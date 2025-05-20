Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025 – Online application starts on May 21. apply mahafyjcadmissions.in

Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025: The new process has now been started by the state government and education department for admission in class 11 in the year 2025. It is said that since 2025, the Maharashtra State Education Department has started the FYJC registration process to enter the 11th grade; that is, all the students who have passed 10th grade and want to get admission to 11th grade will now have to complete the application process for getting admission at the national level.
For this, students can complete the application process by visiting the official website of FYJC. This entire process has been started from May 19, 2025; that is, all the students who want to get admission in the 11th can apply through the Maharashtra State Government’s official website, MahaFyjcAdmission.in.
As we all know, after passing the 10th standard until now, students used to get easy admission to their selected junior college without interfering with any department, but now the entire process has been overturned by the State Education Department. That is, now this entire admission process will be completed through FYJC, under which students will have to apply from the online portal to get admission in 11th. Admissions are organized by the Maharashtra State Government under five areas for admission to junior college, which include Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and Amravati. One can get the area-wise application link by visiting the portal, after which they have to apply online.
Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025
All those students who have recently passed class 10th will now be able to apply from the official portal of the Maharashtra State Government to enter the 11th. After this, students’ admission to Junior College will be ensure as we said and under this admission, Maharashtra State Government has released the area-wise Maharashtra FYJC portal with the Education Department, whose complete details will be received by the students on the main website myfyjcadmissions.in Students can go to the official website and select their area-wise option and fill out the application form, after which they will be made available on the basis of their district.
For the information of the readers, let us tell you that the admission process of Maharashtra FYJC 2025 has started, under which about 9281 junior colleges have been registered. About 20.43 lakh seats are available in all these colleges. After this registration process starting on May 21, 2025, students can submit claims on these 20 lakh 43 thousand seats.
Explain that this process will continue till 28 May 2025. After this, a merit list will be released for admission to junior college. The details will be made available to the students who get the names registered in the merit list, and the details will be made available soon for uploading the documents and making the seat. That is, now the process of admission to Junior College FYJC 11th will be completely through online medium, in which the official website will have to be used from application to seat anamon.
Description of Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025 Date
The details of admission dates under Maharashtra State First Year Junior College have been released in this way.
- Application starts: 21 May 2025
- Form 1 Verification: May 2025
- First merit list: June 2025
- Seat allotment List: June 2025
- Admission Process: July 2025
- Round 2 List: July 2025
- Admission process of round 2: August 2025
Eligibility Criteria for Maharashtra FYJC Entry Admission
The student will have to ensure the following eligibility criteria for admission under Maharashtra FYJC :
- It is mandatory for all those students who want to get admission to class 11th in FYJC in Maharashtra.
- It is mandatory to have class X under CBSE/NIOS/ICSE/SSC etc.
Documents required for admission in Maharashtra FYJC
For admission to FYJC Maharashtra, students will have to attach the following document with the application form:
- 10th grade marksheet of students
- Student’s 10th certificate
- Caste certificate of student
- If the student is disabled, then disability certificate
- Student’s identification certificate
- Student’s family income program
- Income certificate of student’s family
- Student’s parents’ details
- And identity certificate
How to apply for Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025?
- To apply to Maharashtra FYJC 2025, students must first visit the official website launched for FYJC.
- On the home page of this official website, the student must have chosen his field.
- After choosing the area, students will have to complete the registration process.
- Students will have to log in after completing the Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025 registration process.
- After logging on to the portal, students will have to verify the mobile number.
- After installing from the mobile number, the student will see an application form here. This application form will have to be filled out by the students carefully.
- After filling out the application form, the student will have to upload all his documents.
- After uploading the document, the student will have to pay the payment medium and pay the fee.
- After paying the fee, students will have to lock the Maharashtra FYJC Entry application form and submit it carefully.
- After submitting the FYJC Entry application form, students will have to receive the receipt so that they can track their form and application status in the future.
Maharashtra FYJC 2025 Allotment List
- As we said, after the students complete the application process, the merit list is released on the basis of the students’ performance and the marks of class 10th.
- After this, students can get the details of the Aambon list through the official website, after which they can get admission to the college by paying the application fee for locking their seat.
Students have to use the following phase process to see the details of the allotment List
- First, the student will have to visit the official website of FYJC Entry.
- On this official website, the student will see the details of the FYJC 2025 application list; the student will have to click on this link.
- After clicking on this link, the student can ensure his admission on the basis of his unique college.
- However, if the student’s name is not included in the first merit list, then he will have to wait for the further list.
Conclusion
In this way, the Maharashtra Education Department will now be formed completely online through the admission to junior college. That is, after passing 10th, students will have to complete the FYJC Entry application process through myfyjcadmission.in, this official website, and secure their seats through the state-level admission process in class 11.
Frequently Asked Questions :- Maharashtra FYJC Entry 2025
When will the application process start?
It is going to start from 21st May 2025 onwards.
Who can apply for FYJC entry?
It is mandatory for all those students who want to get admission to class 11th in FYJC in Maharashtra.
Where to register for Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025?
https://mahafyjcadmissions.in/landing.