MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Released: Check Response Sheet and Raise Objection

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Link: Maharashtra Technical CET cell released the MHT CET 2025 answer key today on the official website of MHT CET for PCB Group. All those students who appeared in the MHT CET 2025 PCB group examination can MHT CET answer key 2025 Download by visiting the official website and can register an objection for the PCB group for which the entire details have been released on CETCell.Mahacet.org. Students can download MHT CET 2025 Answer Key between May 19 to May 21 and can also get objections to the review details by registering objections by 21 May 2025.

As we all know, the Common Entrance Examination is formed by Maharashtra Technical Sale every year. This examination is formed in separate groups for Physics Chemistry Biology and Physics Chemistry Maths. The MHT CET 2025 examinations were also conducted under the year 2025. The PCB examination was formed between 9 to 17 April 2025 and the PCM examination was conducted between 19 and 27 April in which the re -training was formed on 5 May 2025.

All those candidates who appeared in these examinations have been waiting for the MHT CET Answer Key 2025 PDF and result for a long time in which the answer key of PCB has been released on the officer website. Students can download the MHT CET 2025 answer key by visiting the official website and get complete details.

MHT CET 2025 Answer Key Download Link

The MHT CET Exam 2025 have ended, after these examinations to be held in the group of PCB and PCM, now the answer key will be uploaded on the official website soon. Please tell the answer key of MHT CET 2025 PCB has been released on the official website today.

All those students who appeared in the MHT CET PCB examination can download the answer, reaction letter and question paper from the official website in PDF format and can also raise objections through the objection window. Explain that this objection has been activated on the MHT CET official website. To download their MHT CET 2025 Response Sheet, response letter and question paper, students of PCB and PCS have to visit CET Cell dot mahacet.org website and download the MHT CET 2025 Answer Key by clicking on the link of the MHT CET PCB Answer Key 2025.

How to Download MHT CET 2025 Answer Key?

The answer key of MHT CET 2025 PCB has been uploaded on the official website on May 19. Students can download the answer key by visiting the website and can also complete the process of objecting to it by 21 May 2025. To download the MHT CET PCB Answer Key 2025, students have to visit the official website of MHT CET.

After clicking on this link, they have to complete the login process using the roll number and date of birth.

As soon as the login process is completed, the MHT CET 2025 Answer Key arrives on their screen.

Students will have to download this Mht cet 2025 answer key pdf free download and also take a printout of it.

How to Download MHT CET 2025 Response Sheet?

Students who have appeared in the MHT CET 2025 examination can also download their response sheet from the official website.

Click on the option of downloading the response sheet here.

After clicking on this option, they have to enter the login details and click on the download option and download the response.

Raise Objections on MHT CET 2025 PCB & PCM Answer Key

If the students are not satisfied with the option of the download the MHT CET 2025 PCB & PCM Answer Key and want to register an objection, then they can raise objections on it, for which students first have to go to this official website CETcell.mahacet.org. The login process has to be completed by entering the details on this official website.

After logging, they have to click on the option of the answer.

After choosing this question, they have to enter the question number and correct the option.

After this, the student will have to choose the option she considers right and add it to a valid document or book reference or research paper.

How to Review Objection of MHT CET 2025?

Students’ objections are obtained by MHT CET cell. Cell experts then review questions and valid documents . If found valid, correction is done in the answer key and the students’ question is done on the basis of answer. If the objection is found to be an incentive, the original answer is considered valid. After the review, the final answer is released and no objection of students is accepted after the final answer, only results are released.

How to Calculate Scores Using MHT CET PCB Answer Key?

MHT CET 2025 PCB Answer Key has been released on the MHT CET official website. The answer key of PCM will be released soon. Students can go to the official website and login to the MHT CET portal and check the answer key. The answer key also includes the correct answers to the questions asked in the answer.

Students can verify their answers before releasing the results and assess the potential score. Explain that under this entire process, one digit will be given on each correct answer of physics and chemistry and two marks on each correct answer of numerology.

Conclusion

In this way , all the students who appeared in the PCB and PCS examinations under MHT CET 2025 can download the PCB answer key between May 19, 2025 and 21 May 2025 and get the review process completed by picking up the objections in time.