RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 32438 Posts, Check CBT Exam Date, Received 10,822,423 Applications

RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Railway recruitment Board has announced the number of applications submitted for the various posts in RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. More than one crore candidates have applied for RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 in Indian railways. They all will appear in the RRB Group D CBT 1 Exam 2025.
If you are also preparing for Railway Group D Exam 2025 then you should read this article carefully which will help you to understand the competition in this RRB Group D Exam 2025 and will help you to fast your preparation accordingly.
RRB Group D Recruitment 2025: Received 10,822,423 Applications
The RRB conducted a Group D recruitment drive, inviting candidates for a total of 32,438 departmental vacancies. Recently, RRB have updated details of the RRB Group D Application Form 2025 received by the RRB for this Railway Group D Recruitment 2025 drive. Total 1,08,22423 Applications means 1.08 crore applications have been submitted by candidates for only 32438 vacancies in the department.
These all Group D RRB Vacancies 2025 are Divided into different zones of RRB. It is a very challenging data released by the authority which is showing how much competition is among candidates to get a RRB group D job in Indian Railways.
According to this data, only one candidate among 334 candidates will get job in this Railway Group D 2025 recruitment drive. If you are also preparing for RRB group D vacancy examination then you can check this article carefully which will boost up your preparation and will motivate you to achieve higher marks in the RRB Group D 2025 exam.
RRB Group D Zone Wise Applications
Department have released a PDF of list of the number of applications for different zones of RBI for Railway Recruitment Group D Recruitment 2025. Thousands of candidates were expected to submit the Railway Group D 2025 application form but zone wise RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application detail is giving another data which is enforcing need of the employment and dedication among competitors You can analyse the following list to know zone wise number of applications submitted for Group D recruitment in Indian Railways in 2025:
|RRB
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|TOTAL
|AHMEDABAD
|93342
|129882
|74455
|297923
|43667
|639269
|AJMER
|57901
|100448
|27240
|155893
|17927
|359409
|BENGALURU
|51261
|73332
|27743
|115599
|7372
|275307
|BHOPAL
|59529
|115962
|53545
|196047
|26013
|451096
|BHUBANESWAR
|62245
|57450
|43333
|93921
|8891
|265840
|BILASPUR
|57805
|89398
|56358
|208870
|20466
|432897
|CHANDIGARH
|281041
|362822
|39076
|417987
|59478
|1160404
|CHENNAI
|163586
|293266
|66036
|541939
|48095
|1112922
|GORAKHPUR
|44728
|105738
|20487
|175298
|15841
|362092
|GUWAHATI
|160270
|278837
|92288
|483616
|57830
|1072841
|KOLKATA
|258297
|201592
|74777
|237900
|21006
|793572
|MUMBAI
|227780
|437024
|121693
|682590
|90013
|1559100
|PATNA
|48071
|71440
|7338
|184120
|23003
|333972
|PRAYAGRAJ
|142473
|224247
|39317
|413721
|41908
|861666
|RANCHI
|46371
|27956
|40354
|61588
|5070
|181339
|SECUNDERABAD
|80766
|257848
|101268
|476128
|44687
|960697
|TOTAL
|1835466
|2827242
|885308
|4743140
|531267
|10822423
In this list of application numbers you can see Mumbai is the highest zone to submit the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 application form 2025 with 15.50 lakh applications. While Chandigarh is on second position in the huge number of applications with 11.60 lakh applications.
These locations were already expected to get higher applications due to dense population, but most of the candidates have applied in Guwahati zone to face lower competition but in this race, 11.12 lakh candidates have limited their application from Guwahati. However Ranchi is the lowest zone to submit only 1.81 lakh applications.
How To Apply RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
Step1. Go to http://www, the official website. rrbcdg.
Step2. Select the link labeled “New Registration.
Step3. Enter your information to register for the test.
Step4. Following a successful registration, a registration number and password are generated.
Step5. Enter your educational background, community, gender, religion, ex-servicemen, CCAA, minority, economically disadvantaged class, age relaxation, and other information in Part I of the application page.
Step6. Enter your preference or priority for the RRB Group D positions in Part II of the application page.
Step7. The application fees must be paid.
Step8. Select the languages for the exam.
Step9. Complete the photo ID card details.
RRB Group D Vacancies 2025
RRB Group D Vacancies 2025 were released for different locations across the country where multiple locations were listed in a single zone. We are providing you zone wise details of vacancies in RRB group D Vacancy 2025 which will help you understand the number of competition on candidates in the specific zone.
|RRB Zone
|Total Vacancies
|Ahmedabad
|1824
|Ajmer
|1433
|Bengaluru
|503
|Bhopal
|1614
|Bhubaneswar
|964
|Bilaspur
|1337
|Chandigarh
|4785
|Chennai
|2694
|Gorakhpur
|1370
|Guwahati
|2048
|Kolkata
|1817
|1044
|Mumbai
|3244
|2848
|Patna
|1251
|Prayagraj
|2020
|Secunderabad
|1642
In this list you can see Chandigarh, Mumbai, Kolkata and Prayagraj have huge vacancies. But if you compare it with the number of applications then you can see there are many competitors in these zones which will increase cut off marks and make the selection difficult. In the overall overview, of candidate we will required to beat 333 candidates to secure one job in this RRB Group D Recruitment 2025 drive.
FAQs: RRB Group D Recruitment 2025
What is the salary for railway group D?
According to the 7th Pay Commission, the RRB Group D salary for Indian Railways is between ₹22,000 and ₹25,000 per month.
Does RRB Group D perform well?
“Good” RRB Group D job depends on personal priorities and circumstances.
What is Group D’s responsibility?
High Salary Positions in RRB Group D.