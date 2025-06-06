Rare Lincoln Wheat Penny Worth $33,000 Still in Circulation – Find Out If You Have One!

Rare Lincoln Wheat Penny Worth: If so, don’t overlook one tiny detail that could turn a common penny into a five-figure windfall. In particular, the 1955-S Lincoln Wheat Cent bearing the “S over S” repunched mint mark (RPM) is a rare RPM Wheat Penny.

These coins look ordinary at first glance, but a small minting error makes them incredibly valuable—one even sold for $32,900 at auction. Here’s what makes these pennies so special and how you can identify one in your collection or pocket change.

What Is an RPM Coin? Understanding the Repunched Mint Mark Error

RPM stands for Repunched Mint Mark, a type of minting error that happened before the U.S. Mint automated much of its process.

Until the mid-20th century, mint marks were manually punched onto coin dies. If the initial punch wasn’t aligned perfectly, the mint worker would punch the mint mark again—leading to a visible overlap or doubling. These errors weren’t intentional, but that’s exactly why they’re so desirable to collectors.

What Does the “S/S” Mint Mark Mean?

The term “S/S” refers to an “S” mint mark (San Francisco) that was punched more than once in slightly different positions. The result? You’ll see what looks like a shadow, doubling, or ghosting of the letter “S” under magnification.

This misalignment creates a highly collectible coin, especially if the doubling is clear and well-struck.

The Jackpot: 1955-S RPM Penny Sells for $32,900

Among RPM coins, the 1955-S Lincoln Wheat Penny with a strong S/S RPM is the holy grail. In high-grade, mint-state condition, this coin has reached auction prices as high as $32,900.

Even circulated examples of this RPM coin can fetch anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars, depending on clarity and condition.

Other Notable RPM Penny Dates to Watch

While the 1955-S RPM is the most valuable, collectors also pay close attention to other RPM pennies from the 1940s and 1950s:

Year Mint Mark Notes 1946-S S/S Moderate value, easier to find 1949-S S/S Scarcer, higher in collector demand 1951-D D/D Strong D over D, very collectible

Make sure to focus on Wheat Pennies (those minted from 1909 to 1958) with “S” or “D” mint marks, as these are most likely to show RPMs.

How to Spot an RPM Penny: DIY Detection Tips

Think you might have a valuable RPM penny? Here’s how to examine it:

1. Check the Date and Mint Mark

Look for pennies from the 1940s or 1950s, especially 1955-S, 1946-S, or 1949-S. The mint mark is located just under the date.

2. Use a Magnifier

To inspect the mint mark properly, use a 10x magnifying glass or a coin microscope. You’re looking for:

A shadow behind the “S”

Doubling at the edges of the mint mark

An outline of a second “S” slightly off from the first

3. Don’t Jump to Conclusions

Some coins might have damage or post-mint alterations. If you’re unsure, it’s best to seek expert advice before assuming it’s valuable.

RPM Penny Value Guide: How Much Could Yours Be Worth?

The value of an RPM penny depends on rarity, clarity of the error, and the coin’s condition (grade).

Coin Condition Estimated Value (1955-S RPM) Mint State (MS-65 or higher) $20,000–$32,900 Fine to Extra Fine $1,000–$5,000 Circulated/Lower Grades $100–$500

Don’t Clean Your Coin—Here’s Why

It might be tempting to clean your RPM penny to “improve” its appearance. Don’t do it. Cleaning can cause microscopic scratches and strip the coin’s natural surface, which drastically reduces its value—even for rare coins.

Instead, store it a protective holder keep it away from humidity or rough handling.

Get It Graded: How to Authenticate Your RPM Penny

If you think you’ve found a genuine RPM Wheat Penny, send it to a professional coin grading service. The top two are:

PCGS (Professional Coin Grading Service)

(Professional Coin Grading Service) NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation)

They will grade, encapsulate, and authenticate your coin, which adds credibility and increases its resale value.

Where to Find RPM Pennies Today

Not sure where to start? Here are the best places to search:

Your own coin jar or piggy bank

Estate sales and garage sales

Old coin rolls from banks (called “coin roll hunting”)

Online auctions like eBay or Heritage Auctions

Coin shows and local dealers

The key is to look through Wheat Pennies with mint marks. Focus on dates from 1940–1958, as these years are more prone to RPM errors.

Recent Sales & Auction Highlights (Updated 2025)

January 2025 – A 1955-S RPM MS67+ RD (Red) sold for $31,750 at Stack’s Bowers.

– A (Red) sold for at Stack’s Bowers. March 2025 – A 1955-S MS66 RPM FS-501 was sold on eBay for $5,200 .

– A was sold on eBay for . April 2025 – Lower-grade 1955-S RPMs are still trending between $300–$1,000 in numismatic marketplaces.

This ongoing demand proves that even one small coin can bring massive returns.

Conclusion:

In the exciting world of coin collecting, RPM Wheat Pennies stand out for their rarity, visual intrigue, and high market value. A minting mistake made decades ago might now be worth tens of thousands of dollars—all hiding in your change drawer.

FAQs: RPM Wheat Penny Explained

What does RPM mean in coin collecting? RPM stands for Repunched Mint Mark, where the mint mark was stamped more than once in slightly different spots. Which RPM penny is the most valuable? The 1955-S Lincoln Wheat Penny with a clear S/S RPM has sold for up to $32,900 in top-grade condition. Should I clean my RPM penny before selling it? No! Cleaning can reduce its value. Keep the coin in its original condition and handle it with care. Where can I get my coin graded? Use trusted services like PCGS or NGC for authentication and professional grading

.