NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Apply for 72 Posts Now

NCRTC Recruitment 2025: If you are an ITI diploma pass student and still waiting for a job opportunity, Then wake up and smell the offer letter. Because National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). Has opened the gates for 72 fresh vacancies in 2025. From junior engineer to programming associate, from HR assistance to maintains- there’s a seat for many you.
And yes, the last date to apply is has been extended to 24th may 2025, so please don’t say later “I didn’t know”. Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about this job opportunity- in simplest English possible, with a pinch of sarcasm and tables.
NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization Name
|National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer, Assistant & Programming Associate
|Total Posts
|72
|Application Start Date
|24th March 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|24th May 2025 (Extended)
|Mode of Application
|Online Only
|Qualification Required
|ITI or Diploma Pass
|Selection Process
|CBT + Medical + Document Check
|Application Fee
|₹1000 for UR/OBC/EWS, Free for SC/ST
|Official Website
|www.ncrtc.in
NCRTC Vacancies Details, Check Your Post.
You don’t need a telescope to find your job in the list. We have taken the details from the official document and made it simplify for you, as we have made a table below about all the jobs and their number of vacancies. So just scroll up your screen and look for you position in the table.
|Post Name
|No. of Vacancies
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|16
|Junior Engineer (Electronics)
|16
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|03
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|01
|Programming Associate
|04
|Assistant (HR)
|03
|Assistant (Corporate Hospitality)
|01
|Junior Maintainer (Electrical)
|18
|Junior Maintainer (Mechanical)
|10
|Total
|72
Yes, only 72 posts, and lakhs of candidates may apply. So, better not sit and scroll reels all day.
Check The Qualification Details, Apply According To Your Qualification.
Here below we have mentioned a details information about the required qualification as per the post. You can check the below given details to choose the correct post for you.
|Post Name
|Qualification
|JE (Electrical)
|3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering
|JE (Electronics)
|3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering
|JE (Mechanical)
|3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|JE (Civil)
|3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering
|Programming Associate
|Diploma in Computer Science/IT or BCA/B.Sc. (CS/IT)
|Assistant (HR)
|Graduation in BBA/BBM
|Assistant (Corporate Hospitality)
|Graduation in Hotel Management
|JM (Electrical)
|ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician Trade
|JM (Mechanical)
|ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter Trade
Age Criteria For This Recruitment
Now as you have read the educational qualification for this position, we are very sure that you have this qualification, but now move for the next big criteria for this recruitment. This criterion is very important because it can become a big rock on the way of your job.
The age criteria, in each and every exam (NCRTC Recruitment 2025) it matters a lot, if you don’t have a certain age. It might be possible that you will lose the opportunity.
|Criteria
|Age
|Minimum Age
|18 Years
|Maximum Age
|25 Years
Age Relaxation
Now a big question arises, if you don’t come under this age criteria then what to do? Many of you are thinking about this, but there is an option, of you belongs to some class then you will get some age relaxation. Yes, you heard right, as per the rules of reservation you will get age relaxation. Here below we have mentioned a table. Here is this table you will get all the information about the age Relaxation.
|Category
|Age Relaxation
|SC/ST
|5 Years
|OBC (NCL)
|3 Years
|Ex-Servicemen
|Military service + 3 Years
|PwBD (UR/EWS)
|10 Years
|PwBD (OBC NCL)
|13 Years
|PwBD (SC/ST)
|15 Years
Salary details (for each post)
Now come to the most important question. How much salary you will get? This comes in everyone’s mind. Here below we have provided you a table. In the table you will get information about the salary of NCRTC Recruitment 2025.
- Junior engineer
- Programing associate
- Assistant (HR/Hospitality)
- Junior Maintainer (All Fields)
|Post Name
|Salary (Per Month)
|Junior Engineer (All Fields)
|₹22,800 – ₹75,850
|Programming Associate
|₹22,800 – ₹75,850
|Assistant (HR/Hospitality)
|₹20,250 – ₹65,500
|Junior Maintainer (All Fields)
|₹18,250 – ₹59,200
If you think this salary is very low, and you can get more salary in the private sector then think twice. These are just basic salary, over this you will get some additional perks also.
What Is The Selection Process
The recruitment process is very simple; you just need to give a CBT examination. Once you will clear the examination then you will have to go through:
- Medical fitness test
- Document verification test
- Final medical examination
Once you clear all these steps. Your job will be in your hand.
How To Apply For The Recruitment
Here are the simple steps which you need to follow to apply for this job
- Visit the official website: www.ncrtc.in
- Click on the recruitment section.
- Fill the application form carefully
- Upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee on time
- Submit the form.
- Take a printout of your submitted form.
Important Notes
- Don’t fill the form twice, your last filled form will be considering as final form
- Use your own email and phone number. don’t ask cyber café man to fill their email in behalf of you.
- Keep checking your email and SMS for any exam related update.