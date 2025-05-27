RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply for 9,900 Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs Till May 19 – Apply Now

RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Indian Railways has finally made some noise in the job market. Yes, you heard it right. The railway recruitment board (RRB) has released the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 notification of a total 9,970 Assistant loco Pilot (ALP) posts. If you are still waiting for “Sarkari Naukri” with good pay and job security, this might be your golden ticket.
The RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online started on 12 April 2025 and will continue till 19 may 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait till the last second, unless they enjoy fighting with server crashes and loading error.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
Here below we have provided you the details of Railway ALP Vacancy 2025. You can check these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 details for the better understanding.
|Event
|Date
|Start of Online Application
|12 April 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|19 May 2025
|Fee Payment Last Date
|21 May 2025
|Application Correction Window
|14 to 23 May 2025
Railway RRB ALP Vacancies 2025
The total number of vacancies is 9970, Announced in the RRB ALP Notification 2025 and they are divided into different categories and railway Zones. Here is the category-wise breakdown. Category wise vacancies of RRB ALP Recruitment 2025:
|Category
|Vacancies
|UR
|4116
|EWS
|991
|OBC
|2289
|SC
|1716
|ST
|858
|Total
|9970
and now, let see how these RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 posts are distributed Zone-wise. So, if you have always dreamed of working in your home state, here’s your chance to Apply Online for RRB ALP 2025:
|Zone
|UR
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|Total
|Ex-SM
|Ahmedabad WR
|223
|74
|37
|130
|33
|497
|50
|Ajmer NWR
|162
|262
|73
|133
|49
|679
|69
|Bhubaneswar ECoR
|454
|205
|119
|121
|29
|928
|93
|Ranchi SER
|255
|105
|45
|164
|66
|635
|63
|Secunderabad SCR
|435
|136
|70
|216
|110
|967
|98
|Mumbai CR
|152
|56
|28
|102
|38
|376
|38
RRB ALP Eligibility Criteria 2025
Before you jump to apply, check if you are eligible for RRB Assistant Loco Pilot Jobs 2025. This is not your average “apply now, regret later” scheme.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Age Limit (As on 01 July 2025)
|Category
|Age Limit
|General
|18 – 30 years
|OBC-NCL
|+3 years
|SC/ST
|+5 years
|Ex-Servicemen
|3 – 8 years
RRB ALP Qualification 2025
- Matric/SSLC along with ITI in fitter/electrician etc.
- Or Act Apprenticeship in relevant trade
- OR Diploma/Degree in Engineering (mechanical, Electrical, Electronic, Automobile)
- So yes, a simple 10th pass won’t be enough unless you’ve also got a technical certificate.
ALP Medical Fitness Requirement
If your Idea of fitness is walking to the tea stall twice a day, think again. The medical standard required is A1, which includes:
- Distant Vision: 6/6 without glasses (no Lasik surgery allowed).
- General fitness: NO color blindness, normal hearing, etc.
Don’t take this lightly, or you might find yourself disqualified even after clearing the written tests.
RRB ALP Online Application Fee 2025
Examination fee matters, and RRB knows it. So, here’s what you pay:
|Category
|Fee
|Refund After CBT-1
|General/OBC/EWS
|₹500
|₹400
|SC/ST/ExSM/Minority/EBC
|₹250
|₹250 (full refund)
RRB ALP Selection Process 2025
The journey from RRB ALP Online Application 2025 to assistant LOCO pilot includes multiples stops:
- CBT-1 Basic screening test
- CBT-2 advance knowledge and trade skills
- CBAT- Aptitude test (for ALP only)
- Document verification- bring your certificates
- Medical Exam- Hope you read the fitness part above
RRB ALP Exam Pattern 2025
|Stage
|Subjects
|Questions
|Duration
|Negative Marking
|CBT 1
|Maths, Reasoning, Science, GK
|75
|60 mins
|Yes (1/3)
|CBT 2A
|Tech & Reasoning
|100
|90 mins
|Yes (1/3)
|CBT 2B
|Trade Skills (Qualifying)
|75
|60 mins
|No
|CBAT
|Aptitude (Memory, Focus)
|Various
|–
|No
RRB ALP 2025 Salary and Perks
If you’re wondering “RRB ALP ko kitni salary milti hai? here is the answer.
Basic pay: 19,900 (Level 2 as per 7th CPC)
Along with your basic pay you will get other perks
- Dearness allowance (DA)
- House Rent allowance (HRA)
- Transport allowance
Total in-hand salary: around 35,000 to 40,000 per the month (approx.)
And let’s be honest, this is way better then working at some random private job with “performance” bonus that never comes.
RRB ALP admit card 2025 download
The RRB ALP admit card 2025 will be released 4 days before the RRB ALP Exam 2025. You will also get to know your exam city 10 days in advance. Admit card can be downloaded from the regional RRB website using your registration ID.
Note: No admit card, no entry. And no, screenshots on your phone won’t work- bring a printed copy and valid ID.
Railway ALP Vacancy 2025
As per the last year vacancies analyses, it is clearly visible that the vacancies are shrinking.
|Year
|Vacancies
|2014
|26,567
|2018
|27,795
|2024
|18,799
|2025
|9,970
How to apply for RRB ALP 2025?
- First of all, visit the Railway ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online official website of Railway Recruitment board.
- Register using your basic details
- Log in with the ID and Password you receive
- Fill out the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot application from 2025 carefully
- Upload photo and signature
- Pay the fee online
- Submit and download a copy of RRB ALP online form 2025 for future use.
FAQs: RRB ALP Recruitment 2025
In 2025, will there be any railway hiring?
Indeed, several railway hiring procedures are in progress in 2025.
How much does it cost to hire an ALP in 2025?
It is Rs. for both general and OBC candidates. 500. 250 for candidates who identify as SC, ST, female, ex-servicemen, minorities, or EBC.
Is RRB ALP a good job?
Because of its high pay, steady work, and many benefits, an RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) position with Indian Railways can be regarded as a wise career choice.
What is the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 official website?
For the 2025 RRB ALP (Assistant Loco Pilot) recruitment, the official website is rrbapply . gov . in.