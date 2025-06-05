No SSA Payments Until July for this Group, Everything you Need to Know

No SSA Payments Until July for this Group: Soon, SSA will pay out to more than 69 million beneficiaries in the United States. That is, the June payment. Retirees and people with qualifying disabilities are among these beneficiaries. Social Security benefits are paid according to a SSA payment schedule 2025. dependent upon the person’s date of birth and the kind of benefit for which they are eligible. This approach was put into place to guarantee that the general public would receive services at a more effective and efficient level.

The SSA official website provides annual payment schedules for all benefit payment types. This is the best scenario since it enables the concerned parties to plan and budget for the necessary payments. Any modifications to these due dates will also be communicated appropriately. It is recommended that people stay up to date on any changes that may be relevant to their particular benefit type.

Social Security Disability program

The Social Security Disability program, also known as SSDI, uses a payment structure that is comparable to that of Social Security benefits. SSDI recipients have a qualifying disability that prevents them from working. A person must have worked long enough and recently enough to have made contributions to Social Security in order to qualify for this program. In essence, payroll taxes are used to fund this program.

The SSDI and SSA benefits are paid in accordance with the Social Security payment schedule. It is determined by the person’s date of birth and also has to do with when they began receiving benefits. People who received benefits prior to 1997, for instance, will get paid on the third day of the month (3 June 2025). Benefits from SSA and SSDI after 1997 are calculated according to the birthday schedule.

SSA Payment Schedule June 2025

The second Wednesday of the month (June 11, 2025) is the payment date: people whose birthdays fall between the first and the tenth of the month.

The third Wednesday of the month (18 June 2025) is the payment date: people whose birthdays fall between the eleventh and the twentieth of the month.

The 4rth Wednesday of the month (June 25, 2025) is the payment date: people who were born between the 21st and the 31st of the month.

People who are blind, have a qualifying disability, or are 65 years of age or older and have limited income and resources are eligible for the Supplemental Security Income, or SSI, program. Children who have qualifying disabilities may also be capable of getting SSI benefits. Qualification adults have an income that does not exceed $2,019. Payment for this program is made on the 1st day of the month.

Social Security 2025 Payment Dates

If a payment date falls on a weekend or a public holiday, the payment is returned to the prior business day in accordance with the SSA policy regarding receiving two payments in a single month. Two payments were made to SSI beneficiaries in May. Because of the weekend overlap, the May payment was made on May 1st, and the June payment was made on May 30th. July 1st is the only date for the upcoming benefit payment.

1 July 2025

1 August 2025

30 August 2025

1 October 2025

31 October 2025

1 December 2025

31 December 2025

It is recommended that those who have not received their payments wait three more mailing days before contacting us to inquire about the matter. The electronic payment system has eliminated many of the delays. In the event of a delay, the bank should be contacted first, after which the SSA may be consulted. Assistance can be obtained by visiting any of the SSA offices located throughout the nation.