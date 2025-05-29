SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: Check State-Wise And Category-Wise Cut Off Marks

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: State Bank of India clerk Mains exam have been conducted now candidates are waiting for the SBI clerk Mains result to check their marks. The department will release State wise cut off marks for candidates who appeared in the clerk mains exam 2025. Eligible candidates who score more than the cut of marks will be invited to appear in the interview round.
So if you have participated in this examination and are waiting for your marks then you can read this article which will help you to understand the overview of Cutoff marks of SBI Clerk main 2025 including the procedure to download the cutoff marks, expected marks and other.
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Cut off Mark 2025
State Bank of India conducts mains examination for junior associate ( clerk) recruitment examination between 10 April and 12 April 2025 at different centres across the country. However the exam was conducted in april but the result and cutoff marks are still awaited which are expected to declare 30 May 2025. Once the result is announced, cutoff marks for candidates will also be announced at the same time. It will allow candidates for different categories to check their performance according to the category.
State Wise Cut off Marks for SBI Clerk Main Examination
The bank has conducted recruitment drive to recruit junior Associates which are also known as Clerk recruitment in SBI. Cut off marks will prepared for different states according to number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the question and number of participants in the examination. Department had conducted the examination for maximum 200 marks for mains, but the cut off marks will range between 75 to 95 for which will be different for all states. The official cut off marks will be released at the time of declaring the result but you can see the following expected cut off marks range and calculate your marks in the examination accordingly.
|States/UT
|Expected Cutoff (General)
|Andaman & Nicobar
|75-78
|Arunachal Pradesh
|42-45
|Assam
|66-69
|Bihar
|52-55
|Chhattisgarh
|63-66
|Delhi
|58-61
|Gujarat
|52-55
|Haryana
|59-62
|Himachal Pradesh
|75-78
|Jammu & Kashmir
|67-70
|Jharkhand
|57-60
|Karnataka
|57-60
|Kerala
|77-80
|Madhya Pradesh
|68-71
|Maharashtra
|72-75
|Meghalaya
|35-38
|Odisha
|78-81
|Punjab
|69-72
|Rajasthan
|58-61
|Sikkim
|59-62
|Tamil Nadu
|55-58
|Telangana
|43-46
|Tripura
|62-65
|Uttar Pradesh
|61-64
|Uttarakhand
|64-67
|West Bengal
|80-83
Category Wise Cut off Marks
Candidates can see multiple reserve categories in this recruitment drive including the SC ST category, PWD, EWS and OBC category. Those who did not fit in any of the above category are registered under the Unreserved applicants. Cut off marks for unreserved applicants will go high as compared to other candidates. The range of the cut off marks will be the 120 to 135 for UR. You can check the following table to understand category wise cut off marks for SBI clerk main examination 2025.
|Category
|Cutoff Marks
|Unreserved
|120- 135
|OBC
|119- 128
|EWS
|120- 132
|SC
|110- 120
|ST
|100- 105
|PWD
|91- 98
How To Download The Cut off Marks
Candidates can download the official cut off marks for SBI clerk main examination 2025 following this step by step guidelines from the official website;
- First of all, visit the official website of State Bank of India and locate the career section. https://sbi.co.in
- Click on login and the enter the username password & date of birth.
- Now you will see the current openings option in the career website where you need to find the Junior associate recruitment link
- Now it will show you the pdf of the cut off marks for different categories and state in this page where you have to click on the PDF link so it will automatically download in your device and you can see your state wise and category with cut off marks accordingly.
FAQs: SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025
When can we anticipate the 2025 SBI Clerk Mains results?
By May 30, 2025, the State Bank of India is expected to make the SBI Clerk Mains results public.
In what number of days will the SBI Mains results be available?
The results of the SBI Clerk exam are released within 15 days of the test.
How much does an SBI clerk make?
The starting monthly salary for an SBI clerk is ₹17,900.