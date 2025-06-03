SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025: Direct Link to Check SBI Clerk Result

SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025: The main examination was recently formed by the State Bank of India for appointment to the posts of clerk under the year 2025. This SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025 was conducted on 10 and 12 April 2025. All those candidates who appeared in this exam SBI Clerk are eagerly waiting for their results.  Let us tell you that the State Bank of India will declare the results of SBI Clerk Main Exam on the official website on 30 May 2025, through these results, appointments will be ensured to the posts of Clerk in State Bank of India.

Let us dive into the detailed information for our readers, the candidates are selected on the basis of cut off marks. These cut off marks are considered an important standard for selecting the selected candidates. Like the preliminary examination, SBI also releases the cut off marks for the main SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off and their complete details are released on sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025
SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025

SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025 EXPECTED DATE

As we said, the State Bank of India Clerk Main Examination was held on 10 and 12 April 2025. Now all the candidates are waiting for the list of cut off marks and results. It is expected that the details of the cut off marks will be released soon and the final results will also be released Expected around May 30.

According to experts, the cut -off details will be released on the basis of the difficulty level of the examination SBI Clerk conducted on both days, on the basis of which the candidates appearing in the main examination SBI main will be shortlisted. This cut -off marks only help determine which candidates have done better and which candidates are not appropriate for further selection.

SBI Main Exam 2025 Cut off Factors

The main examination for appointment SBI Clerk Main Exam to the posts of clerk by the State Bank of India was set up shortly before which the cut off marks will be determined soon.

  • These cut off marks depend on different components such as
  • The difficulty level of the exam, Number of candidates appearing in the exam
  • Number of available posts
  • Trend and exam analysis of last year’s cut off marks
  • And the number of candidates who pass the exam through cut off marks

Based on all these components, the cut off mark list is prepared.

SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut off Trend last year

Preliminary Examination and Main Examination is constituted every year for appointment to the posts of clerk by State Bank of India and cut off marks are determined each year. SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut -off points of each year are released based on previous year’s cut off marks. Although the determination of the cut -off points also depends on other components and other factors, the cut off marks of the previous year are definitely kept in mind when determining the cut off marks of the current year.

List of Cut off Marks of last Few Years

All those candidates who appeared in the main examination of 2025 can know how possible cut offs can be done this year based on the trends of the previous year’s cut off marks.

Here we have tried to provide theSBI Clerk Main Exam cut off list of the last few years for the candidates and also released a possible cut off list of 2025 so that the candidate can assess the cut off of 2025 from the previous year’s trend and the possible list of this year.

SBI Mains Cut Off Marks Of 2020

Cut-Off MarksState/UT
98.75Delhi
96.75Chandigarh
96.25Punjab
92.75Tamil Nadu
90.25Uttar Pradesh
90.25Rajasthan
89.25Madhya Pradesh
88.75Andhra Pradesh
86.75Telangana
86.75West Bengal
82.75Rajasthan
82.75Gujarat
81.75Jammu & Kashmir
80.50Karnataka

SBI Main : Cut Off Marks Of 2022

Cut-Off MarksState/UT
85.50Haryana
85.75Himachal Pradesh
84.25Punjab
83.00Uttarakhand
82.75Uttar Pradesh
78.75Odisha
78.25Madhya Pradesh
78.25Telangana
78.00Tamil Nadu
77.25Chhattisgarh
76.00Maharashtra
74.50Gujarat
72.00Assam
70.75Karnataka
70.00Goa
70.00Manipur

SBI Main : Cut Off Marks Of 2023

Cut-Off MarksState/UT
86.50Maharashtra
85.25Odisha
84.25Tamil Nadu
83.90Karnataka
82.75Gujarat
81.75Delhi
80.75Uttar Pradesh
80.75Rajasthan
80.75Madhya Pradesh
80.75Himachal Pradesh
80.75Haryana
79.50Jammu & Kashmir
78.25Jharkhand
78.00Bihar
76.75Assam
76.75Gujarat
76.75Telangana
74.75Andaman & Nicobar Islands
77.75Tripura

Cut Off Marks Of SBI Main 2025

The possible cut of 2025 can also be assessed based on the cut off of previous years given above.  Although this is not the final cut off, this cut -off list has been prepared in view of last year’s trends, although the final cut -off list will soon be released on the official website. Till then candidates can assess their performance based on this possible cut off list.

Expected Cut Off for SBI Main 2025

Expected Cut-Off MarksState/UT
88–90Delhi
87–89Chandigarh
85–87Punjab
83–85Uttar Pradesh
82–84Rajasthan
82–84Madhya Pradesh
81–83Haryana
81–83Himachal Pradesh
80–82Maharashtra
79–81Karnataka
78–80Odisha
77–79Tamil Nadu
76–78Telangana
75–77Gujarat
74–76West Bengal
73–75Jharkhand
72–74Bihar
71–73Assam
70–72Jammu & Kashmir
69–71Chhattisgarh
68–70Uttarakhand
66–68Tripura
65–67Goa
64–66Andaman & Nicobar Islands
63–65Manipur

Final Results For SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025

 The final results will be released by the State Bank of India by 30 May 2025 for appointment to the posts of clerk.

  • These results will be officially declared. Candidates sbi.co.in such an official website can lead to their results.
  • To click the login and then enter the username and password.
  • To check the result, the candidate has to go to the official website.
  • Click on the option of current notification on the homepage of the official website.
  •  After clicking on this option, the candidate has to click on the option of Junior Associates Appointment 2025 and click on the link of 10 and 12 April 2025.
  •  After clicking on this option, the candidate comes in front of the candidate where he will have to enter the registration number and date of birth.
  • As soon as the details are recorded, the result comes in front of the candidate, this result will have to be downloaded to the candidate.
FAQs: SBI Clerk Main Exam Cut Off 2025

For SBI Clerk Mains 2025, is there a sectional cutoff?

No, the SBI Clerk Mains 2025 exam does not have a sectional cutoff.

Can we anticipate the SBI Clerk Mains results for 2025?

The SBI Clerk Mains results are expected to be made public by the State Bank of India by May 30, 2025.

What is the 2025 SBI Clerk salary?

The SBI Clerk Mains results are expected to be made public by the State Bank of India by May 30, 2025.

How will the SBI Clerk Mains exam be structured in 2025?

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Pattern 2025 The four sections of the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025 are General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning Ability.

