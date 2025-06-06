CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025: To provide continued relief against rising living costs, the Singapore Government has launched the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025, offering households $800 in total financial support. This comprehensive initiative is part of Singapore’s Cost-of-Living Support Package, aimed at helping residents cope with inflationary pressures and daily expenses.

For 2025, the scheme delivers this amount in two tranches:

$300 disbursed in January 2025

$500 available from June 13, 2025

Another $300 is confirmed for January 2026, extending support into the new year.

What Are CDC Vouchers and Who Qualifies?

The CDC Vouchers Scheme is a long-running government initiative administered by the People’s Association (PA) and the Community Development Councils (CDCs). Every Singaporean household is eligible for the vouchers, regardless of income level.

No application is needed. The vouchers are distributed digitally and must be claimed by one household member on behalf of the entire household.

CDC Vouchers 2025 Schedule

Date Amount Notes January 3, 2025 $300 Already issued to all households June 13, 2025 $500 Now available for digital claiming January 2026 $300 Confirmed for early next year

How to Claim Your $500 CDC Vouchers (June 2025 Tranche)

From June 13, 2025, all Singaporean households can claim $500 in CDC vouchers through a simple digital process. Here’s how:

Step-by-Step Guide:

Visit the official portal: go.gov.sg/cdcv Log in using Singpass Vouchers will be automatically generated and linked to your household Share the vouchers with household members via WhatsApp, SMS, or QR Code Use the vouchers directly on your mobile device or print them for convenience

If you’re unfamiliar with using digital platforms, help is readily available at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) across Singapore.

Where Can the CDC Vouchers Be Used?

There are two categories for the $500 June vouchers.

$250 for heartland merchants and hawkers

$250 for participating supermarkets

This ensures residents benefit both in their local communities and for essential grocery shopping.

Participating Hawkers and Heartland Merchants

You can spend the $250 merchant portion at:

Coffeeshops and hawker centres

Traditional medicine halls

Barbers, tailoring shops, and more

Look for the CDC Voucher decal prominently displayed at participating locations.

Over 23,000 merchants across the island are taking part in the scheme.

Participating Supermarkets (As of June 2025)

The supermarket portion can be spent at:

NTUC FairPrice

Sheng Siong

Giant

Prime Supermarket

U Stars

These retailers have pledged to accept the vouchers until December 31, 2025, giving households ample time to use them wisely.

Digital Inclusion and Support for Seniors

To ensure digital inclusivity, the government has set up multiple avenues for assistance:

Walk-in assistance at over 100 Community Clubs (CCs)

Mobile digital booths at hawker centres and markets

at hawker centres and markets Dedicated Digital Ambassadors to guide seniors

Households can also print out a PDF or physical version of the voucher QR code for non-digital use.

Why the CDC Vouchers Matter in 2025

Amid global economic challenges, Singapore’s core inflation rate in 2025 remains around 3.2%, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Costs of food, utilities, and services have climbed steadily since late 2024.

The CDC Vouchers Scheme helps households:

Offset daily living costs

Promote spending in local communities

Support micro-businesses and hawkers

It’s not just a financial aid measure—it’s a community support program.

Key Stats and Figures (CDC Vouchers 2025)

Statistic Value Total value per household $800 (2025) + $300 (2026) Disbursement so far $300 (Jan 2025) + $500 (June 2025) Eligible households Over 1.27 million Participating merchants 23,000+ island-wide Validity period Until 31 Dec 2025

Breakdown of Total Support (Including Future Tranches)

By end of January 2026, each household will receive:

$300 (Jan 2025)

(Jan 2025) $500 (June 2025)

(June 2025) $300 (Jan 2026)

Total: $1,100 in CDC voucher support over 13 months

This comes on top of other government schemes such as:

GST Voucher – Cash

U-Save Rebates

S&CC Rebates

Assurance Package Cash Payouts

Need Help? Where to Get Assistance

If you’re unsure how to claim or use your vouchers, here are your options:

Visit your nearest Community Centre (CC)

Call the PA Contact Centre at 6344 8222

at Visit a Digital Ambassadors Booth at town centres

at town centres Get help at public libraries or mobile help kiosks

Trained officers are available to walk you through the process or help print your vouchers.

Safety First: Beware of Scams

The government has cautioned residents against:

Clicking on unofficial links

Sharing personal information via SMS or email

Only use go.gov.sg/cdcv and Singpass for official claims.

Conclusion: CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025

The CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025 is a timely and essential support mechanism for Singaporean families facing economic pressures. The current $500 tranche, available from June 13, 2025, empowers households to take care of necessities without added financial burden.