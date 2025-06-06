Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025: Bold Design, Smart Tech & Prices Starting at ₹7.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025: Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 3XO in India, a game-changing compact SUV built to dominate both urban and rural roads. Priced competitively from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹15.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO blends muscular aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, fuel-efficient engines, and premium features—making it a strong contender in the sub-4-metre SUV segment.

With its bold exterior and tech-rich interior, Mahindra’s 2025 XUV 3XO is a daring step toward redefining affordable luxury. Here is all the information you require regarding this most recent offering.

Bold and Rugged: The 2025 XUV 3XO Exterior Design

Mahindra has embraced a modern design language for the 2025 XUV 3XO, giving it a strong road presence while retaining the ruggedness the brand is known for.

Front Fascia: The front features a bold grille with sharp inserts that grab attention. The C-shaped LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) along with projector headlamps bring a futuristic appeal.

The creased bonnet and strong shoulder lines enhance the SUV's muscular appearance, while the squared-off wheel arches give it an assertive stance.

The connected LED tail lights span across the tailgate and merge seamlessly into the bodywork. A dual-tone rear bumper, integrated spoiler, and high-mounted stop lamp add a modern and sporty flair.

With a ground clearance of 201 mm, the XUV 3XO is well-equipped to tackle Indian roads and rough terrains effortlessly.

These exterior updates not only enhance visual appeal but also position the 3XO as a futuristic alternative to rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.

Premium Cabin with Next-Gen Technology

When you enter the XUV 3XO, you are welcomed by a roomy, two-tone interior with plush upholstery and a high-end feel that is uncommon at this price range.

Key Interior Features:

Dual 10.25-inch Displays: The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are powered by sleek, high-resolution screens that lend a tech-savvy edge to the cabin.

A first in segment, the large panoramic sunroof brings in natural light, enhancing the in-cabin experience.

Music lovers will appreciate the Harman Kardon 7-speaker audio setup, which offers rich sound quality across all variants (AX5 and above).

Features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, and multiple USB-C ports.

Features include , a , rear AC vents, and multiple USB-C ports. Storage and Utility: Ample storage options include a cooled glovebox, bottle holders, centre armrest storage, and rear parcel shelf.

Mahindra has managed to provide segment-leading features even in its mid-range variants, offering great value for money.

Engine, Mileage & Transmission Options (ARAI-Certified)

Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with three powertrains, all tuned for both performance and fuel efficiency.

Engine & Gearbox Choices:

Engine Type Transmission Options Power Output ARAI Mileage 1.2L Turbo Petrol 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 110 PS / 131 PS 18.2 – 20.1 km/l 1.2L mStallion TGDi 6-speed AT (AX5/AX7 trims) 131 PS / 230 Nm 19.4 km/l 1.5L Diesel 6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT 117 PS / 300 Nm 21.2 km/l

The petrol variants use Mahindra’s mStallion turbocharged engines, while the diesel variant retains the tried-and-tested 1.5L unit that prioritizes torque and fuel economy.

The diesel manual variant boasts an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 21.2 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient offerings in the compact SUV segment.

Segment-Leading Safety and ADAS Features

In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO punches above its weight by offering features typically reserved for larger, more expensive SUVs.

Standard & Advanced Safety Features:

Six Airbags (Standard on AX3 and above)

ABS with EBD and ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

360-degree Surround View Camera

Rear Parking Sensors and Camera

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors

What truly sets the XUV 3XO apart is the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) available on top-end AX7 and AX7 L variants. These include:

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Keep Assist

Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

Forward Collision Warning

Traffic Sign Recognition

With these features, Mahindra has made autonomous tech more accessible to Indian consumers.

XUV 3XO Variants, Prices & Features List

The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 9 main variants spread across MX and AX trims, each offering a different set of features based on buyer preference.

Pricing (Ex-Showroom Delhi):

MX1 (Base Petrol MT): ₹7.99 lakh

MX2 Pro: ₹8.99 lakh

MX3 Pro: ₹9.49 lakh

AX5: ₹10.69 lakh

AX5 L: ₹11.99 lakh

AX7: ₹13.49 lakh

AX7 L (Top Variant): ₹15.56 lakh

This pricing strategy allows Mahindra to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those looking for a fully-loaded, premium SUV experience under ₹16 lakh.

Competition Check: How the XUV 3XO Stands Out

The 2025 XUV 3XO directly competes with:

Tata Nexon

Hyundai Venue

Maruti Brezza

Kia Sonet

Renault Kiger

While these models offer their own strengths, the XUV 3XO undercuts several rivals in pricing while offering features like panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, and ADAS—which many competitors lack in this segment.

Latest Updates: Booking, Delivery & Waiting Period

Bookings for the XUV 3XO are now open online and across Mahindra dealerships.

Initial response has been positive with over 50,000 bookings in the first two weeks.

. Deliveries are set to begin mid-June 2025, with waiting periods ranging from 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the variant and colour.

Verdict: Why the XUV 3XO is a Game-Changer for 2025

The 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO redefines expectations in the compact SUV segment. It brings together premium design, segment-leading technology, efficient powertrains, and an aggressive price point.

Why It’s a Smart Buy:

Most value-packed SUV under ₹10 lakh

First-in-segment panoramic sunroof and dual 10.25″ screens

Strong safety with ADAS

Backed by Mahindra’s service and reliability

Whether you are a first-time car buyer, a tech enthusiast, or someone upgrading from a hatchback, the XUV 3XO presents an irresistible package.

Conclusion: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025

Mahindra has successfully delivered a compact SUV that is not just affordable but aspirational, closing the gap between mass-market and premium. The 2025 XUV 3XO is bold, innovative, and future-ready—perfectly tailored for the modern Indian driver who doesn’t want to compromise.