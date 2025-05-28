SSC CPO 2025 Notification – Know about its Exam Date, Eligibility & Apply Link!

SSC CPO 2025 Notification: The SSC CPO 2025 recruitment process is formed by the Staff Selection Commission every year for the appointment in the Central Police Organization. For the year 2025, SSC is going to conduct this SSC CPO Recruitment 2025 process from 16 June 2025. Let us tell you that SSC has recently issued an important SSC CPO 2025 official notification on its official website, in which SSC has stated that the appointment process is going to be formed in the Central Police Organization for the year 2025, for which the SSC Vacancy details will be released soon.
However, till now the Staff Selection Commission has provided only the SSC CPO 2025 important dates details and the details of the application process on the official website. As we said, every year SSC has formed the recruitment process in the Central Police Organization. For this recruitment process, Staff conducts written examination, physical standard examination, medical examination etc. for appointment in the selection commission, whose complete details have been released on the official website and the application process will also be started soon.
SSC CPO 2025 Notification
Explain that this SSC CPO 2025 application process will be started on this SSC official website from Ssc.gov.in from 16 June 2025. At the same time, the last date for the application process has been fixed on 7 July 2025.
That is, all those candidates who want to get an appointment in the Central Police Organization through Staff Selection Commission will be able to complete the application process between June 16 to July 7, 2025, to appear in the written examination.
SSC CPO 2025 Notification PDF Download
SSC CPO 2025 is the appointment examination to be constituted by the Staff Selection Commission in India through which the Staff Selection Commission provides appointments in various fields like prestigious law enforcement agencies such as CRPF, Delhi Police, CISF, ITBP, SSB, BSF. In the time to come under the year 2025, about 4187 appointments can be constituted on these posts, although the post -wise details will soon be released on the official website.
SSC CPO 2025 Vacancy Details
Date -wise details for CPO 2025 by Staff Selection Commission have been released thus released
- Application process starts: 16 June 2025
- Last date of application: 7 July 2025
- Admit Card: 10 days before the examination released
- CPO Paper 1: 1 September to 6 September 2025
- Answer Key: Two be notified
- CPO Paper 2: Two be notified
SSC CPO 2025 Eligibility Criteria
Written examinations are going to be formed for appointment in the Central Police Organization through SSC. To appear in this exam, the candidate has to check the following eligibility criteria.
- The age of the candidate appearing in this examination is mandatory between 20 and 25 years.
- Candidates coming from the same special class are also given special discounts in the age limit, whose details will be released in PDF.
- The candidate who appears in this examination must be an Indian citizen.
- Or refugees from Tibet Nepal can also apply in this examination.
- The candidate who appeared in the SSC CPO 2025 examination is necessary to have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution.
- For appointment to these posts, physical standard testing and medical checkup of candidates is done for which selection measurements have also been determined.
CPO 2 2025 Exam pattern
- Candidates for CPO 2025 are selected by SSC through separate examinations.
- CPO Tier 1 has multiple choice questions for which a computer based test is formed.
- After this, examinations like physical testing, race, long jump, shot put, high jump and passing candidates are formed.
- Candidates passed in this examination are called for the Tier 2 examination.
- This exam is also an objective multiple choice exam.
- Based on its performance, the final selection of candidates is done.
|Exam Pattern
|Paper I
|Paper II
|Subjects
|GK, Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, English
|English Language & Comprehension
|Type of Questions
|Objective, MCQs
|Objective, MCQs
|No. of Questions
|200
|200
|Marks
|200
|200
|Duration
|2 hours
|2 hours
|Negative Marking
|0.25/ wrong answer
|0.25/ wrong answer
SSC CPO 2025 Application Fee
Candidates will have to pay the following form to appear in the examination of SSC CPO 2025
- General Category: ₹ 100
- Women/ Scheduled Castes/ Tribe/ Ex -Servicemen: Free
SSC CPO 2025 Pay Scale
After the appointment in the Central Police Organization by the Staff Selection Commission, the candidate will be provided salary under the 7th Pay Commission in which selected candidates can be given salary from 35,400 to 1,12,400.
However, after the change of the Pay Commission, the salary may also increase. Besides, candidates are also provided with other necessary allowances and other facilities.
How to Apply for SSC CPO 2025 Exam?
- Candidates can apply between 16 June 2025 to 7 July 2025 to appear in the SSC CPO 2025 examination. For the application process, the candidate will have to visit the official website of SSC ssc.gov.in, after visiting this official website, the candidate will have to click on the option of SSC CPO 2025.
- After clicking on this option, the candidate gets complete details in the PDF format.
- The candidate will have to read all the details carefully.
- After reading the details, the candidate has to click on the option of applying.
- After clicking on this option, the candidate will have to fill the application form carefully and scan the documents sought and upload it.
- After this, the candidate will have to pay the application fee.
- After paying the application fee, the candidate has to click on the submit option.
- In this way, the applicant completes the application process to appear in SSC CPO 2025 examination.
SSC CPO 2025 Admit Card
For the information of the readers, tell the examination of SSC CPO 2025 will be formed between 1 to 6 September. For this, the admit cards will be released on the SSC official website. Before issuing the admit card, complete details will be made available on the official website and the link of the admit card will be activated a few days before the examination.
Candidates can go to the official website and click on the admit card option and download the SSC CPO Exam Admit Card 2025 on the basis of the exam after seeing their application status. Also, let us know that separate admit cards are issued for both Tier I and Tier II exams, whose details are made available on this official website ssc.gov.in.
Conclusion
Overall, all those candidates who want to join the appointment process of SSC CPO 2025, all can get complete details from the official website to appear in examinations like Tier, 1 Tier 2 and Physical Standard of this appointment process formed by SSC and can also complete the application process within 16 June to 7 July 2025.
Top Searched Question’s :-
When will CPO notification out?
It will come out soon by the authority at their official portal.
What is the educational qualification required for CPO vacancy?
The candidate who appeared in the SSC CPO 2025 examination is necessary to have a minimum graduate from a recognized educational institution.
What’s the pay scale for this post?
After the appointment in the Central Police Organization by the Staff Selection Commission, the candidate will be provided salary under the 7th Pay Commission in which selected candidates can be given salary from 35,400 to 1,12,400.