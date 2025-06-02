Social Security Benefits 2025 for Divorced Spouses: Know How Much a Divorced Spouse Will Receive?

Social Security Benefits 2025 for Divorced Spouses: Social security benefits are valid for divorced females too in the USA. Women living in the USA can apply for divorced spouse Social Security benefits in 2025, where authorities will offer them the monthly payout according to their ex-spouse’s earnings. If you also want to get the benefit of this program, then you can read this article, which will help you to get 100% of the benefits of divorced spouse Social Security benefits, where we will share with you the eligibility criteria, the procedure to get the payment, how to calculate how much payment you can get, and other important details of the program.
Social Security Benefits 2025 for Divorced Spouses Overview
The Social Security Administration is offering multiple financial assistance programs to seniors in the country, where seniors can get a monthly payout according to their income during the employment era. Apart from the earning individual in the family, the spouse of the applicant is also eligible to get the spousal benefits in the program. So seniors living together are getting good benefits from the authorities. However, if the spouse is living separately after divorce, then they can also apply for the benefits of the social security program.
Eligibility for Social Security Benefits 2025 for Divorced Spouses
If you are fulfilling the following criteria, then we will also be able to receive your regular monthly payments of social security benefits for divorced spouses in the USA. Check the following criteria, and after, you can apply for the program accordingly.
- The applicant is required to be a permanent citizen of the USA and living in the country for at least 10 years.
- It is important for a spouse who is now living separately after divorce to have lived with her ex-spouse for at least 10 years in marriage.
- The applicant is also required to not marry for at least 2 years after getting divorced to be eligible for such benefits. However, after completing the deadline, you can remarry again, and it will not reduce your benefits from the security program for spouses.
- The age criteria are also important for applicants, where you need to achieve full retirement age (FRA), which is 67 years. However, you can start your payment earlier after the age of 62, but it will reduce your overall benefits.
Maximum Amount under Social Security Benefits 2025
There is no fixed amount in the social security benefit, but the authority is offering a maximum of 50% of the amount to the spouse according to the income of the ex-spouse. For example, if your spouse is able to get 900 USD per month, then you will be able to get a maximum benefit of 450 USD per month under this program, according to the income criteria.
Can Remarried Divorced women Apply for Social Security Benefits 2025
Yes, if you are a divorced woman and living with the new spouse, then you can also apply for the program. However, you are required to complete certain eligibility criteria where you need to remain unmarried for at least 2 years after getting divorced from the ex-spouse. So if you are fulfilling this criterion, then you will get the complete benefit of the program.
Where will the Payment be Received
You will get your payment in your bank account directly, and it will not reflect in your ex-spouse’s bank account. The payment will be provided by the Social Security Administration per month. However, you will be able to get 50% of the benefit according to your spouse’s benefits, but it will not reduce the regular benefits of the ex-spouse.
How to apply for Social Security Benefits 2025 for Divorced Spouses
If you are eligible for your spouse’s benefits under the Social Security benefit program, then you can apply for the program through online mode by following these step-by-step guidelines:
- Visit to the official website of social security administration https://www.ssa.gov/
- Now you will reach the new page where you can check your eligibility criteria and directly click on the apply for benefits link to apply online.
- Now the new page will open it on the screen where you need to select your criteria and clay on the apply online link
- It will ask your social security number and other details to create your user ID and password on the page
- Now you need to fill in all the important details in the application form and upload relevant documents to support your eligibility
Once you complete the verification, you will start to receive the payment in bank directly.