RBI’s Announcement- Major Changes in Banking Rules from 30 May!

Major Changes in Banking Rules from 30 May: In today’s digital world, almost all our work is completed with technology. Banking sector is the most powerful example of this. Till the technical facility was not available in India, people had to stand in long queues to meet the need for banking, but today this work is done in a few minutes as soon as the technical facility comes. But with increasing technical facilities, technical fraud has also become a very common problem. Financial organizations continuously make new changes only to avoid cybercrime, data theft, UPI fraud etc. to come. In this sequence, recently the Indian Finance Department and Banking Institute have decided to implement Major Changes in Banking Rules from 30 May.

As we said, some Banking Rules 2025 are going to change from 30 May 2025. These New RBI guidelines May 2025 of the bank will definitely influence our banking habits, but it is very important to protect our financial needs. Explain that these Upcoming banking policy shifts India 2025 will be considered valid by all banks whose main objective is to protect the money of customers and provide easy and immediate service to customers. In this article today, we will provide you extended details about all these Banking Rules 2025 where we will tell the entire details of these new rules to be implemented by the bank.

Tell me that from May 30, 2025, all banks across the country are going to implement new rules. These new rules will definitely affect the daily banking activities of customers. The most important change in the rules issued by the bank has been made in the range of ATM withdrawal, check clearance and UPI transactions. The bank has set certain limitations for all these. These Banks new boundaries are being implemented by the RBI, the main objective of improving the security of digital transactions of all banks, fraud

Major Changes in Banking Rules from 30 May

New RBI guidelines May 2025: New banking rules are going to be implemented from 30 May 2025 which will ensure the following changes

The ATM withdrawal limit will be changed.

Along with compulsory verification, the limit of check withdrawal will also be changed.

The revised UPI transaction border will change as well as some changes in the processing time limit can also be made.

Banks will be given guidelines to inform users through SMS and email.

A law of punishment is also being prepared for consumers not complying with digital boundaries.

All these rules will be considered applicable in all public and private banks.

ATM Withdrawal Limit Rules Will Be Changed

From 30 May 2025, the bank is going to implement the determination of the withdrawal limit of ATM for different accounts to monitor large-scale transactions and prevent unauthorized transactions. New boundaries for ATMs will be implemented from 30 May 2025. These ATM Withdrawal new boundaries will be described as follows

The general savings account limit has been reduced from 40000 to 25000.

The limit of premium savings accounts has been reduced from 1 lakh to 75000.

The current savings account limit has been increased from 2 lakh to 150000.

The limit of ₹ 10000 in Jan Dhan account has been reduced to ₹ 5000.

The senior civilian account had a 50000 withdrawal limit which has been reduced to 30000.

At the same time, the range of 15000 in student account reduced to 10000

The range of rural account holder was reduced from 25000 to 15000

The NRI account holder limit has been reduced from 75000 to 50000

Checks New Rules from May 30, 2025

Banking regulation changes May 2025: New rules will also be implemented for checks from 30 May 2025. Meaning now the verification process in check -based transactions has been tightened more than before. While depositing more than a certain amount, the account holder will have to complete a variety of verification process where verification will be made mandatory through the register mobile number before check clearance. Some changes have also been made in the same check limit which are as follows.

No changes have been made in the check of less than 50 thousand

At the same time, compulsory positive pay system rules will be considered applicable in checks of 50000 to 2 lakhs.

PPS and mobile verification have been made mandatory in more than 2 lakh checks.

Multi -level certification will have to be done in business checks.

On the other hand, the fine was increased from 150 to 1500 due to the check bounce.

UPI Transactions New Rules

The limit of UPI transactions has also been changed since 30 May 2025. While UPI transactions are proving to be very beneficial on the one hand, on the other hand, there has been a lot of increase in fraud related to it, due to which the bank has implemented new rules which are in this way.

The limit of general consumers whose current limit was 1 lakh has been reduced to 75000.

The range of 2 lakh transactions of the verified merchant has been reduced to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The commercial account limit has also been reduced from 5 lakhs to ₹ 300000.

The ₹ 2000 limit has been reduced to 1000 for UPI light customers.

At the same time, the limit of 2 lakhs has been reduced to Rs 150000 for transactions related to the government.

What Legislations are Implemented to inform Customers in Banking New Rules?

Under the new rules, now the bank will now deliver the details of various notifications to the customers in the following way.

Sending an alert via SMS on registered mobile number

Providing detailed information through email

Sending these app notifications in mobile banking apps

Providing necessary information through posts and banners in ATMs and branches.

Overall, where the ATM withdrawal limit has been reduced from 30 May 2025 under the new banking rules, strict verification, positive pay system and mobile verification have been made compulsory for check transactions. A per transaction limit has also been worked in the UPI border. Along with this, provisions of punishment have also been fixed on those who violate digital boundaries.

Conclusion

Thus, through new banking rules, the bank has now become even more strict about the financial security of customers. All these new rules apply to improve digital security and reduce fraud during digital transactions.