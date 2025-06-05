Railway Stocks Rises Up to 15% IRCON, RailTel, RVNL, IRFC, Texmaco sees sharp Growth in Stocks, Check Full Detail here

Railway Stocks Rises Up to 15%: Railway stocks surged sharply on Wednesday, with several key players like Ircon International, RailTel Corporation, Texmaco Rail, RVNL, IRFC, and Titagarh Rail Systems witnessing gains of up to 15%. The sharp rally in these stocks aligns with a positive broader market trend, as Sensex and Nifty continued their bullish momentum.

The rally comes amid growing optimism surrounding the Indian government’s capex-driven growth strategy for FY26, supported by a string of fresh railway infrastructure orders.

Top Railway Stocks Performer in 2025

Ircon International: 15% Surge on Major EPC Order

The biggest gainer was Ircon International, whose shares shot up 15%, the highest level in more than 20 weeks. The company obtaining a large EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contract from the East Central Railway for ₹1,068.3 crore set off the rally.

New share price: ₹172.65 (approx.)

₹172.65 (approx.) Market cap: ₹20,719 crore

RailTel Corporation: 13% Gain on Data Centre Partnership

After closing at ₹398.65, RailTel’s shares surged 13% to ₹449.20 on the BSE. At ₹14,195 crore, the market capitalization increased.

The rally comes after RailTel and Techno Electric & Engineering Company partnered to use RailTel’s land to build a 10 MW data center in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Over 9% Rise

Shares of Texmaco Rail advanced over 9% to ₹175.40, pushing its market capitalization to ₹6,890.91 crore. The stock has benefited from broader sector optimism and technical breakouts.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): 8% Surge

RVNL stock climbed nearly 8%, reaching ₹434.70. The company’s market cap now stands at a strong ₹89,635 crore.

RVNL has been in the spotlight due to consistent order wins and its role in India’s railway modernization initiatives.

Broader Railway Sector Sentiment

Beyond these major movers, other railway sector stocks also saw positive action:

Titagarh Rail Systems, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) , and Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) all had gains of about 3%.

, and all had gains of about 3%. BEML and IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) recorded marginal gains, reflecting continued investor interest in railway-linked businesses.

Why Are Railway Stocks Increasing in 2025?

1. Government’s Capex Push for FY26

The Indian government has been actively boosting capital expenditure (capex), especially in infrastructure and transportation, including railways. Multiple new tenders and contracts indicate a robust investment cycle, benefiting railway firms.

2. Technical Breakouts

According to market analysts, several railway stocks have shown strong technical breakouts after long consolidation periods, sparking renewed buying interest from traders and long-term investors.

3. India’s Strong GDP Growth

India’s GDP grew by 7.4% in Q4 FY25, marking a four-quarter high. This growth was largely attributed to increased public capex spending by both the central and state governments.

“The government’s backloaded spending effect, which is primarily driven by public capital expenditures, is partially responsible for the Q4 growth,” stated Madhavi Arora, chief economist at Emkay Global.

Railway Stocks’ Future in 2025

In the near to medium term, it is anticipated that the momentum in railway stocks will continue to be robust, driven by

Accelerated public infrastructure investments

Strategic partnerships (like RailTel’s Noida data center)

Order visibility for EPC firms

Technical chart strength and investor sentiment

However, investors should watch for any volatility triggered by broader market corrections or policy changes.

FAQ: Railway Stocks Rises

Q1: Why did railway stocks rise today? Railway stocks surged due to fresh government orders, technical breakouts, and broader optimism from India’s strong Q4 GDP growth and capex-driven policies. Q2: Which railway stock gained the most? Ircon International was the top gainer, rising 15% after securing a ₹1,068.3 crore EPC contract from East Central Railway. Q3: What is boosting investor confidence in railway stocks? Rising public infrastructure investment, technical chart strength, and strategic public-private partnerships are boosting confidence. Q4: Is it a good time to buy railway stocks? With government capex on the rise and technical indicators showing strength, the sector shows promise. However, consult a financial advisor for personal investment decisions. Q5: What’s driving India’s GDP growth in Q4? The 7.4% growth was mainly due to public capex spending and capital formation, showing strong government-led economic activity.

Conclusion: Railway Stocks Rises in 2025

The ongoing railway stock rally highlights investor confidence in India’s infrastructure growth story. As the government pushes forward with capital expenditure in FY26, companies like IRCON, RailTel, RVNL, and others stand to benefit. With strong fundamentals and policy tailwinds, railway stocks could remain on the fast track for the foreseeable future.