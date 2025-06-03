RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled – Shift 2 Candidates will get another chance, New Exam Date 4 June 2025

RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled: Those who appeared in Shift-2 of RRB CBT-2 exam on 22 April 2025 and later their exam was cancelled, have got another chance. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has finally made the decision to retake this test. Now this exam will be held on 4 June 2025. So those whose paper was cancelled can now show their preparation again. Yes, preparing again is a bit stressful, but let’s consider it another chance – a chance to do better this time!
Why is the RRB CBT-2 Exam being conducted again?
During the Shift-2 exam on 22 April, many candidates faced technical and administrative problems. At some places it seemed as if the system itself gave up. For this reason, RRB cancelled the examinations of those selected regions, and now a re-examination has been held for the candidates there.
Overview of RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled
|Topic
|Details
|Exam Name
|CBT-2 for Junior Engineer and other posts
|Rescheduled Date
|June 4, 2025
|Who Can Reappear?
|Only the Shift-2 applicants from April 22, 2025
|Regions Affected
|12 RRB regions (see list above)
|Aadhaar Verification
|Mandatory
|Admit Card Release
|Around May 31, 2025
|City Intimation Slip
|Last week of May 2025
Who will give RRB CBT-2 Re-Examination?
RRB has clearly said that only those candidates will give RRB CBT-2 Re-Examination who:
- showed up for CBT-2 Shift-2 on April 22, 2025.
- and whose paper was held in the RRB regions given below
|RRB Region
|Eligible for Rescheduled Exam
|Ajmer
|Yes
|Bhopal
|Yes
|Bhubaneswar
|Yes
|Chandigarh
|Yes
|Gorakhpur
|Yes
|Guwahati
|Yes
|Bilaspur
|Yes
|Muzaffarpur
|Yes
|Patna
|Yes
|Prayagraj
|Yes
|Chennai
|Yes
|Siliguri
|Yes
So, if your exam wasn’t cancelled or wasn’t in Shift-2, you can sit back and relax. For others — back to the books!
What New in the RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled Exam?
Let’s just say, RRB is not taking any chances this time.
Aadhaar-Based Biometric Verification Is a Must
If you’re planning to walk in and write the exam casually—sorry, not happening.
RRB has announced strict Aadhaar-based biometric verification. You cannot enter the exam hall unless your fingerprint matches.
Here’s what you need to know:
|Requirement
|Details
|Aadhaar Card
|Original Aadhaar or a certified digital copy must be carried.
|Aadhaar Lock Status
|Aadhaar must be unlocked (yes, that’s a thing)
|Biometric Match
|If it doesn’t match, you might not be allowed inside
|Verification Location
|Done before entry at exam centre
In simple words, if you don’t bring your Aadhaar or if your thumbprint says “no match,” you may just get a free trip to the exam center with no exam.
RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled Important Dates You Should Not Miss
Since RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled for June 4, 2025, RRB will shortly also make the City Intimation Slip and Admit Card available.
Here is a quick timeline:
|Event
|Expected Date
|City Intimation Slip Release
|Last week of May 2025
|Admit Card (Hall Ticket)
|Around May 31, 2025
|New Exam Date
|June 4, 2025 (Wednesday)
You will be able to download both documents from your RRB regional website.
How to Download Your RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled Admit Card and City Slip?
It’s simple, but only if you remember your login details. If not, well… good luck.
Here are the steps:
- Visit your respective RRB regional website.
- Find the link: ‘CBT-2 City Intimation Slip’ or ‘Admit Card Download’.
- Input your date of birth and registration number.
- Click submit and download your documents.
- Take a printout (yes, digital copies are not always accepted).
What You Should Do Now?
Let’s be honest—this sudden RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled might stress some candidates. You still have time to properly prepare, so don’t worry. Here’s what you should do:
|To-Do List
|Why It’s Important
|Visit RRB website daily
|To check latest updates and notifications
|Check your Aadhaar details
|Name, DOB, and gender should match with application form
|Keep all documents ready
|Admit card, Aadhaar, and valid photo ID
|Don’t lock your Aadhaar
|Locked Aadhaar = No biometric match = No exam
|Stay calm and study smart
|No one is testing your patience (okay maybe a little)
Why This Second Chance Matters?
Yes, writing the exam again feels frustrating. But think of it like this: you now know what the actual exam felt like. Use that knowledge to perform even better. Also, in this competitive world, any second chance is a blessing. Many students don’t get it. So instead of crying over cancelled exams, let’s use this chance wisely.
Conclusion – RRB CBT-2 Rescheduled Exam 2025
So, to wrap it up:
- If you are one of those Shift-2 warriors from April 22, 2025, your new battle day is June 4, 2025.
- Bring your Aadhaar, unlock it, and bring your best game to the exam.
- Keep checking your RRB website so you don’t miss any important update.
- Additionally, remember to eat healthily and get enough sleep. Being tired on exam day is worse than not preparing at all.
Make the most of this second opportunity by remaining alert and focused. And if the system throws another surprise, well, we’ll deal with that too — after all, we are used to last-minute changes, aren’t we?
