RVC Recruitment 2025 Notification, Eligibility, Application Process & Exam Dates

RVC Recruitment 2025: Hey, future superstars!!!! You guys are going to serve the Indian Army. So have that bravery and just move forward. The Indian Army has released a RVC Recruitment 2025 notification to fill 20 positions in the Short Service Commission of the Remount Veterinary Corps or known as RVC. Men and Women both can apply for these RVC job vacancies 2025.
The RVC online application 2025 will have to be submitted offline. There is no application fees implied. The Interested candidates should complete the RVC application form 2025 for the Remount Veterinary Corps by the deadline of 26.05.2025 at 5 PM. The general graduates can’t apply for this RVC jobs 2025. This is a special category RVC recruitment process 2025 which is for veterinary graduates and those who will be selected will receive the rank of Captain and will train at the RVC Centre and College which is in Meerut of Uttar Pradesh.
RVC Recruitment 2025 Overview
RVC is essential for the Indian Army as it monitors the care, breeding, and training of military animals like horses, mules, and dogs.
|Details
|Description
|ExamConducting Authority
|The Indian Army
|Name of the Post to be filled
|Short Service Commission Remount Veterinary Corps
|Rank
|Captain
|Total Number of Posts
|20 (Male vacancy- 17, Female vacancy- 3)
|Application Deadline
|26th May 2025 by 5:00 PM
|Mode of Application
|Offline
|Educational Qualification
|BVSc& AH degree from a recognized college or university
|Age Limit
|In between 21 to 32 years as on 26th May 2025
|Selection Process
|Shortlisting of Applications, SSB Interview, Medical Examination,Final Merit List
|Tenure of Service
|5 years
|Salary
|₹ 61,300
|Official Website
|www.joinindianarmy.nic.in
RVC Recruitment 2025: Exam Date
This is not a permanent recruitment drive. The Remount Veterinary Corps Recruitment 2025 offers a Short Service Commission for a duration of 5 years. When the candidates will clear the RVC 2025 Exam and will join the Indian Army, the roles and responsibility they will take as a Captain. The RVC 2025 selection process for the Remount Veterinary Corps includes several steps:
- Shortlisting of applications
- SSB interview
- medical examination
- final merit list
SSC Exam Calendar 2025-26: Check CGL, CHSL, MTS, JE & GD Exam Dates, Download SSC Schedule PDF
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply for 9,900 Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs Till May 19 – Apply Now
Eligibility Of RVC Recruitment 2025
The candidates have to be eligible apply for these RVC vacancy details 2025. These are:
- The candidates who are interested must hold a Bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science (BVSc or BVSc& AH) from an accredited university.
- The candidates should be the citizens of India and along with them candidates from Nepal can also apply.
- The individuals who have relocated to India from specific countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kenya, or Vietnam and intend to settle here permanently can also apply. But they have to submit a certificate of eligibility issued by the Government of India.
- The applicants should be aged between 21 and 32 years as of May 26, 2025.
RVC Recruitment 2025: Application Dates
- The Indian Army is accepting applications for the Remount Veterinary Corps through offline submission.
- The deadline for completing the application is 26.05.2025 by 5 PM.
- Candidates who wish to apply for the RVC Recruitment should keep an eye on these key dates.
- The exam date is not published yet by the Indian Army. So stay updated.
RVC Recruitment 2025 salary and benefits
- The basic salary will be provided to the candidates =Rs. 61,300 according to the Level-10B pay scale.
- A Military Service Pay of Rs. 15,500 or MSP and a Non-Practice Allowance or NPA which is 20% of the basic pay will also be given.
- Other perks and benefits include Kit Maintenance or KMA and Dearness Allowance or DA.
- The total salary that candidates can expect on an average will be between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1, 20,000 depending on their location and the allowances they qualify for.
|Particulars
|Details
|Basic Pay
|₹61,300 (Level-10B Pay Matrix)
|Military Service Pay (MSP)
|₹ 15,500
|Non-Practice Allowance (NPA)
|20% of Basic Pay (approx. ₹12,260)
|Kit Maintenance Allowance (KMA)
|As per applicable rates
|Dearness Allowance (DA)
|As per current government rates
|Total In-hand Salary
|₹80,000 – ₹1,20,000 (based on location and allowances)
How to apply for RVC Recruitment 2025
Remember there is no online application process is available.
- The candidates can only apply for this 20 positions in the SSC Remount Veterinary Corps via offline.
- The interested candidates can find the application form attached to the official notification.
- The candidates need to fill that application form and submit it before the deadline.
- The application must be typed on plain paper measuring 21×36 cm.
The address, you need to send your application:
- You have to write ‘Application for Short Service Commission in RVC’ in red ink on the envelope you are sending your form.
- Remember the deadline which is 26.05.2025.
- You are advised to send your verified RVC form only on the mentioned address.
Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025: Check Exam Date, Merit List & Selection Process
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 32438 Posts, Check CBT Exam Date, Received 10,822,423 Applications
Documents needed for RVC Recruitment 2025
Candidates have to keep updated with their documents to be send along with the application form. It is important that when applying for the RVC the candidates must Xerox copy and self-verify all necessary documents to include with their application.
The required documents are:
- the original or provisional BVSc/BVSc& AH degree and final marksheets,
- an internship certificate,
- a matriculation certificate for date of birth verification,
- Respective MVSc and PhD degree certificates with mark sheets
- a self-attested photograph
- Two self-addressed stamped envelopes.
The opportunity is huge. This is a great opportunity for veterinary graduates to serve to the nation in a respected role within the Indian Army.