to whom?
Depending on the particular exam (CGL, CHSL, GD, etc.), different eligibility requirements will apply for the 2025 SSC exams.