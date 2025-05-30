ISRO Recruitment 2025 for Scientist/Engineer Posts: Apply Online for 302 Posts

ISRO Recruitment 2025 for Scientist Engineer Posts: The country’s Space Research Organization i.e. Indian Space Research Research Organization has issued a notification for ISRO engineer recruitment 2025
to the posts of scientist/engineer under the year 2025. Yes, these ISRO jobs for engineers 2025 are a golden opportunity for all the candidates who want to make a career in the technical field and increase their knowledge by joining ISRO.
ISRO has talked about setting up this ISRO Recruitment 2025 for Scientist/Engineer Posts on about 320 posts for which application processes have been released on the ISRO official website. This ISRO scientist application process, which started from 27 May, will end by 16 June 2025. In such a situation, all those candidates who want to get appointment to these various posts declared by ISRO can complete the application process under the stipulated time frame.
ISRO Recruitment 2025 for Scientist/Engineer Posts
As we said, ISRO is a well-known research center of our country. This research center is continuously working in Space Science. ISRO’s fame is spreading all over the world day by day. In such a situation, all the youth who want to join ISRO and want to make a prestigious and proud career are being given a great opportunity where ISRO is going to constitute appointments for about 320 different posts.
Through this ISRO scientist 2025 recruitment process, appointments related to electronic, mechanics and various technical subjects like computer and science are being constituted. All those candidates who want to apply for these posts can complete the Western application process to read the ISRO eligibility criteria 2025 by visiting the official website of ISRO.
Indian Space Research Organization Recruitment Dates
ISRO has started the recruitment process for scientific engineer SC posts. This recruitment process has been constituted since 27 May 2025, the ISRO recruitment 2025 last date of which has been set on 16 June 2025. However, complete details like exam date, ISRO vacancies 2025 admit card, interview date will soon be released on the official website.
Government Scientist Jobs 2025 Post-wise details
A total of 320 posts are to be constituted by ISRO. The details of these posts are as follows
- Electronic 113 posts
- Mechanical 160 posts
- Computer Science 44 posts
- Electronic PRL 2 posts
- Computer Science prl 1 post
Age Limit and Educational Qualification
Explain the information of the readers, to apply for these posts, the age limit has been fixed at a minimum of 28 years and no details of the maximum age limit have been released.
- To apply for these posts, the candidate is also mandatory to have B.Tech from a recognized educational institution.
- Applicants must have more than 65% marks in B BTech.
- At the same time, it is mandatory for the applicant to have a valid GATE score as the candidates will be selected on the basis of gate score.
ISRO Scientist Selection Process
- ISRO will conduct a written examination for the appointment of candidates for the posts of scientist and engineer.
- After the written examination, the shortlisted candidate will be called for an interview.
- The final selection of candidates will be made on the basis of the Aggregate marks of both written examination and interview.
- Tell that the same candidates will be included in the written examination, who will have maximum score in B.Tech and Gate.
ISRO Scientist Salary 2025
After the appointment of these posts by ISRO, candidates will be paid a salary under Level 10 pay matrix where they will be given 56100 per month salary. Along with this, candidates will be provided dearness allowance, housing rent allowance, transport allowance, medical facility, gratuity pension.
How to Apply for ISRO Jobs 2025?
To apply for these recruitments to be constituted by ISRO, the candidate must first visit this official website.
- On the homepage of the ISRO official website, they have to click on the option of Careers.
- After clicking here, the ISRO online application form comes in front of them, the candidates will have to fill this application form carefully and upload all the documents sought.
- After this, they have to pay the application fee.
- After paying the fee, the candidates will have to submit the application and the registration number will have to be noted with them.