Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number: सिर्फ एक क्लिक में चेक करें ओडिशा बोर्ड कक्षा 12वीं रिजल्ट 

Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is preparing to announce the Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number on its official website. Eligible students who appeared in state board examination in Odisha can check the CHSE Odisha 12th Result marks details and other important information of 12th result in Odisha by login on the Orrisaresults.nic.in portal.
If you are also waiting for CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Link in CHSE then you can read this article which will help you to understand the procedure to download the chseodisha.nic.in 2025 Result, date of releasing the Odisha Plus Two Result 2025, minimum passing marks in Odisha State Board for 12th class, compartment examination details and other live updates on Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number and CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 Link.
Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number
Council of Higher Secondary Education in Odisha is responsible to conduct the Odisha 12th board Exam in the state annually. More than 3.9 lakh students have participated in this examination in Odisha state for the academic year of 2024-2025. They all are eligible to see their Odisha Class 12 marks details through online mode after activating the direct link of downloading the CHSE Result 2025 Class 12.
The authority will declare Odisha 12th Board Result 2025 Link of the candidates on the CHSE Odisha +2 Result 2025 Official Website for Odisha examination results. Apart from this it will also update CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Science Commerce Result 2025 of the candidates on digilocker mobile application and candidates can see their marks details through sms accordingly.
Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Release Date
The board had conducted Odisha Plus Two Exam in the state between 18 February to 27 March 2025. The exam was conducted at multiple locations throughout the state where candidates appeared in the exam centres which were scheduled outside their schools. After that the department organised Odisha Plus Two exam answer sheet evaluation team to complete the evaluation procedure.
Now evolution of the examination have been completed and currently teachers are updating theory marks details of the candidate on the CHSE Odisha portal. Once they complete the final task, the CHSE Odisha Result 2025 of the candidate will declare accordingly. It is expected to Odisha 12th Result 2025 Date for Odisha 12th board examination by 26 May 2025.
However the CHSE Odisha 12th Result 2025 live update will be shared by the authority on their social media platform, so candidates are suggested to follow official’s profiles to get updated details regarding the CHSE Result 2025 Class 12.
Odisha board +2 Result 2025 Link
Department will firstly declared Odisha board result by roll number on its official website https://Odisharesults.nic.in/. But, as all the candidates will use the website at same time to download the Odisha board +2 result 2025, so candidates can face error while visiting on the website. So in this case, they have two other options to download their marksheet and result where then can access the CHSE Odisha 12th result on digilocker mobile application and can see the marks details through sms accordingly.
So candidates will have three options to see there marks details and result information which are listed below:
- Official website of Odisha exam result,
- Digilocker mobile application
- Result from SMS
How to Check Odisha Class 12 Result 2025 Roll Number?
Candidates are required to follow the following step by step guidelines to download the Odisha 12th result 2025 from the official website after activating the direct link:
- Now candidates will reach on the new page where they have to search the result section on it and click on the link
- Now you will see all the result link available on the website conducted by different authorities in Odisha Government and you need to find the link for Orrisaresults.nic.in Stream-wise result Link 2025.
- Provide your roll number and registration number on the page and fill the security code available on the screen for verification
Once you enter your details on the page, it will show you all the information of the result and you can download the soft copy of the chseodisha.nic.in 2025 Result in your device accordingly.
Download CHSE 12th result through SMS
The authority is offering the facility of checking CHSE 12th result through sms. it will helpful for those individuals who are facing difficulty to access internet facilities in their location. You can follow the following procedure to check your marks through sms:
- Firstly you need to type the RESULT FOR12 ROLL NUMBER’ In your SMS Noble application.
- In this sms you need to replace the roll number text with current roll number available in your admit card.
- Now you need to send the sms to 56263
After a few seconds the board will send you an SMS where you can see details of the result including name of the candidate, roll number and registration number, subject wise marks details and the declaration of the CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Science Commerce Result 2025 either pass or fail according to Marks information.