OFSS Class 11 Admission 2025 Extended: जाने आवेदन की नई अंतिम तिथि 10 जून

OFSS Class 11 Admission 2025 Extended: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened and extended the last date for Class 11 admission through OFSS (Online Facilitation System for Students) for the academic session 2025–26. Students who cleared their Class 10 exams from BSEB, CBSE, ICSE, or any other recognized board can now apply online till 10 June 2025.

The earlier deadline of 30 May 2025 has now been pushed forward to offer more flexibility to students. However, the BSEB has clearly stated that this is the final extension and no further date changes will be made. Students are urged to complete their application process well before the deadline.

What Is OFSS Bihar?

The Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) is an online platform launched by the Bihar Board to streamline the admission process into Intermediate (Class 11) courses such as Science, Arts, and Commerce in recognized government and private institutions across Bihar.

This system allows students to apply from the comfort of their homes using a Common Application Form (CAF) on the official OFSS website.

OFSS Inter Admission 2025 Important Dates

Event Date Admission Reopened From 04 June 2025 Last Date to Apply (Extended) 10 June 2025 Official Website ofssbihar.net Application Mode Online Only Academic Session 2025–2026

Who Can Apply for OFSS Inter Admission?

Eligible candidates include:

Students who have earned a Class 10 (Matriculation) diploma from any accredited state or central board, such as the ICSE, CBSE, or BSEB.

Students who meet the required percentage and reservation criteria laid out by the Bihar Government.

Important Guidelines for Students from Government Schools

As per new directives:

Government schoolchildren will be admitted to Class 11 at the same institution where they completed Class 10.

If a student does not select their original government school in the application, the system will automatically assign them back to that school in their chosen faculty.

back to that school in their chosen faculty. The Department of Education will make arrangements if a specific stream (faculty) is unavailable at the original school.

No More Slide-Up Option in 2025

In a major policy change for 2025–26:

The slide-up facility (moving to higher preference institutions based on seat availability) has been permanently discontinued .

(moving to higher preference institutions based on seat availability) has been . Students who wish to change their school after allotment can only do so via the Spot Admission round, based on seat vacancies.

Spot Admission Available in Special Cases

If students miss the admission deadline or wish to change schools under exceptional circumstances, they can still participate in Spot Admission rounds later in the cycle.

For example:

If a student wants to shift to a different school than the one they passed 10th from, they must submit a duly signed School Leaving Certificate (SLC) by the District Education Officer (DEO) during the Spot Admission window.

Can I Change My Stream or Faculty After Submission?

Yes. As per Clause 3 of the new admission guideline:

Students who applied before 30 May 2025 can now modify their stream preferences (Science / Commerce / Arts, etc.) during this extended window (till 10 June 2025).

can now during this extended window (till 10 June 2025). This provides relief to many students who made mistakes in their original application.

OFSS Bihar Mobile App

To make the admission process more transparent and student-friendly, BSEB has also launched a dedicated mobile app:

Name: OFSS

Platform: Google Play Store

Purpose: To access information and updates about admissions.

about admissions. Note: The app cannot be used to submit applications.

Documents Required for OFSS Bihar Class 11 Admission

Make sure to keep these documents ready when applying:

10th Marksheet and Admit Card

Passport-sized Photograph

Valid Email ID and Mobile Number

Aadhaar Card

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

How Selection Will Be Made?

Selection into Class 11 for different institutions will be based on the following criteria:

Availability of seats in the selected stream/institution. Marks/percentage scored in Class 10. Preferences filled in the OFSS CAF. Reservation norms by the Bihar Government (if applicable).

How to Download Intimation Letter?

After selection: