Social Security Payment Schedule for June 2025, SSI SSDI Payment Dates

Social Security Payment Schedule for June 2025: Americans are you waiting for your SSI payment. Social Security Benefits for the month of June will soon be delivered to around 70 million Americans, which includes retirees and individuals with qualifying disabilities. Most of the beneficiaries will get the SSI payments on Wednesdays during the month. More than of 8 million Americans who are disabled or living their life under limited resources will receive monthly SSI benefits.

Those individuals who are receiving SSI, they are also eligible to get the Social Security. The beneficiaries get the SSA benefits monthly on a regular basis but not on the same date as it varies as per the birth day of the recipient. SSA beneficiaries can expect their June 2025 Social Security checks payments on June 3, June 11, June 18, or June 25 this month. SSI beneficiaries have received their payment on May 30, as June 1 is a Sunday. Monthly payments are the survival resource for anyone who is availing it.

When will I get my Social Security in June 2025?

Let’s discuss the schedule for payment. SSA has published the calendar for the year of 2025 and 2026 already. The pre-publication is working as a helping guide for the recipients as they can plan their finance accordingly. Social Security retirement benefits will be paid according to the SSA’s guideline.

On 3rd of June which is falling on Tuesday, on this day the beneficiaries will get the amount only who have begun receiving Social Security before May 1997

On 11th of June which is falling on Wednesday, on this day the beneficiaries will get the amount deposited on their account who are born in between the 1st to the 10th of the receiving month.

On 18th of June which is falling on Wednesday, on this day the beneficiaries will get the amount deposited on their account who are born in between the 11th to the 20th of the receiving month.

On 25th of June which is falling on Wednesday, on this day the beneficiaries will get the amount deposited on their account who are born in between the 21st to the 31st of the receiving month.

SSI recipients will not get a SSA June 2025 payment as it is falling on Sunday. They have received it on 30th May.

A scheme you can say, if it comes as a question that what is SSI? SSI or Social Security Income is nothing but a monthly payment provided to individuals who are 65 or older, blind, or disable and also who have limited income or resources. The children who are disable can also eligible to get SSI, as declared on the SSA’s website.

There is an income threshold that applying beneficiary have to earn not more than $2,019 per month. The qualifying applicants can apply online or can visit their nearest local Social Security office, or they can make a call on 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to get the assistance.

Social Security Benefits Eligibility

There is no restriction in applying at any of the age after reaching 62, but normally an individual can start applying for the benefit at the age of 62. This is considered as the early retirement age, where the applicant will get a lesser amount than the original amount after facing a particular reduction.

If you want to get the full benefit credited in your bank account then you have to wait for your full retirement age. you will receive a higher monthly payment. If you will delay your retirement age up to 70 then you can maximize your benefit.

Age calculation

The age of the recipients gradually increased as by two months prior to their birth year.

for example, if an applicant was born in 1958, then his full retirement age will be 66 years and 8 months.

If an individual was born in 1959 then the FRA will reach it at 66 years and 10 months.

SSA those individuals who were born between 2nd May of 1958 and 28th February of 1959 will reach at their full retirement age in 2025.

And those individuals who were born in 1960 or later the full retirement age will rise to 67.

What to do if you will not get June 2025 Social Security direct deposit?

If a beneficiary is getting his June 2025 Social Security direct deposit

If a beneficiary is not getting his June 2025 Social Security direct deposit on time, then what should he do? There are many ways. At first you have to wait for three more business days if you have not received your payment. Then after that you have to reach out to your bank or financial institution, as advised by the Social Security Administration. They mention that there might be a delay in processing your payment.

Still, if you haven't found any of the solutions then you can call the Social Security Administration at 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778) or can get in touch with any of the nearest local Social Security office.

What is important to apply for SSI benefits?

SSA needs the applicant’s name, proof of residency, income information, DOB and especially Social Security Number, correct mailing address, updated bank account on the time of online application process.