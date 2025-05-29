PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment Date: आदेश हुआ जारी! इस दिन आएंगे खाते में 2000 रूपए

pmkisan.gov.in PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment Date: The 20th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be paid in June 2025. All those farmers who have been waiting for the payment amount of the 20th installment for a long time will now get the details of the PM Kisan Yojana 20th Installment Date, PM Kisan 20th kist list, PM Kisan Yojana 20th beneficiary list soon from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana pmkisan.gov.in official website.
On 10 June 2025, the pmkisan.gov.in 20th installment will come into the accounts of the farmers and before that the farmers will be able to see their name in the PM Kisan Rs 2000 20th installment beneficiary list by visiting the pmkisan.gov.in 20th installment website.
We all know that under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana pmkisan.gov.in, the amount of ₹2000 is sent to the farmers by DBT every 4 months. Under the year 2025, the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th installment of this PM Kisan Scheme is yet to be distributed to farmers.
In such a situation, no official announcement has been made by the government so far, but if sources are to be believed, this amount will be transferred to the farmers’ account by June 10. Before releasing the same amount, the Central Government will also release the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment Beneficiary List 2025.
As we said, the 20 installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is going to be released soon. Earlier, the 19th installment was released on 24 February 2025. In such a situation, the PM Kisan Rs 2000 20th installment will be released in the first week of June 2025. Although no date has been announced about this yet, the sources are pointing towards whose beneficiaries will be transferred before June 10.
All those farmers who are beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and want to get the PM Kisan 2000 rupees 20th kist without any inconvenience, it is necessary for all those to complete the KYC process it means PM Kisan eKYC update for 20th installment by visiting the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi official website.
At the same time, farmers will also have to ensure that they keep their Aadhaar card and mobile number links. Candidates will also have to keep DBT facility active in their bank account to get benefits. On the other hand, if there is any change in the mobile number or residence of the candidates in the last few days, then it will also have to be updated as soon as possible.
Who will not get the 20th installment of PM kisan Yojana 2025?
The benefit of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th installment will not be given to those candidates who have not updated KYC. Or it will not be linked to bank account and Aadhaar card.
- Also, the land records have not been verified.
- Apart from this, those whose bank account has been closed or inactive will also not be given the benefit of this scheme.
PM Kisan 20th Installment Status Check
To check the pmkisan.gov.in 20th installment beneficiary status, farmers will first have to visit the official website of PM farmer PM KISAN.Gov.in.
- Here they have to click on the option of the PM Kisan beneficiary status 2025.
- After clicking here, a new page comes on their screen where the candidate has to enter the Aadhaar number, account number or mobile number.
- On entering the details, the option of get data comes on their screen, where the complete details of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 20th installment status will come in front of them.