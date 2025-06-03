RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 for SC/ST/OBC/General, minimum qualifying marks

RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025: RRB paramedical recruitment is inviting candidates for multiple vacancies for paramedical including nursing superintendent, health and malaria Inspector grade 3, Pharmacist and other posts. They all will be recruited by the authority according to their performance in the CBT 1 exam. RRB has already released the answer key for paramedical staff recruitment on 6th May 2025.
Now students have check their RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 and evaluated their performance and waiting for RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 to check either their qualified for next round or not. If you are also waiting for RRB paramedical cut off 2025 then you can read this article which will help you to understand The overview of RRB Paramedical category-wise cut off 2025 for different zones of RRB in paramedical staff recruitment 2025.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025
Railway Recruitment Board paramedical staff recruitment 2025 is one of the huge vacancy drive in the department to recruit candidates for total 1376 Vacancies throughout the country. RRB Paramedical exam cut off 2025 details provides an insight about the competition among candidates.
RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025 will be prepared in different segments including candidate can see variation in cutoff marks in the same category for different zonal websites. The RRB Paramedical final cut off marks 2025s will also have variation for different post where a UR candidate have to gain more marks for nursing staff as compare to health and malaria inspector. So once the RRB Paramedical final cut off marks 2025 activated you can see your performance in this exam and can see your status accordingly.
RRB Paramedical Result 2025: Check Cut Off Marks Category Wise & Merit List
Railway RRB Paramedical Answer Key 2025 Released: Download Response Sheet PDF
RRB cut off marks date for paramedical staff recruitment
Cut off marks are usually released while updating the result. The department is currently in progress to prepare result of the candidates. After concluding the application procedure in 16 September 2024, authority conducted recruitment examination after 28 April 2025. Recently, the answer key of the examination has also been updated where candidates have checked their marks from the response sheet.
The board has given total 5 days to candidates to file objection in the provisional answer key where they can submit the objection before 11th May and after it will release the result for candidates. Cut off marks will also be released at the time of uploading the result. It is expected from the authority to declare the cut of marks in next 40 to 50 days which will fall in the middle of June 2025. However the correct date of releasing the cut off marks list will be announced by the zonal website of RRB accordingly.
RRB ALP Apply Online 2025: Registration Link, Application Process, Fee Details and Important Dates
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Live Updates: Check Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details
RRB paramedical cut off for Nursing Staff in 2025
There are total 17 zones of RRB where the department have divided Indian Railway staff into 17 sections. Candidates are also recruited according to the specific zone. The cut off marks will go different for other zones where individuals who are applying in Prayagraj, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh zones will need to face high cut off as compared to Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Secunderabad. RRB paramedical staff exam had maximum 100 marks so cut off marks will go less than 100. Candidates can expect following cut off marks for the post of nursing staff in 2025 for different zones:
|RRB Zone
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Ahmedabad
|70.73
|70.17
|64.75
|68.21
|63.74
|Ajmer
|76.50
|73.43
|71.09
|75.75
|67.85
|Allahabad (DLW)
|89.12
|65.02
|62.44
|73.09
|—
|Allahabad (NCR)
|69.29
|65.33
|60.64
|67.42
|62.98
|Allahabad (NR)
|70.12
|65.33
|63.88
|67.40
|61.00
|Bangalore
|69.80
|61.72
|61.61
|68.08
|55.50
|Bhopal (WCR)
|68.93
|67.74
|65.36
|—
|—
|Bhopal (WR)
|68.57
|64.08
|62.74
|66.45
|58.48
|Bhubaneswar
|68.75
|—
|—
|64.24
|—
|Bilaspur (CR)
|67.75
|66.72
|64.24
|62.72
|—
|Bilaspur (SECR)
|66.45
|61.72
|—
|64.41
|51.62
|Chandigarh
|83.72
|70.37
|63.47
|73.62
|70.01
|Chennai
|72.09
|65.33
|57.20
|—
|60.07
|Gorakhpur (NER)
|66.45
|59.46
|55.95
|63.82
|53.65
|Guwahati
|66.15
|60.12
|62.44
|63.41
|55.06
|Jammu (DMW)
|67.06
|—
|55.69
|—
|—
|Jammu (NR)
|69.09
|59.20
|55.69
|63.47
|62.72
|Jammu (RCF)
|67.75
|—
|—
|65.41
|—
|Kolkata (CLW)
|68.93
|63.53
|62.74
|67.56
|64.24
|Kolkata (ER)
|69.75
|64.58
|61.62
|66.04
|60.94
|Kolkata (SER)
|69.09
|63.74
|60.07
|66.41
|60.26
|Malda (ER)
|62.08
|54.15
|57.54
|59.46
|55.59
|Malda (SER)
|64.34
|—
|—
|59.24
|—
|Mumbai (CR)
|68.76
|66.41
|61.61
|66.77
|62.08
|Mumbai (WR)
|69.78
|65.41
|60.74
|66.82
|61.50
|Muzaffarpur
|58.88
|33.74
|53.65
|56.06
|56.67
|Patna
|64.24
|54.82
|51.72
|60.07
|54.16
Candidates should score more than 10 marks in the above expected cut off marks to qualify for the next round of the selection.
FAQ’s: RRB Paramedical Cut Off Marks 2025
What is the qualification for RRB Paramedical vacancy 2025?
The age limit for RRB Paramedical Recruitment varies by post, with the minimum age starting from 18 years and the maximum age going up to 43 years as of January 1, 2025. Depending on the post, candidates must have completed Diploma/Graduation in the concerned stream from a recognized institute
What is the cut off date for RRB Paramedical 2025?
the cut off date for RRB Paramedical 2025 is 6th may 2025.
What is the passing marks for RRB paramedical exam?
The minimum qualifying marks for the RRB Paramedical exam are as follows: UR/EWS candidates require 40% of the total marks, while OBC and SC candidates need 30%, and ST candidates need 25%. These are the minimum marks needed to pass the exam and be considered for further stages of the recruitment process.