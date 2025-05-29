MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Admit Card Released: Check Exam Dates & Download Hall ticket & Schedule PDF

MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Admit Card: The schedule for the second chance exams for students in Classes 10 and 12 has been made public by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). These tests are scheduled to begin on June 17.Officials estimate that 15,967 district children are qualified to take this second test. These comprise students who were missing, failed one or more topics, or were unable to arrive at the testing location in time for the main exam.
MPBSE Class 10 exams or re-exam can be starts from June 17th to June 26th, 2025, while the 12th class exams will take place from June 17th to July 5th, 2025. Tests will be held from 9am to 12pm at the given test location. MPBSE has also uploaded the admit card for this exam on the official website, without which no one will be allowed to appear in the exam.
Steps to Download MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Admit Card
- Visit the Official Website: Go to the MPBSE website: mpbse.nic.in.
- Locate the Admit Card Link: Look for the “Download Admit Card” link or “Latest Update” section on the homepage.
- Enter Credentials: Enter your required login credentials such as School Code, Application Number, and the Captcha code.
- Download and Print: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.
MPBSE Class 10 Re-Exam Timetable
|Exam Date
|Exam Day
|Subjects Name
|June 17
|Tuesday
|Hindi
|June 18
|Wednesday
|Urdu
|June 19
|Thursday
|English
|June 20
|Friday
|National Skill Qualification Subjects
|June 21
|Saturday
|Mathematics
|June 23
|Monday
|Science
|June 24
|Tuesday
|Papers in many languages for students with hearing or vision impairments.
|June 25
|Wednesday
|Sanskrit
|June 26
|Thursday
|Social Science
Who Can Apply?
- Students who missed or performed poorly on one or more of the major exam topics.
- Passing students who wish to raise their grades in particular topics.
- Important Exam Rules & Guidelines
- For the second exam, students are not allowed to switch topics.
- Internal and practical evaluation scores will be carried over to the main test.
- Students can obtain photocopies of their assessed answer sheets and ask for reassessment once the results are available.
Apply for the MP Board Second Exam 2025 Application Fees
The relevant charge must be paid by students when registering online.
|Subjects
|Fee
|1 subject
|₹500
|2 subjects
|₹1,000
|3–4 subjects
|₹1,500
|More than 4 subjects
|₹2,000
MPBSE Class 10 and 12 Supplementary Exam Registration
- Verify the subsequent actions:
- Visit mpbse.nic.in, the official website.
- Navigate to the ‘Exam/Enroll Forms’ area.
- After pressing the “Form 10th/12th,” options selectthe “Supplementary Exam Form 2025” option.
- Enter all the necessary information, including your roll number and the topic for which you are applying.
- To pay for the application, use an online payment method.
- Save the acknowledgment for later use after submitting the form.
Supplementary exams or Re-exam
The new education policy states that the “supplementary exams” system is no longer in use. Students’ marksheets will no longer use the term “supplementary,” and they will just retake the subjects in which they failed. A student will be permitted to retake tests in all courses if they have failed them.
For many youngsters, this action can rescue the school year. The schedule for the second exam has already been made public by the board. Exam guidelines, including schedules and protocols, will be identical to those used for the February and March main board examinations. This test is also available to students who passed the previous ones but wish to raise their scores.