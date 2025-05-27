RRB ALP Apply Online 2025: Registration Link, Application Process, Fee Details and Important Dates

RRB ALP Apply Online 2025: Railway Recruitment Board is accepting online RRB ALP application form 2025 for RRB ALP recruitment 2025 from April onwards. The RRB ALP online form last date to submit application is very soon where candidates will not able to RRB ALP Apply Online 2025 after 19th May 2025.
It is a good opportunity to 10th pass candidates to get a government job in Indian Railways. If you did not submitted your RRB ALP online form for Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment in Indian Railways then you can read this article which will help you to complete the RRB ALP online application before the deadline. Apart from this you will learn about RRB ALP eligibility criteria for online application, syllabus of the examination, selection procedure and other important details of RRB ALP Apply Online 2025 in this article.
RRB ALP Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date
There are a total 9970 vacancies in Indian Railway for the post of assistant loco pilot in latest RRB ALP recruitment 2025. RRB ALP online application procedure for the RRB ALP apply online 2025 was started from 12th April 2025 and invited candidates to submit the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot application form before 19th May 2025.
Candidates have less than one week to submit the RRB ALP form online 2025 and pay application fees to participate in the RRB ALP Recruitment Drive 2025. These all vacancies are divided into 20 regional zones of RRB throughout the country where candidates have to submit the application in the specific region according to their preferences.
RRB ALP Eligibility 2025
- Indian candidates are eligible to apply for Assistant Loco Pilot Recruitment under RRB 2025.
- The minimum age of the applicant should be 18 years old and the maximum and should not be more than 30 years old while submitting the Railway ALP online registration form. However the age relaxation will be provided to reserve categories according to norms.
- Candidates are required to complete at least 10 class from any recognised board in India
- After completing 10th or 12th, candidates have to complete ITI diploma in any trade given this list Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic (Radio & TV), Electronics Mechanic, Mechanic (Motor Vehicle), Wireman, Tractor Mechanic, Armature & Coil Winder, Mechanic (Diesel), Heat Engine, Turner, Machinist, Refrigeration & Air- Conditioning Mechanic
RRB ALP Application Fee 2025
Application form will be submitted through online mode where candidates have to Pay the RRB ALP online form fee through online mode according to their condition. RRB ALP exam fee payment online for RRB ALP recruitment is 500 rupees to all the candidates, however candidates belong to o SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward Class (EBC) have to pay 250.
Candidates will get 400 rupees refund from the 500 rupees application fees after successfully appearing in the CBT 1 examination in their bank account directly. However, reserve candidates who paid 250/- will get the complete amount of Rs 250 in their bank account after appearing in the CBT 1 exam.
Apply online for RRB ALP 2025
Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the application accepting drive where candidates have to follow the following step by step guidelines to submit the RRB ALP 2025 form before 19th May 2025:
- Visit to the RRB ALP 2025 official website or you can click on this link to visit directly https://www.rrbapply.gov.in
- Now candidates will reach on the new page where they have to click on the RRB ALP registration 2025 link and create the new profile on the page
- RRB Assistant Loco Pilot application form will ask personal details including name of the candidate, date of birth, parents information, contact details, email id and mobile number.
- After that you will receive OTP for verification and will able to create user id and password for login
- Now you need to fill the RRB ALP online form in detail where you have to enter your qualification, professional details,
- After that you have to select RRB zone according to your locality
- Now you need to upload your documents including passport size photograph, signature of the candidate and educational documents.
Once you complete your all details you will be asked to pay the RRB ALP form application fees according to your condition through online mode, so by following the procedure your application will be submitted and you can download the RRB ALP recruitment 2025 apply online form as PDF in your device which will help you to use the application form further preference.