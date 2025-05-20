OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: सहायक प्रोफेसर भर्ती अधिसूचना जारी, अंतिम तिथि 26 जून

OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Orissa Public Service Commission is going to constitute a recruitment process for about 314 posts of Assistant Professor in Odisha Medical Education Service Department, for which the OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 notification PDF has been officially issued. Explain that OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 application processes for this recruitment process are also going to be started soon.
This OPSC Assistant Professor application process 2025 will start from 26 May 2025. All those candidates who want to get an appointment to the post of Assistant Professor in various government colleges or institutions of Orissa state through this campaign can participate in the application process and try to get an appointment.
OPSC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2025 Apply Online
As we said that through this appointment process, Orissa Public Service Commission is going to recruit 314 Assistant Professor under Orissa Medical Education Service. In such a situation, all the candidates who have completed post graduation courses like MD ,MS, DNB, or MSc and specialize in various subjects can complete the OPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy application process from the official website to apply for these posts. After applying for these posts, a written examination and interview of candidates will be set up, after which the appointment process will be carried forward.
OPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025
OPSC is scheduled to recruit about 314 posts of Assistant Professor for which the application process will start from 26 May 2025. The last date to apply has been fixed on 26 June 2025. After this, soon the written examination interview date, admit card details and result date will be released through the official website.
OPSC Assistant Professor Eligibility 2025
- Eligibility criteria for appointment to the post of OPSC Assistant Professor have been set as follows
- The age of the candidate is required to be 21 to 45 years.
- Special discounts are also being given in the age limit of candidates coming from special categories.
- To apply for these posts, the candidate must have a post graduate in MD, MS, DNB, MSc from a recognized educational institute.
- The candidate must have a certificate or membership provided by the National Medical Commission.
OPSC Assistant Professor Application fee
- General /OBC: ₹ 500
- SC / ST / Disabled Candidate: Free
OPSC Lecturer and Professor Selection process
Under this Odisha Assistant Professor Jobs 2025 to be constituted by Odisha Public Service Commission, the applications of the candidates will be first accepted. After verification of the applications, the shortlisted candidate will be called for the written examination.
The interview of the candidates who passed in the written examination will be formed, after which the documents of the candidate will be verified and the final appointment will be formed.
OPSC Faculty Recruitment 2025 Pay scale
After the appointment of these posts, the candidate will be given salary under salary matrix 12 level, in which the basic salary will be 79800 per month. Other important things and facilities will also be provided to the same candidate.
How to Apply for OPSC Assistant Professor 2025?
To apply in this appointment process to be constituted by Odisha Public Service Commission, the candidate must first visit the official website of OPSC.
- On the home page of this Odisha public service commission jobs official website, the candidate has to click on the option of Assistant Professor Appointment 2025.
- After clicking here, the candidate has to get the Odisha teaching vacancy application form for this appointment.
- After this, the candidate will have to fill this OPSC assistant professor 2025 form carefully.
- After filling the form, the candidate will have to scan and upload all the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
- After paying the application fee, the applicant will have to click on the submit option and complete the application process.