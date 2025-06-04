Social Security Anti-Fraud Alert June 2025: Check New ID Verification Rules & Changes to Phone Claims and Direct Deposits

Social Security Anti-Fraud Alert : Every day the citizens of U.S are facing different kind of frauds in getting the SSA benefits. Various websites are there to spam or spread incorrect or wrong messages to the readers. They are getting confused regarding the payment and schedule. So to curb this, SSA or The Social Security Administration is introducing new anti-fraud measures on Monday that have raised significant concern and confusion, only due to the agency’s frequent adjustments to one of the policies. Social Security will perform anti-fraud checks on all phone applications for benefits and will identify claims that may be fraudulent.
In the United States, Social Security recipients are facing growing challenges due to fraud and misinformation. Fraudulent websites and deceptive messages have led to widespread confusion about payment schedules and policy updates. To address these concerns, the Social Security Administration (SSA) is rolling out new anti-fraud measures starting April 14, which continue to impact recipients in June 2025. These changes, while designed to protect benefits, have sparked anxiety and confusion—especially among seniors and vulnerable groups. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of what’s new and how it affects you, especially if you live in Mississippi.
When Will The Changes Take Place?
As per official notification the changes will be taken place from 14th of April as announced by the Social Security Administration which is implementing new anti-fraud measures.
Earlier In March The New Rules Were Announced. These are,
- SSA has announced to change the ID verification procedures in mid-March.
- This new measures has taken to enhance identity verification and reduce fraud.
- Those recipients who are unable to get the access from their “my Social Security” account will need to visit a field office.
- Lee Dudek who is the present commissioner, has given importance on protection of Social Security records with integrity. He notified the obsolete identity verification methods have been in used for too long.
- The online verification has been started from March 31.
Timeline of Changes
- Mid-March: SSA announced changes to ID verification procedures.
- March 31: Online ID verification launched.
- April 8: SSA posted official updates on X (formerly Twitter).
- April 14: Anti-fraud checks for all phone claims went live.
- June 2025: Policies remain in effect and continue to impact claims and field office procedures.
What Changes from 14th of April?
- SSA has given its recent update on identification procedures on April 8 through a series of posts on X.
- They have claimed that the Social Security will implement an anti-fraud check for all claims made over the phone by identifying those with potential fraud risks from 14th of April.
- The recipients who are debarred during this process will need to verify their identity in person for their claims to proceed.
- The agency has declared that they will do full ID verification for all claims made in person, with an estimated 4.5 million telephone claims processed annually. From that 70,000 claimants may be flagged.
Impacts on Mississippi Offices:
- Due to DOGE cuts, no Social Security offices in Mississippi are going to be closed
- All the local offices will be open to serve the duty. Lee Dudek has confirmed that.
- Among 13 leased offices, DOGE has identified three Mississippi Social Security offices for cancellation later in February. And the reason given for these three contract terminations was “True Termination – Agency Closed Office.”
- In March 20, there were no offices listed in the DOGE savings list. And later SSA has cleared air regarding any shutdown of offices.
- The General Services Administration had initially listed 443 federal properties for sale, including two in Mississippi later on removed the list shortly.
Impact on Social Security direct deposit?
The answer is yes. SSA has announced improvements to the speed of processing direct deposit change requests. The changes will impact the online as well as offline procedure by holding it for 30 days. This update aims to reduce the processing time to just one business day. The SSA has an intension to impose the Account Verification Service which is a payment integrity service from the Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service.
Need to Verify Their Identity?
- Many recipients like the individuals who are retirees, survivors or depend ants must have to go to a Social Security field office to verify their identities in person.
- If there will be an urgent situation, then SSA will not enforce the decision such as in case of terminal illnesses or pre-release from prison.
- SSA is continuously working on a process that will allow for documentation and management approval to left out these requirements in critical cases.
- SSI or Supplemental Security Income, Medicare Applications or Insurance for Disability does not require any kind of in-person verification.
- If any recipient wants to change their direct deposit information and cannot use the online portal then they can visit the nearest office or can make a call at 1-800-772-1213 to make an appointment.
FAQs about: Social Security Anti-Fraud Alert
Social Security fraud: what is it?
When someone knowingly provides false information in order to obtain benefits and payments, it is known as social security fraud.
What kinds of social security fraud are there?
Social Security fraud includes, for example, bribing our employees. pretending to be one of our staff. making untrue claims and statements. Social Security card purchases and sales.