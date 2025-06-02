Social Security Benefits for Married Couples: How Much Payment Non-Earning Partner Will Receive?

Social Security Benefits for Married Couples: Social security benefits for spouses are very helpful for seniors to maximize their monthly benefits and fulfill the basic needs of senior couples in the USA. Couples can maximize their social security benefits after the retirement age, which will help them to spend the money on their personal welfare, medical welfare, and other expenses. This article will help you to understand the comprehensive overview of social security benefits for married couples and will share with you the calculations and methods that will boost and maximize your monthly benefits.
Social Security Benefits for Married Couples
Single application currently getting a monthly benefit of up to $967 Under the social security benefits program. But couples are getting extra benefits, especially senior couples are getting maximum benefits under the program. There are multiple benefits under the social security administration programs which are applicable to married couples and they can apply for more than one programs to maximize their benefits.
Eligibility to Get Social Security Benefits for Married Couples
Couples in USA are eligible to get social security benefits for the following programs where they can check the specific criteria for the program and can start to receive the payment accordingly.
- Family Benefit Program for Couples: In this social security program, the earning individual can include the family members of the family in the beneficiaries of the social security benefits. In this program they can add dependent children and spouses and can receive additional benefits for them accordingly.
- Retirement Benefits: If you are crossing the age of 67, then you are eligible to get the full benefits of retirement, including benefits for your spouse and the earning individual.
- Social Security Survivor Benefits: Married couples get the survivor benefit program in the special case where the earning member of the family or the taxpayer of the family died before retirement. In this case, the spouse of the applicant can get the benefits of the program completely as a nominee.
Maximum Payment for Married Couples under Social Security Benefits
According to the Social Security Administration, the single taxpayer in the family is eligible to get a maximum benefit of $967 per month. However, if a couple are earning in the family and paying the tax combinedly, then they can get a maximum benefit of $1,450 per month. This is very helpful for seniors and couples in the USA to maximize their benefits. The payment for the program is annually revised according to the cost of living increment. Currently the department is providing a 2.7% COLA increment in the regular benefits of the program, which will be revised again from the first of January 2026.
How to get Spouse Benefits for Non-Earning Partner
Most of the couples in the USA are earning combinedly to manage the financial expenses of the house, but there are many families where one spouse is earning in the family and the other spouse is managing the house. So in this case, you can maximize your benefits by enrolling your spouse in the Social Security spousal benefits 2025. The program will offer up to 50% of the benefit according to the regular monthly benefits of the earning spouse. For example, if the earning spouse in the family is getting 800 USD per month, then you can get an additional 400 USD for your spouse under the spousal benefit.
How to Maximize the Benefit of Social Security for Married Couples?
Usually the social security benefits are provided after retirement. Seniors in the family can start to receive the payment after the full retirement age, which is 67. However, the portal is open for seniors to start the payment earlier, where they can apply after the age of 62, but it will reduce up to 30% of benefits until you reach the full retirement age. So if you do not require the additional benefits, then you can skip the retirement benefits and can start them after the age of 70. So it will boost your benefits and will offer you 10% increased payment as compared to the other beneficiaries.
