JEECUP 2025 Application Deadline Extended to May 20, 2025: Steps to Download JEECUP Admit Card 2025

JEECUP 2025, Joint Entrance Examination Council is an examination to be held by Uttar Pradesh, mainly conducted for the Polytechnic Entrance Examination. This JEECUP 2025 examination is formed at the state level in which students get admission in diploma, post diploma and polytechnic courses after passing. This JEECUP Exam 2025 is formed every year.

The JEECUP 2025 Exam has been announced under the year 2025. Explain that the JEECUP 2025 official application process of the examination has also started from January 2025 and the entire schedule was also released but some changes have been made in this JEECUP Schedule 2025. As we said, the JEECUP registration date 2025 has started from 15 January 2025 and its examination date was announced between 20 and 28 May. But at present some special changes have been made in this entire JEECUP Exam Schedule 2025.

JEECUP 2025 Application Deadline Extended

The last date for JEECUP 2025 application was set as April 2025, which has now been extended to 20 May 2025. The same form amendment date has also been extended. The JEECUP admit card 2025 which was to be issued on 14 May 2025, has also been postponed and now the details of the date of the UP Polytechnic entrance exam admit card 2025 will be announced soon. At present, the official announcement has not been made on the JEECUP 2025 revised exam dates. But it is believed that this JEECUP UP Polytechnic Exam 2025 may be between the first or second week of June.

JEECUP 2025 New Dates

Event Date JEECUP last date to apply 20 may 2025 Form correction 8-20 may Hall ticket TBN MOCK test Tbn Exam date Tbn Result Tbn Counselling Tbn

JEECUP 2025 Exam Postponed

As we said, the examination dates of JEECUP 2025 have been postponed and soon the reorganization dates of JEECUP Polytechnic Examination will be declared through the JEECUP official website. Currently, the date of application processes under JEECUP has been extended forward, before the examinations were to be conducted between 20 to 28 May 2025, now the applications will be accepted by May 20, after which the update of the application status will be put on the official website, after which the admit cards will be issued.

All those students who had completed their preparations to appear in the JEECUP 2025 examination will now have to wait some more time. However, the UP Polytechnic Department clearly says that it will announce the examination dates only by giving the students a suitable opportunity for the preparation of the exam so that the approved time period will be provided between the approval of the applications and the examination date. At the same time, as soon as the application date is determined, the entire information about it will be released on the official website and complete details will also be made available for the admit card.

How to Apply for JEECUP 2025?

JEECUP 2025 Registration Process: All those students who have not yet applied to appear in the JEECUP 2025 examination can complete the application process by visiting the official website by 20 May 2025. To complete this application process, the applicant has to go to the official website and fill the UP Polytechnic JEECUP application form of JEECUP 2025 and the necessary documents will have to be scanned and uploaded. After this, applicants will also have to pay the JEECUP Exam application fee in which ₹ 300 for general and OBC and ₹ 200 for SC ST have been fixed. After that, the applicant will have to click on the submit option.

JEECUP 2025 Exam

Under JEECUP 2025, students will have to appear in the UP Polytechnic Examination. This examination is formed through an online medium, which students get 2.30 hours to solve. 100 objective questions are asked in this examination paper, this exam is formed in Hindi and English medium in which four marks are given for each correct answer and there is no negative difference.

JEECUP Admit Card 2025 Release Date

As we said, the JEECUP 2025 examination has been postponed. With the postponement of the examination, the date of the JEECUP Admit Card 2025 has also been postponed, that is, now the JEECUP 2025 admit card will be issued only after the announcement of the JEECUP exam date 2025. Although earlier the JEECUP 2025 Hall Ticket were to be released on 14 May 2025, but now the admit cards will also be released 10 days before the exam due to the extending the JEECUP exam date 2025, although the date of downloading the JEECUP Admit Card 2025 and the UP Polytechnic Exam new date will be made available on the JEECUP official Portal soon.

How to Download JEECUP Admit Card 2025?

All those students who want to download the JEECUP 2025 admit card can download their admit card 10 days before the exam date after the exam date is announced.

To download the admit card, the student has to visit this official website jeecup.nic.in.

On the home page of this official website, students have to click on the option of the admit card.

After clicking on this option, the student will have to enter details like application number and date of birth password.

After entering the details, the admit card arrives on the applicant’s screen.

The applicant will have to download this admit card and keep at least two printouts with it.

JEECUP 2025 Admit Card Details

All those students who want to appear in the JEECUP 2025 exam will also have to check the details mentioned in the admit card after downloading their admit card. This detail can be as follows

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s roll number

Candidate’s exam date and exam time

Details of candidate’s examination center

Candidate’s date of birth

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Guidelines to be followed during the exam

In this way all those candidates who are waiting for the JEECUP 2025 exam will have to wait a little longer and strengthen their preparation during this period. Explain that this exam date has now been postponed and the admit card will also be released 10 days before the examination. Details will be made available on the official website soon.

Overall, after amending the entire dates of JEECUP 2025, now all the candidates who have not been able to apply to appear in the JEECUP 2025 examination, can be applied by 20 May 2025, while those candidates who want to amend the applications can also complete the amendments in the applications by 20 May.