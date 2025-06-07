Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025: UG Admissions, Cut-Offs, Dates & Details Release On 11 June 2025

Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025: The University of Mumbai has officially released the Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025 on June 11, bringing clarity and excitement to thousands of undergraduate aspirants across the state. With more than 2.5 lakh students applying for the 2025-26 academic session, competition has been intense, especially across the 700+ affiliated colleges under Mumbai University.

Students can now check the Fourth merit list for undergraduate (UG) courses on the official admission portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — as well as on the

respective websites of individual colleges.

Important Points – Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

Feature Details University Name University of Mumbai 4th Merit List Date June 11, 2025 Official Website muugadmission.samarth.edu.in ‍ Total UG Applicants Over 2.5 lakh students Total Affiliated Colleges 700+ Document Verification & Fee Payment June 6 to June 10, 2025 Academic Session Begins June 13, 2025

How to Check Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to check the merit list:

Visit muugadmission.samarth.edu.in Click on the ‘UG Admission 2025 – 4th Merit List’ link Select your college and course Download the PDF and search for your name or application number

Additionally, each college will publish its own merit list on its respective website. Be sure to cross-check for course-specific and category-wise cutoffs.

Cut-Off Marks: Reserved vs General Category

The cut-off criteria for 2025 admissions remain consistent with previous years:

General Category : Minimum 45% marks in Class 12

: Minimum in Class 12 Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC): Minimum 40% marks

These marks are qualifying criteria, and actual cut-offs can be significantly higher, depending on the popularity and reputation of the college and course.

What’s Next After Selection in 4th Merit List?

Students whose names appear in the 4th list must:

Complete document verification from June 6 to June 10

from Submit required documents like: Class 10 and 12 mark sheets School leaving certificate Caste certificate (if applicable) Income certificate for EWS/OBC (if applicable) Undertaking form (available online)

Pay the seat acceptance fee online

Failure to complete any of the above steps will result in automatic forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Academic Session Starts June 13, 2025

Mumbai University has confirmed that classes for the academic year 2025–26 will begin on June 13. Colleges are gearing up for a full return to classroom teaching, with some institutions also offering blended learning options.

If you’re still unallocated a seat, don’t worry. Several colleges may conduct spot admissions or open rounds after the Fourth merit list, depending on vacancy.

Didn’t Get Selected? Here’s What to Do

For students who have not been selected in the 4th merit list:

Watch out for vacancy rounds or spot rounds in colleges

or in colleges Look for alternative programs or colleges still open for application

Explore other universities like SNDT, Pune University, or private institutions with ongoing admissions

Stay updated by regularly checking college websites and admission portals.

Course-Wise Popularity & Cut-Off Trends 2025

Here’s a quick look at the most sought-after courses and their average cut-offs across top MU colleges:

Course Top Colleges Average Cut-Off (General Category) B.Com HR, KC, Jai Hind, NM 90–95% BMS Mithibai, NM, HR 92–96% BAF Jai Hind, RA Podar, NM 89–93% B.Sc IT VES, Ruia, Wilson 80–88% BA St. Xavier’s, Ruia, Sophia 85–92%

Top Colleges Under Mumbai University – 2025 Seat Trends

These colleges remain in high demand due to their academic reputation and placement record:

St. Xavier’s College, Fort

Narsee Monjee College, Vile Parle

Jai Hind College, Churchgate

HR College of Commerce & Economics, Churchgate

Mithibai College, Vile Parle

Ruia College, Matunga

KC College, Churchgate

Mumbai University 2025 Admission Schedule – Important Dates

Event Date 1st Merit List May 27, 2025 2nd Merit List May 31, 2025 3rd Merit List June 5, 2025 4th Merit List June 11, 2025 Document Verification (3rd List) June 6 to June 10, 2025 Classes Begin June 13, 2025

Tips for Selected Students

Double-check your documents before submission Pay the fees promptly to confirm your seat Stay in touch with your college’s admission helpline for queries Keep a copy of all receipts and acknowledgment forms

Future Admission Rounds & Spot Admissions

If vacancies remain after the Fourth round, many colleges will release:

4th Spot Round Lists

Open Counselling Sessions

College-Level Admission Drives

Such announcements will be made on college websites and through press releases, so stay alert.

Conclusion: Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

The release of the Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025 marks a crucial step in the UG admission journey for lakhs of students. While many have secured their seats, those who haven’t should remain optimistic and explore alternate pathways.