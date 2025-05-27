KCET Exam Result 2025 Out Date: Direct Result link, Scorecard at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Exam Result 2025: As we all know, an entrance examination is formed by the Karnataka Education Authority every year for admission in graduation courses in various subjects like engineering, pharmacy, agriculture and veterinary science. This KCET Exam has also been successfully completed under the year 2025 and the students appearing in this are now waiting for their KCET Result 2025. All those students who are waiting for this result will Expected 25 May able to get the details of their KCET official website.
As we said, Karnataka Common Entrance Test is a state level KCET Examination through which students are admitted to graduate level in various courses. The KCET Examination was conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority from April 15 to 17. More than 3 lakh students participated in this examination this year. All of these students are currently anxiously awaiting their KCET Exam Result 2025. According to experts, these results can be released Expected 25 May 2025. Student can view their KCET Exam Result on these given websites kea.kar.nic.in.
KCET Exam Result 2025 : Official Website to Check KCET Results
- kia.kar.nic.in
- Cet.onlineKarnataka.gov.in
- karresults.nic.in.
To see their results, students have to enter details like their application number and password on the official website.
How to Check KCET Results 2025
All those students who appeared in the KCET 2025 Exam can see their scorecard from the official website. To see the score card, students have to visit any website of the Karnataka Examination 2025 Authority.
- After visiting this website, students have to click on the KCET Exam Notification 2025 option on the home page.
- After clicking on this option, students will have to complete the KCET Login Portal process on the portal by entering the login credit here.
- After logging, students will have to enter their KCET 2025 Registration Number and password or final four letters of the name.
- After entering the details, students have to click the option to submit.
- As soon as you click on the option to submit, their KCET Exam 2025 Scorecard card comes on their screen.
- Students can download this KCET Scorecard 2025 card and can also remove its print out.
- For the information of the students, tell me that it is mandatory to print out the KCET Scorecard 2025 to complete the admission process during KCET 2025 Counseling, in such a situation, students are required to take two prints out of this scorecard work.
What Students Will Have to do After KCET 2025 Results
Following the release of the KCET 2025 results, the counseling process will begin by Expected 25 May 2025.
- In this counseling process, the seat will be alloted on the basis of cut off points, rank, category and course.
- Priority will be given to students who perform better on the entrance exam. During the counseling, students have to bring the print out of the scorecard with them and keep all their certificates, caste certificate, photocopy of identity certificate and original documents with them, after which the admission process is carried forward.
KCET Counseling Process 2025
The Karnataka Examination Authority will release the KCET 2025 Counseling Process after declaring the examination results, in which students will have to get the document verification done. Students can then select colleges and courses of their choice. Thereafter, seats will be alloted in the college on the basis of merit list, rank etc. of the students. If students want to proceed with this seat allotment , then they have to pay the fees within the stipulated time limit and complete the further formality in the college.
FAQs: KCET Exam Result 2025
What is the KCET 2025 cutoff date?
Each category has a different anticipated KCET 2025 cutoff; the general category qualifying cutoff is 50%, while the qualifying cutoff for other categories is 40%.
KCET Counseling 2025: What is it?
Counseling for KCET 2025: Registration, Documents, and Seat.
Dates for KCET Counseling 2025 will be announced by 25 May 2025.
What are the KCET 2025 passing scores?
Candidates in the general category must receive at least 45% of their total PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) scores in order to pass the KCET 2025 exam; candidates in the reserved category must receive at least 40%.