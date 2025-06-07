---Advertisement---
Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025: UG Admissions, Cut-Offs, Dates & Details Release On 11 June 2025

Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025
Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025: The University of Mumbai has officially released the Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025 on June 11, bringing clarity and excitement to thousands of undergraduate aspirants across the state. With more than 2.5 lakh students applying for the 2025-26 academic session, competition has been intense, especially across the 700+ affiliated colleges under Mumbai University.

Students can now check the Fourth merit list for undergraduate (UG) courses on the official admission portal — muugadmission.samarth.edu.in — as well as on the

respective websites of individual colleges.

Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025
Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

Important Points – Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

FeatureDetails
University NameUniversity of Mumbai
4th Merit List DateJune 11, 2025
Official Websitemuugadmission.samarth.edu.in
‍ Total UG ApplicantsOver 2.5 lakh students
Total Affiliated Colleges700+
Document Verification & Fee PaymentJune 6 to June 10, 2025
Academic Session BeginsJune 13, 2025

How to Check Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to check the merit list:

  1. Visit muugadmission.samarth.edu.in
  2. Click on the ‘UG Admission 2025 – 4th Merit List’ link
  3. Select your college and course
  4. Download the PDF and search for your name or application number

Additionally, each college will publish its own merit list on its respective website. Be sure to cross-check for course-specific and category-wise cutoffs.

Cut-Off Marks: Reserved vs General Category

The cut-off criteria for 2025 admissions remain consistent with previous years:

  • General Category: Minimum 45% marks in Class 12
  • Reserved Category (SC/ST/OBC): Minimum 40% marks

These marks are qualifying criteria, and actual cut-offs can be significantly higher, depending on the popularity and reputation of the college and course.

What’s Next After Selection in 4th Merit List?

Students whose names appear in the 4th list must:

  • Complete document verification from June 6 to June 10
  • Submit required documents like:
    • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
    • School leaving certificate
    • Caste certificate (if applicable)
    • Income certificate for EWS/OBC (if applicable)
    • Undertaking form (available online)
  • Pay the seat acceptance fee online

Failure to complete any of the above steps will result in automatic forfeiture of the allotted seat.

Academic Session Starts June 13, 2025

Mumbai University has confirmed that classes for the academic year 2025–26 will begin on June 13. Colleges are gearing up for a full return to classroom teaching, with some institutions also offering blended learning options.

If you’re still unallocated a seat, don’t worry. Several colleges may conduct spot admissions or open rounds after the Fourth merit list, depending on vacancy.

Didn’t Get Selected? Here’s What to Do

For students who have not been selected in the 4th merit list:

  • Watch out for vacancy rounds or spot rounds in colleges
  • Look for alternative programs or colleges still open for application
  • Explore other universities like SNDT, Pune University, or private institutions with ongoing admissions

Stay updated by regularly checking college websites and admission portals.

Course-Wise Popularity & Cut-Off Trends 2025

Here’s a quick look at the most sought-after courses and their average cut-offs across top MU colleges:

CourseTop CollegesAverage Cut-Off (General Category)
B.ComHR, KC, Jai Hind, NM90–95%
BMSMithibai, NM, HR92–96%
BAFJai Hind, RA Podar, NM89–93%
B.Sc ITVES, Ruia, Wilson80–88%
BASt. Xavier’s, Ruia, Sophia85–92%

Top Colleges Under Mumbai University – 2025 Seat Trends

These colleges remain in high demand due to their academic reputation and placement record:

  • St. Xavier’s College, Fort
  • Narsee Monjee College, Vile Parle
  • Jai Hind College, Churchgate
  • HR College of Commerce & Economics, Churchgate
  • Mithibai College, Vile Parle
  • Ruia College, Matunga
  • KC College, Churchgate

Mumbai University 2025 Admission Schedule – Important Dates

EventDate
1st Merit ListMay 27, 2025
2nd Merit ListMay 31, 2025
3rd Merit ListJune 5, 2025
4th Merit ListJune 11, 2025
Document Verification (3rd List)June 6 to June 10, 2025
Classes BeginJune 13, 2025

Tips for Selected Students

  1. Double-check your documents before submission
  2. Pay the fees promptly to confirm your seat
  3. Stay in touch with your college’s admission helpline for queries
  4. Keep a copy of all receipts and acknowledgment forms

Future Admission Rounds & Spot Admissions

If vacancies remain after the Fourth round, many colleges will release:

  • 4th Spot Round Lists
  • Open Counselling Sessions
  • College-Level Admission Drives

Such announcements will be made on college websites and through press releases, so stay alert.

Conclusion: Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025

The release of the Mumbai University 4th Merit List 2025 marks a crucial step in the UG admission journey for lakhs of students. While many have secured their seats, those who haven’t should remain optimistic and explore alternate pathways.

