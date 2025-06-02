|Today| INI CET July Session Result 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in: Download AIIMS INI CET Scorecard Here

INI CET July Session Result 2025 : Millions of medical students apply every year to get post graduate education in India’s prestigious medical institutions. These students have to undergo special examinations to complete the post graduation course in educational institutes like AIIMS. This exam is known as INI CET. The Institute of National Inheritance Combine Entrance Test is a stop after which students have chance to read in high -quality educational institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER, NIMHANS in courses like MD, MS, DM, MCH
As we said, this examination is conducted every year and thousands of candidates participate in this examination every year. In the year 2025 also this exam was formed some time ago and now thousands of students are waiting for their INI CET Result 2025 July Session, let us know that this INI CET July Session Result 2025 will be released on 24 June 2025 Saturday. As soon as this INI CET July Session Result 2025 is released, all the students will be cleared, after which they will be able to complete the further process. In this article today, we are going to provide the result of INI CET 2025, details of its result, cut off, merit list and extended details of all the processes.
INI CET July Session Result 2025 at aiimsexams.ac.in
As we said, INI CET is an all -India level entrance examination in which the candidates get admission in various high level medical institutions after passing. This exam is conducted by AIIMS, whose Western graduate candidates get admission in courses like post graduate courses such as MD, MS, DM, and MCH. In the year 2025, this exam was formed on 17 May 2025 and the INI CET July Session Result 2025 of this examination are going to be released on 24 May 2025.
Let us tell you that the examination of INI CET is formed as a multiple choice question paper which contains 200 multiple choice questions. In this question paper, questions related to pre -clinical, pro clinical and clinical subjects are asked. This exam is of a total of 3 hours in which one digit on each correct answer and one -third of marks on the wrong answer. Talking about the cut -off points, 50% percentile for the general category and 45% for OBC/ SC/ ST and PWD have been determined.
aiimsexams.ac.in INI CET Result Link 2025
After the INI CET July Session Result 2025, students get admission in post graduate courses in AIIMS and other institutions of national importance. After the release of this INI CET July Session Result 2025, candidates are called for the counseling process where they can select the institutes and courses of their choice. Thus, after the release of the results of INI CET exam, the process of counseling is started.
INI CET Counselling 2025 Schedule
After the INI CET 2025 results, students will have to register for INI CET Counselling 2025. In this process, candidates can choose the institute and course of their choice. This is followed by counseling of candidates and seats are embedded on the basis of merit and choice. If the candidates want to reserve this seat, then they have to ensure their admission by paying the necessary documents and fees.
After the results of INI CET 2025, the INI CET Counselling process of the candidates is formed. This counseling gives candidates a chance to reserve their favorite college institutes and seats. Counseling is formed in a total of four rounds
- First registration for counseling have been done.
- After this the process of choice filling begins.
- After this, seat allotment is formed in which seat cutoffs and seats are embedded based on the priority of the candidate.
- After this, the process of uploading seat acceptance and document is completed.
- If a student is not satisfied with the first round, he can take out in the next round.
How to Check INI CET 2025 Result Online?
- Visit the Official AIIMS Website: Go to aiimsexams.ac.in.
- Navigate to Academic Courses: Click on the “Academic Courses” section.
- Select INI-CET: Choose “INI-CET (MD/MS/MCh(6yrs)/DM(6yrs))”.
- Click Result Link: Click on the specific link for “INI CET July 2025 Session result”.
- Log In: Use your application number, Exam Unique Code (EUC), and password to access your scorecard.
- Download and Print: Download and print a copy of your scorecard for future use.
INI CET July Session Result 2025 details
After downloading the results of INI CET 2025, it is necessary for the candidates to check the details mentioned on it carefully. The following details are available in the scorecard
- Candidate Name
- Candidate roll number
- Candidate INI CET 2025 Registration Number
- All India rank
- Ini cet rank
- Total percentage
Documents Required for INI CET 2025 Counseling
After the INI CET July Session Result 2025, the candidate has to keep the following documents with him.
- INI CET 2025 scorecard
- INI CET admit card
- AIIMS Online Registration Slip
- Class 10 marksheet
- MBBS BDS degree
- Internship certificate
- Provisional Medical Counseling Certificate
- Caste certificate
- ID proof
- Passport Size Photo
INI CET 2025 Rank List PDF
As we said, after the release of the result of INI CET 2025, the candidates who score more than the cut off marks are named in the merit list. Its merit list is prepared on the basis of its top list and during the merit list, students who perform high performance during seat allocation in counseling are given priority.
Conclusion
In this way, all those candidates who appeared in the examination of INI CET 2025 will be able to visit the official website on May 24, 2025 and take necessary steps to complete further process. For more information, candidates are requested to check aiimsexamac.in official website.