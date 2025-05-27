Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana 24th Installment: Madhya Pradesh State Government is operating various schemes for women of the state, one of these is an important scheme Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana. Chief Minister Ladli Behan Scheme is a scheme launched by former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Honorable Shri Shivraj Singh Chauhan. Initially, women were given a monthly installment of ₹ 1000, but over time the installment of this scheme has been increased to Rs 1250. So far 23 relationships have been distributed successfully under the scheme and now the 24th installment is transferred to women’s accounts on 15th May.
As we all know, under this scheme, Madhya Pradesh State Government transfers money for women’s accounts on the 10th of every month. The 24th installment is transferred to the beneficiaries account on 15 May 2025.
Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana 24th Installment
The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana Installment is credited on 10th of every month, but as the war happens between India and Pakisthan, the Installment is credited late this month, on 15th May. The beneficiary will get Rs 1250 installment within 2-3 working days by DBT.
Check Beneficiary Status for Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana
As we said, this scheme is proving to be the most welfare scheme for the sisters of Madhya Pradesh. Due to this scheme, about 1.27 crore women of Madhya Pradesh get monthly assistance. Under the scheme, every month the government allotted a budget of crores and money is transferred to the account of women. Under this scheme, an amount of Rs 1250 is transferred by DBT to each woman’s account so that women can bear their own expenses and become financially strong. All those women who are the beneficiaries of Madhya Pradesh Ladli Bahn Yojana and want to check their beneficiary status can first visit this official website cmlaldlibehanmp.gov.in.
How to Check Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana Beneficiary Status Online?
- On the homepage of the official website, they have to click on the application and payment option.
- After clicking here, they have to enter their mobile number.
- After this, the captcha code has to be verified.
- As soon as the captcha is verified, the details of their payment status come before them.
What to do if the old installment has not been received yet
All those women who have not been able to get the amount of 23rd installment in their bank account so far, it is necessary for all of them to get their KYC updates as soon as possible and also check that their bank account is linked to DBT. Also, it is also necessary for women to complete the eligibility criteria of this scheme, otherwise women can be excluded from this scheme. Also, it is mandatory for women to ensure that their bank account is linked to an Aadhaar card and mobile number. Overall, all the beneficiary women who are waiting for the 24th installment of this scheme will be able to receive the beneficiary amount in their account in May 15 or the coming 2 to 3 days, although the official notification will be released soon about it.
FAQs: Mukhyamantri Ladli Behan Yojana
What advantages does the Ladli scheme offer?
Financial Security: An assurance certificate worth Rs. is provided by the government. 1,43,000 in the girl child’s name. Amount of Annual Deposits: Rs. For the first five years after registration, 6,000 is deposited every year.
What paperwork is needed for the Ladli Bahan Yojana?
The applicant must possess an Aadhaar card, a DBT-enabled bank account linked to their Aadhaar, a mobile number, and a family or individual Samagra ID.
In which state is the Ladli Behna Yojana available?
This is the goal of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Ladli Behna Yojana. This program, which was started to help women’s economic status, gives qualified women monthly financial aid.