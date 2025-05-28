IISER Result 2025 – Download Scorecard & Cut Off Pdf at iiseradmission.in

IISER Result 2025: The IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025 Hall Ticket had been activated earlier on the IISER’s official website on 15 May, 2025. After successfully registering for the entrance test, candidates had to use their username and password to get their IISER Admit Card 2025. At the time of registration, the applicants’ registered phone numbers and email addresses received these login credentials.
Exam centers throughout the nation hosted the IAT 2025 Exam on May 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Admission to the BS degree (only at IISER Bhopal) and BS-MS dual degree programs requires passing this test. IISER Berhampur, Pune, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Tirupati, Mohali, IISc Bangalore, and IIT Madras are among the participating institutions.
IISER Result 2025
Based on the trends of the previous year, IISER Result 2025 is expected to be released in the second week of June 2025. Candidates taking admission in BS-MS/BS/BTech degree courses will be able to download their IAT 2025 Scorecard by logging into their registered account.
Read this whole article to get complete information on IISER Result 2025 Date, counselling and expected cut-off details.
IISER Exam 2025 Important Dates
|IISER 2025 Events
|Dates
|IISER 2025 Application Form Start Date
|10-Mar-2025
|IISER Application Form End Date
|15-Apr-2025
|IISER Application Form Correction Window
|21-Apr-2025 to 22-Apr-2025
|IISER Exam 2025 Admit Card
|15-May-2025
|IISER Entrance Exam Date 2025
|25-May-2025
|IISER Entrance Exam Answer Key 2025
|25-May-2025
|IISER Result 2025 Date
|June 2025
How to access IISER Result 2025?
By signing in to the official website, candidates who took the IISER 2025 exam can get their results. Candidates can log in and check the IISER Result 2025 using their login information.
Follow the step-by-step instructions given below if you want to get your scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website of IISER.
Step 2: Select the IISER Aptitude Test Result 2025 link on the webpage.
Step 3: Enter your filled mail address & password for login purpose.
Step 4: Verify the information listed on the IISER Result 2025.
Step 5: Save the scorecard on your computer and print it out for future use.
Details to be mentioned on IISER Scorecard
The candidates can log in and get their IISER Scorecard from the official IISER website after the results are declared. The IISER Entrance Examination scorecard contains crucial information for the candidates. The candidates should thoroughly check the details mentioned below to avoid any discrepancies later on:
- Name of the candidate
- Roll Number of the candidate
- Application number as per the admit card
- Marks secured by the candidate.
- Percentage obtained
- Secured Rank
IISER 2025 Seat Matrix Details
|S.No.
|Institutes
|Total Number of seat intake
|1.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Bhopal
|260
|2.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Mohali
|200
|3.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Pune
|200
|4.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Kolkata
|200
|5.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
|200
|6.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Tirupati
|125
|7.
|Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research, Behrampur
|100
How to Download the IISER Admit Card 2025?
Candidates may get the IAT 2025 admit card by following these methods when it is made available at 3 PM:
- Visit iiseradmission.in, the official IISER Admissions website.
- On the website, look for the “IISER Admit Card 2025” option and press on it.
- The next thing you will see is the login page.
- Enter your password and login ID.
- The screen will display your IISER Hall Ticket 2025.
- Examine all the information on the IISER IAT 2025 admit card carefully.
- For future reference, download and print a minimum of two copies of the IISER Admit Card 2025.
What After Downloading the IAT 2025 Hall Ticket?
As soon as the IISER Entrance Examination 2025 hall ticket is downloaded, candidates must have to follow the instructions:
- Make a minimum of two A4-sized copies of the color printing.
- Verify the information on the IISER Admit Card 2025.
- If there are no invigilators present, paste your photo in the designated spot but do not sign.
- If any of the information on the admission card is incorrect, call the IISER Help line to get it fixed.
Details printed on IISER Hall Ticket
The following details are listed on your IISER Admit Card 2025.
- Name of the Candidate
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Exam Time and Date
- Address of the Exam Center
- The candidate’s signature and photo
- Name of the Father
- Contact Information
- Guidelines for Exam Day
After downloading the IISER Exam Admit Card 2025, candidates are encouraged to thoroughly study the contents. They should get in touch with the exam officials right once if they find any errors. Please be aware that you must bring a printed copy of your IISER IAT 2025 admit card to the exam location.
Candidates must not be allowed at the exam hall obtain IAT 2025 without a IISER Admit Card 2025. Candidates can visit the official website, iiseradmission.in, for the most recent information and immediate access to the IISER Call Letter 2025.
IISER Entrance Exam Pattern 2025
The marking scheme for the IISER Entrance Exam 2025 is as follows:
|Subject
|No. of Questions
|Marks
|Physics
|15
|60
|Chemistry
|15
|60
|Biology
|15
|60
|Mathematics
|15
|60
|Total
|60
|240
Marking scheme: Each right response will earn candidates three marks. One mark will be minus for each wronganswer.
IISER 2025 Exam Center
- Bangalore
- Baroda
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneswar
- Chennai
- Delhi
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Kolkata
- Mohali
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- Pune
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Varanasi
FAQ’s : IISER Result 2025
When will the IISER Result 2025 out?
The IISER Result will be out soon in the upcoming month.
What should be the cut-off criteria?
Contender must get a greater percentage than the cutoff or reach the cutoff. The candidate should have a minimum overall score of 75%.
What after the merit list be declared?
Students who see their name in the merit list must go through the counselling session in order to reserve their seats and be admitted to the course.