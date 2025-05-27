RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 Live Updates: Check Exam Schedule & Admit Card Details

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025: Railway Recruitment Board- RRB is working to fulfill vacant positions in Indian Railways on different post including clerk, typist, ticket checker and others. Approximately 1.24 crore candidates have applied in RRB NTPC Exam 2025 for 12th and graduate base. They are all currently anticipating taking the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam in 2025. Candidates able to see official notification of scheduling RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 on the RRB NTPC official website and after that can fast their preparation.
If you are also waiting for your RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025 then you can read this article which will help you to understand important information of the exam including RRB NTPC 2025 CBT 1 Exam notification, RRB NTPC exam dates 2025, exam schedule and other details.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025
Railway Recruitment Board has not officially confirmed about RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Date 2025 of conducting CBT 1 for NTPC recruitment 2025. However recently the NTPC authority have released a RRB NTPC 2025 Notification on 2nd May 2025 to Invite candidates to submit their caste Certificate for newly introduced reserved castes. Candidates who have already submitted the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Application Form 2025 can upload the caste certificate before 1 June 2025.
Since the authority is currently receiving new caste certificates from NTPC applicants, the exam will not be conducted in this duration. However after completing the updation of certificates, authority will focus to conduct the NTPC RRB CBT 1 Exam 2025. Therefore, the Railway Recruitment Board is anticipated to set the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam date in June 2025. However exact date of the examination will be announced on the official website accordingly.
RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2025
Candidates will be required to carry the RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2025 before appearing in the CBT one examination of RRB NTPC 2025. The RRB NTPC 2025 admit card of the examination will be released before one week of exam.
Apart from this authority will also activate link to check exam city information of NTPC CBT 1 before 10 days of the examination so candidates can easily check the exam sheet information and schedule their travel services. However the RRB NTPC Exam City Slip 2025 will only inform you name of the city where your centre will fall but the exact address and location of the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam center will be printed in your RRB NTPC Hall Ticket 2025 region-wise which will be release before one week examination.
RRB NTPC CBT-1 Exam Schedule
Authority will conduct recruitment exams of the candidates through computer mode at different computer centres across the country. Since there are only Limited computer centres, the department will not be able to schedule the exam on a single day in a single shift. It is expected to conduct CBT 1 examination for 20 to 25 days.
Apart from this the NTPC RRB Exam 2025 will be conducted at multiple shift in a day such as first shift exam will be conducted between 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the RRB NTPC CBT-2 Exam is expected to schedule between 12:45 p.m. to 2:15 pm. Additionally, the third shift can start at 4:30 p.m. m. until 6:00 p.m.
The final decision of preparing shifts for the examination will be made by the Railway Recruitment Board according to the number of candidates and availability of exam centres.
RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025
Railway Recruitment Board have received more than 1.24 crore applications for multiple post under the Non technical popular categories – RRB NTPC Recruitment 2025. There are total 11558 vacancies announced in the profession notification, where 3,445 Vacancies are prepared for undergraduate candidates who have completed 12th class and 8113 Vacancies are reserved for graduate individuals.
However the RRB NTPC 2025 Application Procedure have been completed in 2024, now candidates are waiting to appear in the RRB NTPC Written CBT Exam 2025. There are total 2 written exams in this Railway Recruitment Board NTPC Recruitment driving CBT 1 and CBT 2. Only qualified candidates will be allowed to appear in the RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam 2025.
FAQs: RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam 2025
In 2025, will there be any railway hiring?
Indeed, several railway hiring procedures are in progress in 2025.
What is the RRB NTPC 2025 cutoff date?
Depending on the category (General, OBC, SC, and ST) and exam stage (CBT 1 and CBT 2), the anticipated RRB NTPC cut-off for 2025 will change; higher scores are typically needed for higher categories.
Is NTPC a permanent job?
Yes, permanent positions are available at NTPC.
Will there be a railway vacancy in 2026?
Indeed, it is probable that railway job openings will be announced in 2026.
In 2025, will there be an NTPCC exam?
The exam is anticipated to be held in June 2025.