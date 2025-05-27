Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025: Check Exam Date, Merit List & Selection Process

Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025: Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is one of the most awaited opportunities for the candidates willing to make their career in Indian Railways. Every year, Indian Railways announces thousands of vacancies for apprenticeship programs in different sectors. These programs provide practical training to candidates in various trades, thereby gaining valuable skills and experience. This article provides complete information about eligibility criteria, application procedure, selection procedure and more
If you are tired for waiting for a government job like we wait for a late train, then here’s some good news for you. The railways recruitment Cell (RRC), South East Central Railways (SECR), Nagpur (Maharashtra), has released a big bumper notification. They are inviting applications for 933 apprentice posts under various trades.
Railway Recruitment Cell, recruited Railway Apprentice through Railway Recruitment Cell. In which almost one and a half times the number of students is going to be required for document verification. Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025 will be uploaded on the official website of South Eastern Railway very soon. Students can download the call letter or admit card from the RRC website to verify their documents in the given schedule time.
Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025 Dates
Yes, we know most people apply on the last date. But please, avoid the last-minute rush this time. Here are the important dates you should note:
|Event
|Date
|Notification Release Date
|05 April 2025
|Application Start Date
|05 April 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|04 May 2025
|RRC Apprentice Hall Ticket 2025
|Released Soon
|Exam Date
|Released Soon
How to Download RRB Apprentice Call Letter 2025?
- Click on the Download Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025.
- Fill email id and date of birth
- Enter captcha code
- click on Indian Railway Apprentice Admit Card Login button
- Click on download Indian Railway Apprentice Admit Card 2025 call letter link and Save it.
Railway Apprentice Application Fee
If you are looking for the examination fee related information, then here we have great news for you. There is no application fee for the examination, either you belong to any class. You don’t need to pay even a single rupee as examination Fee.
|Category
|Application Fee
|General
|₹0
|EWS
|₹0
|OBC
|₹0
|SC/ST/Female
|₹0
Indian Railway Apprentice Vacancy 2025
Here the railway has released the vacancies division-wise. Here below we have given you a detailed breakdown of the vacancies.
|Division Name
|Total Posts
|Nagpur Division
|858
|Workshop Motibagh
|75
|Total
|933
Railway Apprentice age limit and qualification
Candidate should be between 15 to 24 years as on 05 April 2025. Age relaxation is available as per government rules, So relaxed (Pun intended)
|Age Criteria
|Limit
|Minimum Age
|15 Years
|Maximum Age
|24 Years
|Age Calculation
|As on 05-04-2025
|Relaxation
|As per rules
If you are not sure about your age, you can always use the age calculator tool.
Age relaxation criteria
Here below we have mentioned, the age relaxation criteria.
- SC/ST: 5 years
- OBC: 3 years
- PwBD: 10 years
Educational Qualification
You don’t need any Ph.D. qualification here, yes be relaxed, you only need:
- Passed 10th class (with at least 50% marks)
- ITI Certificate in relevant trade (from NCVT or SCVT approved institute)
If you have this qualification, then congratulation. You are eligible to apply and start your railway journey.
RRC Apprentice Vacancies 2025 Trade-wise
A detailed information about the trade-wise vacancies is given below
|Trade
|Vacancies
|Electrician
|182
|Fitter
|208
|COPA (Computer Operator)
|100
|Wireman
|90
|Carpenter
|38
|Painter
|45
|Draftsman Civil
|11
|Electronic Mechanic
|5
|Machinist
|4
|Mechanic RAC
|40
|Sheet Metal Worker
|4
|Stenographer (English)
|27
|Stenographer (Hindi)
|19
|Diesel Mechanic
|8
|Turner
|4
|Welder
|19
|Chemical Laboratory Assistant
|4
|Digital Photographer
|2
Railway Apprentice Selection Process 2025
Surprise. There’s no written exam. Yes, you read that right. You just need to clear the following given process. Your selection will be based on the following steps:
- Merit list: based in the average percentage of marks obtained in 10th and ITI examinations.
- Document verification: shortlisted candidate will be called to verify their documents
- Medical examination: final selection is subject to medical Fitness as er railway standards.
Railway Trade Apprentice Interview 2025
If you are also confused and thinking that, there will be an interview for this recruitment, 2025, there is a great news for you. Ther is no interview as per the official notification. The selection is purely based on merit (marks 10th along with ITI). Followed by document verification and a medical test.
However, during document verification or medical examination, officials may ask a few basic questions to confirm your background or understanding of the trade. Here are some possible questions you might face during the verification or informal discussion.
Personal question:
- What is your name and DOB.
- Where are you from?
- Why do you want to join railways?
- Have you applied for any other government job before.
- Are you ready to work in shifts or travel as required?
Technical trade related questions (ITI related questions)
For electrician:
- What us ohm’s law
- Name typed of writing system used in building.
- How do you check for a faulty wire?
For fitter:
- What is the use of a vernier caliper?
- Explain the different between drilling a reaming
For COPA (computer operator)
- What is MS Office?
- Explain how to create an email ID
- What is the different between hardware and software?
How to apply for RRC SECR Apprentice 2025.
Applying is easier than ordering a Pizza online (almost)
Follow the below given steps
- Use your device, to visit the official website: https://secr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Click on the Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.
- Fill in the required details carefully.
- Upload necessary documents.
- Submit the form before the deadline (04 may 2025)
or just click on the Apply online link given below in the important links section. Easy peasy.
Conclusion
This is a golden opportunity for aspiring candidate to start a career with Indian railways. With 1007 vacancies, atransparentselection process, and no application fee,there’s no reason to delay. Ensure you meet the eligibility criteria and submit your Railway Trade Apprentice 2025 application before the deadline.