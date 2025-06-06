CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025: To provide continued relief against rising living costs, the Singapore Government has launched the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025, offering households $800 in total financial support. This comprehensive initiative is part of Singapore’s Cost-of-Living Support Package, aimed at helping residents cope with inflationary pressures and daily expenses.
For 2025, the scheme delivers this amount in two tranches:
- $300 disbursed in January 2025
- $500 available from June 13, 2025
Another $300 is confirmed for January 2026, extending support into the new year.
What Are CDC Vouchers and Who Qualifies?
The CDC Vouchers Scheme is a long-running government initiative administered by the People’s Association (PA) and the Community Development Councils (CDCs). Every Singaporean household is eligible for the vouchers, regardless of income level.
No application is needed. The vouchers are distributed digitally and must be claimed by one household member on behalf of the entire household.
CDC Vouchers 2025 Schedule
|Date
|Amount
|Notes
|January 3, 2025
|$300
|Already issued to all households
|June 13, 2025
|$500
|Now available for digital claiming
|January 2026
|$300
|Confirmed for early next year
Canada Minimum Wage Increased to $17.75 in 2025 Big Boost for Workers
Social Security Retirement Benefits 2025: Check Retirement Age, How to Apply, Maximum Payout and Payment Schedule
How to Claim Your $500 CDC Vouchers (June 2025 Tranche)
From June 13, 2025, all Singaporean households can claim $500 in CDC vouchers through a simple digital process. Here’s how:
Step-by-Step Guide:
- Visit the official portal: go.gov.sg/cdcv
- Log in using Singpass
- Vouchers will be automatically generated and linked to your household
- Share the vouchers with household members via WhatsApp, SMS, or QR Code
- Use the vouchers directly on your mobile device or print them for convenience
If you’re unfamiliar with using digital platforms, help is readily available at Community Centres/Clubs (CCs) across Singapore.
Where Can the CDC Vouchers Be Used?
There are two categories for the $500 June vouchers.
- $250 for heartland merchants and hawkers
- $250 for participating supermarkets
This ensures residents benefit both in their local communities and for essential grocery shopping.
Participating Hawkers and Heartland Merchants
You can spend the $250 merchant portion at:
- Coffeeshops and hawker centres
- Traditional medicine halls
- Barbers, tailoring shops, and more
Look for the CDC Voucher decal prominently displayed at participating locations.
Over 23,000 merchants across the island are taking part in the scheme.
$1100 Centrelink Cost of Living Payment 2025: Check Latest Update, Eligibility And Expected Payment Timeline
Singapore $1080 Quarterly Payment for Seniors in 2025 Eligibility and Application Process
Participating Supermarkets (As of June 2025)
The supermarket portion can be spent at:
- NTUC FairPrice
- Sheng Siong
- Giant
- Prime Supermarket
- U Stars
These retailers have pledged to accept the vouchers until December 31, 2025, giving households ample time to use them wisely.
Digital Inclusion and Support for Seniors
To ensure digital inclusivity, the government has set up multiple avenues for assistance:
- Walk-in assistance at over 100 Community Clubs (CCs)
- Mobile digital booths at hawker centres and markets
- Dedicated Digital Ambassadors to guide seniors
Households can also print out a PDF or physical version of the voucher QR code for non-digital use.
Why the CDC Vouchers Matter in 2025
Amid global economic challenges, Singapore’s core inflation rate in 2025 remains around 3.2%, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Costs of food, utilities, and services have climbed steadily since late 2024.
The CDC Vouchers Scheme helps households:
- Offset daily living costs
- Promote spending in local communities
- Support micro-businesses and hawkers
It’s not just a financial aid measure—it’s a community support program.
Key Stats and Figures (CDC Vouchers 2025)
|Statistic
|Value
|Total value per household
|$800 (2025) + $300 (2026)
|Disbursement so far
|$300 (Jan 2025) + $500 (June 2025)
|Eligible households
|Over 1.27 million
|Participating merchants
|23,000+ island-wide
|Validity period
|Until 31 Dec 2025
Breakdown of Total Support (Including Future Tranches)
By end of January 2026, each household will receive:
- $300 (Jan 2025)
- $500 (June 2025)
- $300 (Jan 2026)
Total: $1,100 in CDC voucher support over 13 months
This comes on top of other government schemes such as:
- GST Voucher – Cash
- U-Save Rebates
- S&CC Rebates
- Assurance Package Cash Payouts
Need Help? Where to Get Assistance
If you’re unsure how to claim or use your vouchers, here are your options:
- Visit your nearest Community Centre (CC)
- Call the PA Contact Centre at 6344 8222
- Visit a Digital Ambassadors Booth at town centres
- Get help at public libraries or mobile help kiosks
Trained officers are available to walk you through the process or help print your vouchers.
Safety First: Beware of Scams
The government has cautioned residents against:
- Clicking on unofficial links
- Sharing personal information via SMS or email
Only use go.gov.sg/cdcv and Singpass for official claims.
Conclusion: CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025
The CDC Vouchers Scheme 2025 is a timely and essential support mechanism for Singaporean families facing economic pressures. The current $500 tranche, available from June 13, 2025, empowers households to take care of necessities without added financial burden.