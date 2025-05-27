SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Check CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE & GD Exam Dates, Download SSC Schedule PDF

By /

SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: The anticipated exam schedule for the 2025–2026 sessions has been made public by the Staff Selection Committee (SSC). This includes important dates for various recruitment tests. The updated schedule for the SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 has been published by the SSC. SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 is available on the official website ssc.gov.in for candidates who want to take participate in one of the committee’s exams. Divisional tests such JSA/LDC, SSA/UDC, ASO, and others will be included in the program starting on June 8th, 2025.

SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 of the next major open tests have been announced by Staff Selection Commission. Apart from these, the CGL exam 2025, which are set for August 13– August 30, 2025, and the CHSL exam 2025 are planned for Sep 8– September 18, 2025. In addition to several other noteworthy examinations, the Delhi Police and CAPFs Sub-Inspector (SI) exam is scheduled for September 1–6, 2025, while the Stenographer Grades C and D exams are scheduled for August 6–11, 2025.

SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26
SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26 PDF Download

SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26

SSC exams have had enrollments of over 30 lakh students per year in prior recruitment cycles, and it is anticipated that this number would surpass 30 lakh for the 2025–2026 cycle. Depending on the position and department, the tests will include over 100 subjects in various stages and levels.

All SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 that are announced still use the Computer Based Examination (CBE) format as their main assessment method. More than 1,000 exam locations in urban and semi-urban areas will be used throughout the exam period, according to the SSC, guaranteeing broad accessibility and practicality for applicants across the country. These testing facilities will serve exams administered by the Delhi Police, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), and Ministry of Home Affairs, among other ministries.

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply for 9,900 Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs Till May 19 – Apply Now

Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025: Check Exam Date, Merit List & Selection Process

SSC Schedule 2025-26 [Official]

A overview of the main tests and SSC exam schedule PDF download may be found in the following table.

Examination nameDate of advertisementTier/PhaseClosing dateExam date(s)
JSA/LDC Grade (Department Exam) 2024Paper- First (CBE)8/06/2025
SSA/UDC Grade (Department Exam) 2024Paper- First (CBE)8/06/2025
ASO Grade (Department Exam)Paper- First (Computer Based Examination)8/06/2025
CHSL Examination 202523/06/2025First – Tier (CBE)18 July, 20258/09/2025 to 18/09/2025
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ andGrade ‘D’ Examination05/06/2025Computer Based Examination (CBE)26/06/20256/08/2025 to 11/08/2025
Combined Hindi Translators Exam5/06/2025First – Paper (CBE)26/06/202512/08/2025
Selection Post Phase-XIII02 June, 2025Computer Based Examination or CBE23/06/202524/07/2025 to 4 July, 2025
CGLExamination 20259/06/2025First- Tier (CBE)04 July, 202513 August, 2025 to30/08/2025
Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police andCentral Armed Police Forces (CAPF)16/05/2025FirstPaper(CBE)07/07/20251/09/2025 to6/09/2025
Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) andHavaldar26/06/2025Computer Based Examination or CBEJuly 24, 202520 Sep to24Oct, 2025
Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical)30 June, 2025FirstPaper (CBE)July 21, 202527 Oct to 31 Oct, 2025
Delhi Police (Various Constable and HC posts)Jul to Sep 2025Computer Based Examination or CBEJul to Sep 2025Nov to Dec 2025
Grade ‘C’ Stenographer (Department Examination)Jul to Sep 2025FirstPaper(CBE)Aug to Nov 2025Jan to Feb 2026
Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)/ NIA/ SSF and RiflemanOct 2025Computer Based Examination (CBE)Nov 2025Jan to Feb 2026
JSA/ SSA and ASO Exams (Department Exams) 2025Jan 2026Paper-First (CBE)Jan to Feb 2026March 2026

How to Download SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26?

By doing the actions listed below, candidates can obtain the updated SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26:

  • Check out SSC’s official webpage at ssc.gov.in.
ssc1 min 1
SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Check CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE & GD Exam Dates, Download SSC Schedule PDF 3
  • On the main page, select the link labeled “Updated provisional exam schedule for 2025–2026.”
  • Your computer device will show the ‘SSC Revised Exam Calendar’ in PDF format.
  • After downloading it save a hard copy for your files.
  • It is recommended that candidates consult the official website for further relevant information like SSC exam notifications 2025-26.

Recruitment Of SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26

The computer-based examination method will be used for all exams, and safe, standardized digital evaluation will be provided. By implementing real-time monitoring tools and time-bound result disclosures, the SSC commission has reaffirmed its dedication to upholding efficiency and openness in its hiring procedures.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 online application procedure, centralized admit card distribution, and AI-based proctoring at testing locations would simplify the applicant experience and minimize anomalies. Each posted position will have its own registration and updating links on the SSC Portal.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 32438 Posts, Check CBT Exam Date, Received 10,822,423 Applications

RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 for SC/ST/OBC/General, minimum qualifying marks

SSC Upcoming Exams 2025-26

The SSC exam calendar 2025-26 publishing is an important step for departments that rely on staff appointments being made on schedule, as well as for candidates. The SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 reflects the operational and administrative variety within the central government, with positions ranging from technical engineering and police services to entry-level secretarial duties.

It is recommended that candidates often check the official SSC Portal for SSC upcoming exams 2025-26, syllabus information, and particular rules. As competitive tests are scheduled to start on June 8, 2025, candidates now have a clear plan for organizing their study.

cbtexams.in

FAQs: SSC Exam Schedule 2025-26

Which SSC test is simple?

The Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam administered by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is frequently regarded as the most straightforward SSC exam.

Are there two SSCs per year?

No, only once a year is the SSC CGL exam administered.

SSC 2025 is open to whom?

Depending on the particular exam (CGL, CHSL, GD, etc.), different eligibility requirements will apply for the 2025 SSC exams.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Scroll to Top