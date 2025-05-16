Operation Sindoor: India’s Akash Missile System Destroys Pakistani Drones Mid-Air

Operation Sindoor: As we all know India has recently faced a terrorist attack in Pahalgam Kashmir Valley of India. Requaling the attack, India launched Operation sindoor against Pakistan and demolished many terrorists’ hideouts, which led Pakistan to attack India. During Operation Sindoor, India broke the face of every missile in Pakistan. During this time, India used drones and missiles which were made in India, even India used Indian equipment to neutralize the missiles and drones launched by Pakistan, seeing which the whole world has been shocked.

Operation Sindoor

As we said, India took accurate action during Operation Sindoor. During this period, drones released by Pakistan were destroyed in the air itself. Under this entire process, India used an indigenously developed Akash missile system in which Pakistan’s missiles and drones were deactivated. This Akash missile system can target many targets simultaneously and it is AI enabled technology that transmits real -time data to the soldiers through the satellite to target several targets simultaneously and kill the object coming from outside.

India’s Tech Edge in the 2025 War Amazes the World

As we all know, the war in the year 2025 was a war of new technology. New systems were used in this war. This India-Pakistan war will be known due to technical equipment where India has surprised the entire world using state-of-the-art technology. In this war, India has used weapons showing real -time data associated with indigenously manufactured satellites in India for the first time, due to which in India, not only in two days, Pakistan’s senses blew up but has also managed to make it in front of other countries around the world.

India’s Fully Automated AI Air Defense System Revolutionizing Battlefield Strategy

For the information of the readers, let us tell you that during this war, India used indigenous and completely automated air defense control system named Akash Teer. This control system is a high -edge AI enabled control system which has been created by Bharat Electronics Limited, DRDO and ISRO for the Indian Army. In making this device, Bharat Electronics Limited has used its electronic technology, while DRDO has used the technique in keeping its defense capacity and need in mind. The same device has been linked directly to the satellite, that is, every event in the sky will be captured through a satellite and data will be sent to this Akash Teer tool so that it can decide its strategy, sensing the danger and demolish the object in the air only when needed.

Bharat Electronics to Deliver 455 Units to Indian Army by 2027

Akash Teer is a fully mobile and completely automated air defense control and reporting system that does its work integrating the Indian Army’s air defense network. This Akash Teer defense system radar sensor integrates the weapon system and activates air defense operations by providing information about real -time air conditions so that the danger is integrated and necessary action is taken when needed. It’s being reported that the supply of about 455 units has been contracted to develop the Akash Teer system. This entire work will be completed by Bharat Electronics Limited in which India Electronics Limited is going to create a 455 Akash Teer system for the Indian Army. Of these, 107 units have been provided to the Indian Army and the next 12 units will also be handled in the coming months. At the same time, it is expected that by 2027, the supply of the entire 455 units will be ensured.

How does the Akash Teer system works?

The Akash Teer system collects data from various radars and sensors. When collecting this data, an air position picture is also formed through information received from the satellite, in which 3D Tactical radar, low level lightweight radar and sky weapon system are used simultaneously. This process is fully completed in Artificial Intelligence and automatically where there is no need for manual intervention. For example, if any object / drone / missile is launched by a country in the air space of India, then this object is detected by India’s satellite. Its information is provided to the Akash Teer air defense system. The Akash Teer defense system makes an air position picture using the picture sent by the satellite through its 3D sensor and can destroy the object in the air, launching its missile if needed.

What is the use and benefit of Akash Teer?

is used by the Indian Army and the Department of Security. It is an air defense system that identifies aerial threats due to its automatic system . It recognizes the object present in the air at supersonic speed and takes necessary action by taking quick decisions.

The sky -system is able to clear the difference between the friend aircraft and the enemy aircraft, that is, it can know the threat of the object using artificial intelligence, sensors and radars in which it can distinguish between friend and enemy aircraft.

The same system is completely mobile, ie, can be deployed quickly in this various war zones.

What was the role of Akash Teer in Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on 7 May to destroy Pakistan terrorist bases, in return for which Pakistan took illegal action and attacked the Indian military forces and the Indian border. During this time Pakistan carried out attacks against India with drones and missiles. The Akash Teer system played an important role in failing these drones and missiles because the Akash Teer system was the system of India. This Akash Teer system detects enemy drones and missiles in the air itself and takes necessary action and destroys them in the air itself, which ensures the safety of the Indian air border.

The success of the Akash Teer system during Operation Sindoor has strengthened India’s position in the global market. For some time, this indigenous technology of India has dominated in the global defense market. Even foreign investors also want to invest in the Indian defense system, due to which the trust of the people towards Bharat Electronics Limited/ ISRO/ DRDO has been big for some time and the stock market of defense market is also increasing. According to experts, soon other foreign countries are also going to order India in bulk for this system, due to which India may become a top and leading country in the export of defense weapons.

