SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025: Direct Link to Check SBI Clerk Result

SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025: The main examination was recently formed by the State Bank of India for appointment to the posts of clerk under the year 2025. This SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025 was conducted on 10 and 12 April 2025. All those candidates who appeared in this exam SBI Clerk are eagerly waiting for their results. Let us tell you that the State Bank of India will declare the results of SBI Clerk Main Exam on the official website on 30 May 2025, through these results, appointments will be ensured to the posts of Clerk in State Bank of India.
Let us dive into the detailed information for our readers, the candidates are selected on the basis of cut off marks. These cut off marks are considered an important standard for selecting the selected candidates. Like the preliminary examination, SBI also releases the cut off marks for the main SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off and their complete details are released on sbi.co.in.
SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025 EXPECTED DATE
As we said, the State Bank of India Clerk Main Examination was held on 10 and 12 April 2025. Now all the candidates are waiting for the list of cut off marks and results. It is expected that the details of the cut off marks will be released soon and the final results will also be released Expected around May 30.
According to experts, the cut -off details will be released on the basis of the difficulty level of the examination SBI Clerk conducted on both days, on the basis of which the candidates appearing in the main examination SBI main will be shortlisted. This cut -off marks only help determine which candidates have done better and which candidates are not appropriate for further selection.
SBI Main Exam 2025 Cut off Factors
The main examination for appointment SBI Clerk Main Exam to the posts of clerk by the State Bank of India was set up shortly before which the cut off marks will be determined soon.
- These cut off marks depend on different components such as
- The difficulty level of the exam, Number of candidates appearing in the exam
- Number of available posts
- Trend and exam analysis of last year’s cut off marks
- And the number of candidates who pass the exam through cut off marks
Based on all these components, the cut off mark list is prepared.
SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut off Trend last year
Preliminary Examination and Main Examination is constituted every year for appointment to the posts of clerk by State Bank of India and cut off marks are determined each year. SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut -off points of each year are released based on previous year’s cut off marks. Although the determination of the cut -off points also depends on other components and other factors, the cut off marks of the previous year are definitely kept in mind when determining the cut off marks of the current year.
List of Cut off Marks of last Few Years
All those candidates who appeared in the main examination of 2025 can know how possible cut offs can be done this year based on the trends of the previous year’s cut off marks.
Here we have tried to provide theSBI Clerk Main Exam cut off list of the last few years for the candidates and also released a possible cut off list of 2025 so that the candidate can assess the cut off of 2025 from the previous year’s trend and the possible list of this year.
SBI Mains Cut Off Marks Of 2020
|Cut-Off Marks
|State/UT
|98.75
|Delhi
|96.75
|Chandigarh
|96.25
|Punjab
|92.75
|Tamil Nadu
|90.25
|Uttar Pradesh
|90.25
|Rajasthan
|89.25
|Madhya Pradesh
|88.75
|Andhra Pradesh
|86.75
|Telangana
|86.75
|West Bengal
|82.75
|Rajasthan
|82.75
|Gujarat
|81.75
|Jammu & Kashmir
|80.50
|Karnataka
SBI Main : Cut Off Marks Of 2022
|Cut-Off Marks
|State/UT
|85.50
|Haryana
|85.75
|Himachal Pradesh
|84.25
|Punjab
|83.00
|Uttarakhand
|82.75
|Uttar Pradesh
|78.75
|Odisha
|78.25
|Madhya Pradesh
|78.25
|Telangana
|78.00
|Tamil Nadu
|77.25
|Chhattisgarh
|76.00
|Maharashtra
|74.50
|Gujarat
|72.00
|Assam
|70.75
|Karnataka
|70.00
|Goa
|70.00
|Manipur
SBI Main : Cut Off Marks Of 2023
|Cut-Off Marks
|State/UT
|86.50
|Maharashtra
|85.25
|Odisha
|84.25
|Tamil Nadu
|83.90
|Karnataka
|82.75
|Gujarat
|81.75
|Delhi
|80.75
|Uttar Pradesh
|80.75
|Rajasthan
|80.75
|Madhya Pradesh
|80.75
|Himachal Pradesh
|80.75
|Haryana
|79.50
|Jammu & Kashmir
|78.25
|Jharkhand
|78.00
|Bihar
|76.75
|Assam
|76.75
|Gujarat
|76.75
|Telangana
|74.75
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|77.75
|Tripura
Cut Off Marks Of SBI Main 2025
The possible cut of 2025 can also be assessed based on the cut off of previous years given above. Although this is not the final cut off, this cut -off list has been prepared in view of last year’s trends, although the final cut -off list will soon be released on the official website. Till then candidates can assess their performance based on this possible cut off list.
Expected Cut Off for SBI Main 2025
|Expected Cut-Off Marks
|State/UT
|88–90
|Delhi
|87–89
|Chandigarh
|85–87
|Punjab
|83–85
|Uttar Pradesh
|82–84
|Rajasthan
|82–84
|Madhya Pradesh
|81–83
|Haryana
|81–83
|Himachal Pradesh
|80–82
|Maharashtra
|79–81
|Karnataka
|78–80
|Odisha
|77–79
|Tamil Nadu
|76–78
|Telangana
|75–77
|Gujarat
|74–76
|West Bengal
|73–75
|Jharkhand
|72–74
|Bihar
|71–73
|Assam
|70–72
|Jammu & Kashmir
|69–71
|Chhattisgarh
|68–70
|Uttarakhand
|66–68
|Tripura
|65–67
|Goa
|64–66
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|63–65
|Manipur
Final Results For SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025
The final results will be released by the State Bank of India by 30 May 2025 for appointment to the posts of clerk.
- These results will be officially declared. Candidates sbi.co.in such an official website can lead to their results.
- To click the login and then enter the username and password.
- To check the result, the candidate has to go to the official website.
- Click on the option of current notification on the homepage of the official website.
- After clicking on this option, the candidate has to click on the option of Junior Associates Appointment 2025 and click on the link of 10 and 12 April 2025.
- After clicking on this option, the candidate comes in front of the candidate where he will have to enter the registration number and date of birth.
- As soon as the details are recorded, the result comes in front of the candidate, this result will have to be downloaded to the candidate.
FAQs: SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025
For SBI Clerk Mains 2025, is there a sectional cutoff?
No, the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam does not have a sectional cutoff.
Can we anticipate the SBI Clerk Mains results for 2025?
The SBI Clerk Mains results are expected to be made public by the State Bank of India by May 30, 2025.
What is the 2025 SBI Clerk salary?
The SBI Clerk Mains results are expected to be made public by the State Bank of India by May 30, 2025.
How will the SBI Clerk Mains exam be structured in 2025?
SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The four sections of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 are General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.